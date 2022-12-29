Read full article on original website
wrestlingheadlines.com
AEW Stars Stripped of the AAA World Mixed Tag Team Titles, New Champions Crowned
Abismo Negro Jr. and Flammer are your new AAA World Mixed Tag Team Champions. AEW’s Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo were scheduled to defend their titles in a Triple Threat at tonight’s AAA Noche de Campeones (Night of Champions) event, against Octagón Jr. and Lady Shani, plus the team of Komander and Sexy Star II. However, Guevara and Melo were double booked as AEW announced Melo and Anna Jay vs. Willow Nightingale and Ruby Soho for tonight’s New Year’s Smash edition of Dynamite, after AAA’s original announcement, and the couple did not appear in Mexico for AAA.
nodq.com
Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti stripped of the AAA Mixed Tag Team Titles
AEW stars Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti became the AAA Mixed Tag Team champions back in the spring of 2022 but were stripped of titles at Wednesday’s AAA Noche de Campeones event. AAA’s Konnan brought up missed appearances while explaining why the titles were being vacated…. “Sammy &...
ewrestlingnews.com
FTR Done With AAA After Dropping Tag Team Titles To Los Hermanos Lee
Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler lost the AAA Tag Team Championships to Los Hermanos Lee (Dragon Lee & Dralistico) at Wednesday’s AAA Noche de Campeones event. On June 26, 2022, FTR became Triple Tag Team Champions in professional wrestling as they held the IWGP, ROH, and AAA Tag Team Titles. They recently lost an AEW World Tag Team Title match to The Acclaimed on the December 7th episode of Dynamite, before losing the ROH World Tag Team Titles to The Briscoes just three days later at ROH Final Battle 2022. Los Hermanos Lee hit another blow by capturing the AAA Tag Team Championship from FTR at Wednesday’s event. They remain the IWGP tag team champions.
ewrestlingnews.com
Dragon Lee Signs With WWE – Details
Dragon Lee has signed a contract with WWE. Following a tag team match featuring Lee and Dralistico teaming up to face off against FTR at Wednesday’s AAA Noche De Campeones event, the AAA wrestler grabbed a microphone and cut a promo to announce that he’s heading to WWE. ESPN is reporting that Lee will be starting with WWE in January. He’s expected to begin on the NXT brand.
stillrealtous.com
AEW Stars Stripped Of Their Titles
On Wednesday night Tay Melo & Sammy Guevara were originally scheduled to appear on AAA’s Noche De Campeones, but they did not appear on the show. Plans called for them to defend their AAA Mixed Tag Titles against Lady Shani & Octagon Jr and Komander & Sexy Star II. However, Melo & Guevara were replaced by Abismo Negro Jr & Flammer.
411mania.com
Charlotte Flair Returns on WWE Smackdown, Wins Women’s Title
Charlotte Flair made a surprise return on this week’s WWE Smackdown and captured the Smackdown Women’s Championship from Ronda Rousey. Tonight’s show saw Flair make her return, issuing a challenge to Rousey for a title match after Rousey had defeated Raquel Rodriguez. Rousey accepted over Shayna Baszler’s objections and in the match, Flair rolled Rousey over during an armbar to get the pin and the title.
411mania.com
Various News: Pro Wrestling NOAH Press Conference for Nakamura vs. Muta, Big E And Tyler Breeze Tour WWE Warehouse
– Pro Wrestling NOAH’s The New Year is tomorrow with The Great Muta vs. Shinsuke Nakamura, and the press conference for the show is online. You can see the video below for the media event, which is promoting tomorrow’s WWE vs. NOAH match:. – UpUpDownDown posted the following...
PWMania
Triple H and WWE Expected to Sign More High Quality Stars in 2023
As PWMania.com previously reported, Dragon Lee has signed with WWE. Lee is the most recent big-name star to join WWE, as he announced the news on Wednesday night during AAA Noche de Campeones. WWE was uninterested in Dragon Lee until he worked a date with AEW. He later had a...
nodq.com
Possible reason why Triple H decided to drop the WWE 24/7 title gimmick
During his podcast, WWE official “Road Dogg” Brian James commented on Triple H’s decision to drop the 24/7 title gimmick…. “I don’t know if they could do a Hardcore Championship thing, but I think they still do a little wild, wild west stuff. I mean, you still still see some chairs come into play. You still see them going through a table and stuff, so I think there’s enough TLC and street fight and stuff like that where you get those elements in your product. I don’t think Hunter’s philosophy is that 24/7 kind of Hardcore title. It’s a secondary and kind of made up and I just don’t think he sees value in it. I don’t know that I do either because it was a little more blood and guts back then. What we were fighting for real, half of us were (he laughs). It was violent, but it was fun too. So I don’t know. I don’t know if there’s a place for it anymore.” (quote courtesy of WrestlingNews.co)
wrestlingheadlines.com
Injury Updates on AEW Tag Team Wrestlers
IWGP Tag Team Champion Dax Harwood of FTR is reportedly working while hurt. A new report from Fightful Select notes that Harwood is still banged up from from the ROH Final Battle pay-per-view on December 10, which saw FTR drop the ROH World Tag Team Titles to ROH Hall of Famers The Briscoes in the Double Dog Collar match. Harwood was specifically on the spot that saw Jay Briscoe superplex Harwood onto a pile of steel chairs down below.
tjrwrestling.net
“Jack Perry Was Not Happy” – Dax Harwood Recalls How People Felt When FTR Made AEW Debut
Dax Harwood has revealed that some people in AEW were not that happy when FTR joined the company, including “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry. When the FTR tag team of Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler debuted in AEW on May 27, 2020, they came in with a reputation as a great tag team that was all about the tradition tag team pro wrestling. That meant using the tag team rope, making legal tags and cutting way back on illegal tag team offense that is present in today’s pro wrestling business.
nodq.com
AEW Rampage spoilers for the December 30th 2022 edition
After the December 28th 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite, matches were taped for the December 30th 2022 edition of AEW Rampage. Here are the results courtesy of PWInsider.com’s Billy Krotchsen…. * The announcers are Tony Schiavone, Paul Wight, Excalibur and Kip Sabian. * The opening match is All-Atlantic Champion...
tjrwrestling.net
AEW Dynamite Results – December 28, 2022
This week’s AEW Dynamite featured Samoa Joe defending the TNT Title against Samoa Joe in the main event along with the Best of Seven series continuing. It is not going to be a lengthy TJR Dynamite review as usual. I had a family gathering on Wednesday night, then I got home late and had no time to watch Dynamite because I needed to sleep. Today is a busy day for me on TJRWrestling writing news posts as our normal daily content on TJRWrestling while filling in for another writer friend that is on vacation today. I’m also working on the WWE Johnny Awards (likely posting date is December 31st) in any free time that I have. I’m not sure when or if I’ll have time to sit down and watch this show.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Early Favorites to Win the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Matches Revealed
Cody Rhodes and Becky Lynch are the current favorites to win the 2023 Royal Rumble Matches. New data released by BetOnline shows that Rhodes is the favorite to win the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match on Saturday, January 28 from The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, while Lynch is the current favorite to win the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match.
ComicBook
Kenny Omega Teases NJPW Reunion on AEW Dynamite
All Elite Wrestling is a young promotion, but a number of its storylines harken back to deep-rooted history from across the professional wrestling landscape. At AEW's inaugural event, AEW Double or Nothing 2019, two of the top-billed matches in Cody vs. Dustin Rhodes and Kenny Omega vs. Chris Jericho utilized each feud's storied past in WWE and NJPW, respectively. Omega's reunion with the Young Bucks and the Good Brothers had direct references to the five men's time together in Bullet Club. Even recently, Jake Hager's efforts to recruit Claudio Castagnoli to the Jericho Appreciation Society teased a Real Americans reunion.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Backstage News on Reasons Why FTR Dropped the AAA World Tag Team Titles
IWGP Tag Team Champions FTR are reportedly finished with AAA. As noted, Wednesday’s AAA Nocha de Campeones event saw Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler drop the AAA World Tag Team Titles to Dralistico and Dragon Lee, who relinquished the title after the match and announced that he has signed with WWE. You can click here for notes and photos/videos from the title change.
nodq.com
More details regarding Dragon Lee signing a contract with WWE
As previously noted, lucha libre star Dragon Lee signed a contract with WWE earlier this month and will start with the NXT brand in January. During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com went into more details about the signing…. “The deal was made a couple of weeks ago…but they...
nodq.com
Report on why Dragon Lee decided to sign with WWE instead of AEW
As previously noted, lucha libre star Dragon Lee signed a contract with WWE earlier this month and will start with the NXT brand in January. According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, AEW had also made an offer to Lee and Lee asked friends for advice. Meltzer noted the following…. “It...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Results From AAA Noche de Campeones: Several AEW Stars In Action
The following results are from the AAAA Noche de Campeones event that took place on Wednesday night from Acapulco, Mexico, courtesy of Fightful:. – AAA Trios Tag Championship Match: NGD (Sanson, Cuartero & Forastero) (c) def. Willie Mack, Myzteziz Jr & Aramis. – AAA Mixed Tag Team Championship Match: Flammer...
nodq.com
Idea that was pitched for Dexter Lumis in WWE but “buried” by Triple H revealed
During his podcast, “Road Dogg” Brian James talked about an idea that he pitched for Dexter Lumis in WWE NXT…. “I wanted him to be from Skinwalker Ranch. There’s a show called Skinwalker Ranch and there’s a place called Skinwalker Ranch, and the truth about Skinwalker Ranch is that there’s a bunch of paranormal activity that happens out there, or [at least] it’s reported. A lot of UFO sightings, a lot of cow mutilations, a lot of stuff. The show had just come on and I had just started watching it. I was like ‘Oh man, show is cool.’ …[Hunter] just buried it straight away and [now] he’s from somewhere [else].” (quote courtesy of WrestlingInc.com)
