AEW Stars Stripped Of Their Titles
On Wednesday night Tay Melo & Sammy Guevara were originally scheduled to appear on AAA’s Noche De Campeones, but they did not appear on the show. Plans called for them to defend their AAA Mixed Tag Titles against Lady Shani & Octagon Jr and Komander & Sexy Star II. However, Melo & Guevara were replaced by Abismo Negro Jr & Flammer.
Top AEW Stars Including Chris Jericho Said They’d Make Sure CM Punk Doesn’t Return to the Company
CM Punk has not appeared in an AEW match since All Out, where he reclaimed the AEW World Championship from Jon Moxley and later got into a brawl with Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks following his infamous rant at the post-event press conference ripping several wrestlers. Punk would have...
Various News: Pro Wrestling NOAH Press Conference for Nakamura vs. Muta, Big E And Tyler Breeze Tour WWE Warehouse
– Pro Wrestling NOAH’s The New Year is tomorrow with The Great Muta vs. Shinsuke Nakamura, and the press conference for the show is online. You can see the video below for the media event, which is promoting tomorrow’s WWE vs. NOAH match:. – UpUpDownDown posted the following...
Triple H Hails Dragon Lee’s ‘Unbelievable’ WWE Signing
Dragon Lee is undoubtedly one of the most established and respected pro wrestlers on the planet. The pro wrestling veteran has competed against the best of the best in the business, especially in ROH, NJPW, AAA, and AEW. He has signed with WWE, which turned out to be massive news for fans. Now Triple H has already reacted to Dragon Lee’s signing.
Becky Lynch’s ex-boyfriend comments on her real-life heat with Charlotte Flair
During an appearance on the Wrestling with Freddie podcast, Becky Lynch’s ex-boyfriend Jeff Dye commented on her real-life heat with Charlotte Flair…. “I hope I’m not sharing too much here, but they would take it really personal. Like when her and Charlotte were feuding, I would listen to her be like, ‘I can’t believe Charlotte’s actually getting mad at me.’ I was like, ‘You guys do know this is a storyline, right? You guys don’t have to actually be upset with each other for this to work.’”
Sasha Banks Claims One Of Her ‘Biggest Dreams Came True’ Amid NJPW Debut Rumors
Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out in the middle of Raw back in May, and things simply spiraled from there. The incident had far-reaching effects in WWE, and it isn’t hard to see why. It’s almost 2023 now, and fans are excited to see what’s the next chapter in Banks’ career. It is believed that Sasha Banks will make her way to NJPW, which is why it’s all the more interesting Banks decided to drop a tweet about a significant thing in her life.
Possible reason why Triple H decided to drop the WWE 24/7 title gimmick
During his podcast, WWE official “Road Dogg” Brian James commented on Triple H’s decision to drop the 24/7 title gimmick…. “I don’t know if they could do a Hardcore Championship thing, but I think they still do a little wild, wild west stuff. I mean, you still still see some chairs come into play. You still see them going through a table and stuff, so I think there’s enough TLC and street fight and stuff like that where you get those elements in your product. I don’t think Hunter’s philosophy is that 24/7 kind of Hardcore title. It’s a secondary and kind of made up and I just don’t think he sees value in it. I don’t know that I do either because it was a little more blood and guts back then. What we were fighting for real, half of us were (he laughs). It was violent, but it was fun too. So I don’t know. I don’t know if there’s a place for it anymore.” (quote courtesy of WrestlingNews.co)
AEW Rampage spoilers for the December 30th 2022 edition
After the December 28th 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite, matches were taped for the December 30th 2022 edition of AEW Rampage. Here are the results courtesy of PWInsider.com’s Billy Krotchsen…. * The announcers are Tony Schiavone, Paul Wight, Excalibur and Kip Sabian. * The opening match is All-Atlantic Champion...
Kenny Omega Teases NJPW Reunion on AEW Dynamite
All Elite Wrestling is a young promotion, but a number of its storylines harken back to deep-rooted history from across the professional wrestling landscape. At AEW's inaugural event, AEW Double or Nothing 2019, two of the top-billed matches in Cody vs. Dustin Rhodes and Kenny Omega vs. Chris Jericho utilized each feud's storied past in WWE and NJPW, respectively. Omega's reunion with the Young Bucks and the Good Brothers had direct references to the five men's time together in Bullet Club. Even recently, Jake Hager's efforts to recruit Claudio Castagnoli to the Jericho Appreciation Society teased a Real Americans reunion.
Tony Schiavone Talks Production Differences Between WWE and AEW
On the latest episode of the “WHW” podcast, the AEW announcer discussed a wide range of topics. During it, Schiavone discussed the differences between AEW and WWE regarding production. He previously worked in WWE in 1989 and 1990. “It’s an unbelievable production that they continue each and every...
Report on why Dragon Lee decided to sign with WWE instead of AEW
As previously noted, lucha libre star Dragon Lee signed a contract with WWE earlier this month and will start with the NXT brand in January. According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, AEW had also made an offer to Lee and Lee asked friends for advice. Meltzer noted the following…. “It...
Injury Updates on AEW Tag Team Wrestlers
IWGP Tag Team Champion Dax Harwood of FTR is reportedly working while hurt. A new report from Fightful Select notes that Harwood is still banged up from from the ROH Final Battle pay-per-view on December 10, which saw FTR drop the ROH World Tag Team Titles to ROH Hall of Famers The Briscoes in the Double Dog Collar match. Harwood was specifically on the spot that saw Jay Briscoe superplex Harwood onto a pile of steel chairs down below.
Bushiroad President Comments On Sasha Banks/Wrestle Kingdom 17 Rumour
Bushiroad founder and president Takaaki Kidani was asked by Yahoo Japan about the possibility of Mercedes Varnado AKA Sasha Banks appearing at New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s upcoming Wrestle Kingdom 17 event on January 4th at the Tokyo Dome. Kidani had a simple answer to that question which left fans still...
Mr. Tito’s PHAT 15 Pro Wrestling Predictions for 2023 – WWE, AEW, CM Punk, Sasha Banks, & 2022 Predictions Review
Greetings from the Retirement Home for Internet Columnists, as I’m somehow back to deliver my 2023 Pro Wrestling Predictions column that was an annual tradition for both LoP and recently NoDQ for many, many years. I was fully intending for the 2022 Predictions column to be my last, as I had enough of following the incredibly boring WWE and AEW, along with the Internet Wrestling Community’s toxic drama… But then, 2022 turned into a newsbyte feeding frenzy with Sasha Banks & Naomi walking out of the WWE, Stephanie McMahon stepping down, Vince McMahon stories coming out, Vince resigning, and then AEW completely imploded around CM Punk. I couldn’t resist, as I felt that nobody was properly assessing those situations with their content in my mind. Thus, I sorta came back, though I have written much less than I have during prior years.
More details regarding Dragon Lee signing a contract with WWE
As previously noted, lucha libre star Dragon Lee signed a contract with WWE earlier this month and will start with the NXT brand in January. During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com went into more details about the signing…. “The deal was made a couple of weeks ago…but they...
Jon Moxley Namedrops Swerve Strickland’s Lucha Underground Character During AEW Rampage
Swerve Strickland is a veteran in every sense of the word. The 32-year-old has competed for promotions such as WWE, MLW and Lucha Underground. Strickland was known as the masked wrestler “Killshot” in Lucha Underground. It appears that Jon Moxley is a huge fan of Swerve’s work in Lucha.
Tag title match, Royal Rumble qualifier set for next WWE SmackDown
Two matches have been announced for the first SmackDown of 2023.
What happened during John Cena’s match on the final WWE Smackdown of 2022
In the main event of WWE Smackdown on December 30th 2022, John Cena teamed up with Kevin Owens against the unified WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns. The crowd was firmly behind Cena and chanted his name. Owens worked most of the match and Reigns prevented Cena from getting a hot tag. Cena eventually got the tag and cleaned house. Cena and Owens hit stereo five knuckle shuffles to Reigns and Zayn. Cena hit Reigns with an attitude adjustment and Owens pinned Zayn with a stunner.
Idea that was pitched for Dexter Lumis in WWE but “buried” by Triple H revealed
During his podcast, “Road Dogg” Brian James talked about an idea that he pitched for Dexter Lumis in WWE NXT…. “I wanted him to be from Skinwalker Ranch. There’s a show called Skinwalker Ranch and there’s a place called Skinwalker Ranch, and the truth about Skinwalker Ranch is that there’s a bunch of paranormal activity that happens out there, or [at least] it’s reported. A lot of UFO sightings, a lot of cow mutilations, a lot of stuff. The show had just come on and I had just started watching it. I was like ‘Oh man, show is cool.’ …[Hunter] just buried it straight away and [now] he’s from somewhere [else].” (quote courtesy of WrestlingInc.com)
Details on the process of Emma being brought back to WWE under the Triple H regime
During an appearance on Ryan Satin’s Out of Character podcast, Emma talked about the process of being brought back to WWE under the Triple H regime…. “I guess it would have been within a few months of when Triple H returned. I was working with IMPACT and my contract was coming up. Maybe, without even realizing it, I had this idea in my mind that maybe I’m done with IMPACT and maybe there are other options that I should explore and see what’s possible. That was probably coming from me watching WWE and seeing all these awesome changes with Triple H and what he was doing, and I know I had that good rapport with him and all the stuff we did at NXT. Probably, in the back of my mind, I started thinking like, ‘I wonder if I could actually go back to WWE.’ It was within a short time after that, probably a month or two, we ended up in touch. He said to me that he had been meaning to reach out even sooner, that I had been on his list, and he’s just been swamped, as you could imagine. That’s kind of where the conversation finally kicked off and then went from there. Next thing you know, I’m actually back. I joked about it so many times, all of a sudden it was like, ‘This is actually happening, I’m coming back to WWE after five years.'”
