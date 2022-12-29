ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KTVZ

Diabetes rates may surge in US young people, study finds

The number of people under age 20 with type 2 diabetes in the US may increase nearly 675% by 2060 if trends continue, researchers say, with an increase of up to 65% in young people with type 1 diabetes. Type 1 diabetes — in which the pancreas makes little or...
iheart.com

U.S. Life Expectancy Plummets To 25 Year Low Due To COVID, Drug Overdoses

The average life expectancy for Americans fell to a 25-year low, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. An American born in 2021 is expected to live until they are 76.4 years old. That is down over two years from 2019 when life expectancy stood at 78.8 years.
EverydayHealth.com

Measles Outbreak Risk Is Rising as Vaccination Rates Drop, CDC Says

Measles vaccination rates fell to the lowest level in more than a decade during the COVID-19 pandemic, complicating efforts to prevent outbreaks, according to a new report from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Globally, a record high of nearly 40 million children missed a measles vaccine...
KITV.com

Flu activity still high but continued to decline before Christmas, CDC data shows

Seasonal flu activity remains high in the United States, but continued to decline in most areas last week, leading up to Christmas, according to data published Friday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The numbers do not yet include data on flu activity following the holiday. CDC...
HealthDay

Combo of COVID Plus Flu Can Bring Severe Illness to Kids

As influenza cases surge, COVID-19 is also on the rise across the U.S. Doctors warn that kids who get flu and COVID together could have a very hard time and the combo could be fatal. More than 80% of kids infected with both last season hadn't gotten a flu shot,...
The Hill

CDC warns of future surge in diabetes among young Americans

Story at a glance The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Thursday warned a surge of diabetes among young Americans is on the horizon, saying diagnoses for the population are expected to soar in the coming decades. The CDC cited a new study published in the journal Diabetes Care, which models a…
Cancer Health

Segregation in U.S. Counties Influence Cancer Risk and Mortality

A new study led by researchers at the American Cancer Society (ACS) and Clemson University shows residential racial and economic segregation was associated with cancer mortality at the county level in the United States. The most segregated communities had a 20% higher mortality rate for all cancer types combined. The association was strongest for lung cancer with a 50% higher mortality in the most segregated counties. The study was published today in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) Oncology.
studyfinds.org

A single group meditating in the U.S. could lower the nation’s stress levels, study says

FAIRFIELD, Iowa — When a portion of the population practices transcendental meditation, the whole nation’s stress levels go down, according to a 17-year-long study. In Iowa, a 1,725-person group practiced transcendental meditation for four years. During that period, all stress indicators in the U.S. started decreasing. The group size represents the square root of one percent of the American population.
physiciansweekly.com

Many Thyroid Cancer Survivors Cite Inadequate Pretreatment Understanding

THURSDAY, Dec. 29, 2022 (HealthDay News) — A considerable proportion of survivors of thyroid cancer report inadequate pretreatment understanding, according to a study published online Dec. 29 in JAMA Otolaryngology-Head & Neck Surgery. Amanda Silver Karcioglu, M.D., from Massachusetts Eye and Ear and Harvard Medical School in Boston, and...
dallasexpress.com

Life Expectancy Decreases in the U.S.

Life expectancy in the U.S. has decreased for the second consecutive year. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) revealed that life expectancy decreased in 2021 to 76.4 years — a drop from 77 years in 2020, according to mortality data released on December 22. The agency claims that this drop was primarily due to increases in COVID-19-related and drug overdose deaths.
newsnationnow.com

CDC warns of rise in invasive strep infections

(NewsNation) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a health advisory Thursday, warning medical practitioners of a rise in invasive strep A infections, which can be deadly for children. At least two children have already died in the United States, while strep A has been linked to...
