Maureen Anderson would spend hours at home alone with her baby. She said it was the isolation that led her to drink more frequently. "It became less of an out-of-the-house special occasion party thing to more of an at the end of the day, time to have a glass of wine, shut off my brain, relax," Anderson told CBS News.The married mother of four would soon go from a glass of wine to an entire bottle of wine. She didn't consider herself an alcoholic but a "gray-area drinker."Dr. Aakash Shah, chief of Jersey Shore University Medical Center's Addiction Medical...

3 DAYS AGO