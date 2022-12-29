Read full article on original website
Social Security payment increases starting soonR.A. Heim
Healthline
Dementia and meanness
When people with dementia are mean to family, it often has more to do with neurodegenerative processes and less with how they feel about their loved ones. Dementia includes medical conditions that cause symptoms of memory decline, impaired cognitive performance, and diminished reasoning ability. Alzheimer’s disease is the number one cause of dementia.
Women's Depression Symptoms May Differ by Race: Study
Low mood -- a common sign of depression -- was reported less often by Black women with depression. Depressed Black women were more likely to report sleep disturbances and irritability. That means many could be underdiagnosed and undertreated, researchers say. FRIDAY, Dec. 23, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Depression can be...
Time Spent in Nature Appears to Slow Parkinson's, Alzheimer's
Older Americans reap significant benefits from living in neighborhoods with parks and rivers nearby. While those natural features won't prevent Alzheimer's or Parkinson's disease, according to a new study, they do lower a senior's risk that either will progress quickly. Alzheimer's and Parkinson's are two of the most common neurological...
KULR8
Language Barriers Hold Back Many Asian Americans From Good Health Care
WEDNESDAY, Dec. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Many Asian American and Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander adults may have trouble accessing health care and insurance because of language barriers, a new analysis indicates. In a new report by the Urban Institute and supported by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, researchers found that...
ScienceBlog.com
Smoking pot, tobacco among behaviors with protective Covid effect, study finds
A new paper in Biology Methods & Protocols, published by Oxford University Press, investigates risk factors and protections against contracting COVID-19, and also for suffering from severe COVID. Researchers identified several characteristics – including male sex, lower age, blood group B, and larger household size – that increased the risk...
Chicago mother-of-four dies from plastic surgery in the Dominican Republic
Chicago resident Sucretta Tolliver, a mother-of-four, died in the Dominican Republic two days after undergoing plastic surgery.
What Binge Drinking Does to Your Brain
After a month of Christmas parties and family festivities, what is all of that alcohol doing to your brain?
studyfinds.org
Clueless about booze? Few Americans know drinking alcohol can cause cancer
PHILADELPHIA — While scientists have time and time again made the link between alcohol and an increased risk of cancer, people continue to drink. Now, a new study from the National Cancer Institute suggests it’s not people disregarding the facts but rather being unaware of all the health risks that come from drinking alcoholic beverages.
verywellmind.com
Who Can Diagnose Autism in Adults?
Language note: Although individual preferences exist, surveys of the autistic community consistently show that autistic people prefer identity-first language rather than person-first language (i.e., “autistic person” rather than “person with autism”). This article reflects the community's language preference. Someone who suspects they might be autistic may...
The Harmful Effects Of Taking Ativan
Ativan is a commonly prescribed medication for a variety of conditions, including anxiety. Learn about the potentially harmful effects of the drug.
The impact of physical activity on loneliness and social isolation for older adults
(BPT) - It’s been well-established that physical activity like walking, yoga and going to a fitness center has many health benefits for older adults. These include better sleep, less anxiety and reduced risk of heart disease, along with many other benefits that may improve overall health. But what if...
allnurses.com
How to Manage Caregiver Burnout When Caring for Loved Ones Living with Dementia
Specializes in Acute Care, Geriatrics, Community Health. Has 9 years experience. Caring for loved ones with dementia is no easy task. It often requires significant time, dedication, commitment, and sacrifice. Caregivers are often left emotionally and physically drained. It is not uncommon for caregivers to experience feelings of burnout over time. Yet, many need to learn how to recognize or manage the signs.
People who drink frequently may be "gray-area" drinkers
Maureen Anderson would spend hours at home alone with her baby. She said it was the isolation that led her to drink more frequently. "It became less of an out-of-the-house special occasion party thing to more of an at the end of the day, time to have a glass of wine, shut off my brain, relax," Anderson told CBS News.The married mother of four would soon go from a glass of wine to an entire bottle of wine. She didn't consider herself an alcoholic but a "gray-area drinker."Dr. Aakash Shah, chief of Jersey Shore University Medical Center's Addiction Medical...
WTOP
Warning signs to look for when visiting elderly loved ones over the holidays
Visiting with elderly loved ones over the holidays is a good time to look for warning signs about whether they’re still fine living on their own. “A lot can change with an 80-year-old parent in six months, even a couple of months if you haven’t seen them,” said Andrew Carle, a faculty member at the Program in Senior Living Administration at Georgetown University.
Medical News Today
Age-related memory loss: Can we prevent or even reverse it?
We all forget things sometimes. Who among us has not mislaid their keys or phone, or struggled to locate their car in a car park?. As we age, our brains change, and these memory lapses seem to become more frequent. But is memory loss a normal part of aging?. (NIA),...
These are the 10 worst entry-level tech jobs of 2022, according to experts
Despite the mass layoffs, the tech industry continues to hire. Here are the 10 worst entry-level jobs in tech, according to experts.
beingpatient.com
Your Questions on Alzheimer’s Sundowning Symptoms, Answered
Alzheimer’s and dementia experts tackle reader questions on Alzheimer’s sundowning symptoms. What stage of Alzheimer’s is sundowning? What are the early signs, how long does it last, how common is it, are their medications for it, and what time of day does it start? We put our readers’ most pressing questions about sundowning syndrome and its symptoms in people with Alzheimer’s and dementia to experts. Here’s what we learned.
Poor sleep can make you prickly. Here's what to do
Do you find yourself "losing it" too often with family, friends and coworkers? You might want to look at how well you are sleeping.
KULR8
It's Getting Tougher to Afford Health Care, Even With Employer-Sponsored Insurance
FRIDAY, Dec. 30, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Most working-age Americans get health insurance through their employer, but even they are finding it tougher to afford medical care these days, a new study shows. Researchers found that over the past 20 years, a growing number of Americans with job-based health insurance...
verywellmind.com
What Is Sleep Paralysis?
Sleep paralysis is a sleep disorder characterized by a total inability to move or speak while in the transition between wakefulness and sleep,. It is typically accompanied by intense fear and vivid hallucinations that make it difficult for the person to distinguish between reality and dream. Symptoms can last anywhere from seconds to minutes, but generally don’t persist longer than 20 minutes.
