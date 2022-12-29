Read full article on original website
nomadlawyer.org
Altoona: 7 Best Places To Visit In Altoona, Pennsylvania
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Altoona Pennsylvania. If you want to discover a small, historic town in Pennsylvania, Altoona is the perfect destination. This quaint city is home to several amusement parks, museums, and other exciting attractions. One of the most exciting things to do in Altoona is to...
$50,000 Pennsylvania Lottery ticket sold at Cambria County Sheetz
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A $50,000 Pennsylvania Lottery ticket was sold at a Sheetz in Johnstown, the Lottery announced. The winning ticket was a part of the New Year’s Millionaire Raffle that features eight weekly drawings that each award two prizes of $50,000 leading up to the Jan. 7 drawing. The winning ticket numbers, […]
Williamsport businesses gearing up for New Year's Eve
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — As we approach the end of 2022, the city of Williamsport is ready to welcome the new year in style. Businesses are gearing up to celebrate the holiday. "Super excited to welcome everybody in the community to the Genetti to ring in the new year with us," said Stephanie Jones, the sales manager at Genetti Hotel and Suites.
State College
Tops in 2022
T was quite a year in Centre County. As the county adjusted to its “new normal” coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic, things started to flourish. It’s once again time to look back at the past year with our annual Year in Review feature. Here, in no...
pittsburghmagazine.com
Big Spring Spirits Has Big Things In Store For The South Shore in 2023
Kevin Lloyd has big plans for Big Spring Spirits, the distillery he founded in Bellefonte, Pa. By December 2023, Lloyd and his Talleyrand Holdings LLC business partners — Anthony Mazzarini, Bill Stolze, Rick Mongiovi, Eric Kraemer and Garry McCann — could be admiring Pittsburgh’s skyline while sipping whiskey on top of their historical, six-story structure on the South Shore, an area between Station Square and the South Side.
Sinkhole forces State College residents out of homes
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — On Christmas Day, residents in 18 State College townhomes were forced to leave after a water main break and a large sinkhole opened up in the parking lot One resident, Mollie Ann Craig, and her boyfriend were returning to their home located in the Georgetown Townhomes when they discovered a […]
Central Pa. outdoors retailer to close after 37 years
An outdoors retailer in Perry County will close on Saturday. Triple Creek Rod and Gun at 14 Landisburg Road in Carroll Township, Perry County, will close on Saturday, the company announced. “This decision was not arrived at lightly or quickly—it actually has been years in the making!” the owners wrote...
fox8tv.com
State College Sinkhole
Dozens of residents have been displaced, and their townhomes abandoned, since Christmas weekend after a sinkhole opened up in their neighborhood. The large sinkhole appeared in the parking lot of the Park Forest residential area in Patton Township sometime over the weekend. Residents living along Amblewood Way were forced to...
State College
Centre Foundation Awards More Than $139,000 in Grants to Local Nonprofits
Centre Foundation recently selected 34 local organizations to receive grants totaling more than $139,000 from its annual Field-of-Interest grant program. Each September, organizations are encouraged to apply for funding from these 16 unique endowment funds, which were established by donors to support various causes and/or geographical areas in Centre County.
State College
Penns Valley YMCA offers a New Year’s Resolution
SPRING MILLS— Everyone at one time or another has made a New Year’s Resolution. Many have involved weight loss. The residents of Penns and Brush valleys have just the place to do that. The Centre County YMCA organization opened its fourth location in January 2016 in one of the renovated Gettig Manufacturing buildings in the heart of Spring Mills.
Two homes catch fire in Bellefonte, one deemed total loss
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Bellefonte family is displaced after a Friday night blaze gutted their home and even caught another residence next to it on fire all before the New Year. Firefighters were called to the 700 block of Water Street in Spring Township at 6:40 p.m. for a structure fire, Undine Fire Captain […]
Local lottery player hits it big in Clinton County
Middletown, Pa. — In January of 2022, a jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 Lotto ticket worth $1 million from the Dec. 23, 2021 drawing was sold in Clinton County. The ticket correctly matched all six winning numbers, 08-13-27-37-44-47, to win the $1 million jackpot prize, less applicable withholding. Sheetz, 288 Hogan Blvd., Mill Hall, earns a $5,000 bonus for selling the big winning ticket. Winners can be identified only after prizes are claimed and tickets validated. Match 6 prizes expire one year from the drawing date. Anyone holding a jackpot-winning Match 6 ticket should sign the ticket, call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481 or visit palottery.com to find out how to claim the prize. More than 39,500 other Match 6 Lotto tickets also won prizes in the drawing. Players are reminded to check every ticket, every time.
Rose Bowl: Penn State feasts at 66th annual Lawry’s Beef Bowl
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (WHTM) — Every player who has been to the Rose Bowl has fond memories of their celebratory dinner at Lawry’s in Beverly Hills. The iconic venue has hosted the Lawry’s Beef Bowl since 1957. Penn State took part in the 66th annual dinner on Friday, December 30 to celebrate its selection to […]
State College
Eagle Scout Builds on Father’s Work on Talleyrand Snowplow
If you visit Bellefonte’s Talleyrand Park during the winter months, take some time to appreciate the old railroad snowplow alongside the playground. Dating back to the late nineteenth century, the plow has brought joy to countless children and railroad history fans alike. The railroad plow and caboose have been displayed next to the Bellefonte Train Station since the Bellefonte Historical Railroad Society purchased them from the Bellefonte Central Railroad in 1986.
FOX43.com
Perry County outdoors store to close Saturday after 37 years in business
PERRY COUNTY, Pa. — A Perry County outdoors supply retailer will close its doors for the final time Saturday after 37 years of operation. Triple Creek Rod and Gun, located in Carroll Township, announced on Facebook in November that Saturday, Dec. 31 would be its final day of operation.
Centre County ski resort to change slope name ahead of Rose Bowl
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– For more than 50 years, skiers and snowboarders who head to a Centre County ski resort that want to traverse the tallest slope look for the Utah one. With the Penn State Nittany Lions’ upcoming Rose Bowl game matchup against the Utah Utes, Tussey Mountain Ski Resort will be showing its […]
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Proposed sale of Camp Tuckahoe could help local Boy Scout council
A proposal to sell off buffer acres around Camp Tuckahoe on South Mountain could help replenish the financial reserves of the Boy Scouts of America New Birth of Freedom Council, scout executive and chief executive officer Ronald Gardner Jr. said Tuesday. Council executive board members have yet to finalize the...
Ames Department stores announces its return in 2023
Remember shopping at Ames in South Williamsport years ago? The department store recently announced they are making a comeback in spring 2023, although it's not clear if they will open a northcentral Pennsylvania location. The announcement showed up on the www.amesstores.com website in early December. "Ames Department Stores, Inc. is returning in Spring 2023. Please keep an eye on this website for announcements on which locations are opening first!" the announcement reads. ...
State College
From ‘Racetrack’ to Safe Street in Lemont
For Lemont residents, the recent construction along Pike Street may have felt as if it lasted forever—but the streetscape project has been in the works far longer than some likely realize. The project’s impact is expected to address long-standing safety issues and set the stage for further improvements to the historic village.
State College
Centre County Remains at Low COVID-19 Level as New Cases Fall, Hospitalizations Rise
Centre County remained at the low COVID-19 community level for the 15th consecutive week as new cases fell and hospitalizations linked to the virus saw an uptick locally and statewide, according to the Centers for Disease Control’s latest update on Thursday night. For the third consecutive week, only one...
