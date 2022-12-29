Read full article on original website
Obamacare May Have Helped Extend Lives of Young Cancer Patients
Insurance coverage provided by Obamacare has resulted in better outcomes for young Americans with cancer. The benefits for Hispanic patients and Black folks are especially striking, according to a study of 345,000 young adults. TUESDAY, Dec. 27, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Young adults with cancer, especially those who are Hispanic...
insightscare.com
The Board of Infectious Disease Suggests Hospitals to Stop Screening Asymptomatic Patients for COVID-19
COVID-19 An influential board of infectious disease physicians recommended on Wednesday that hospitals and other healthcare facilities stop routinely screening asymptomatic patients for Covid-19 because the risks outweigh the benefits. The new guidelines issued by the board of directors of the Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America may be contentious....
Race Could Affect Outcomes in Head-and-Neck Cancers
For patients with head-and-neck cancer, treatment outcomes may be influenced by race. Black patients in a clinical trial had higher death rates than white patients, and researchers say that suggests differences in how both respond to therapy. Differences in economic status and access to health care are other contributors. MONDAY,...
MedicalXpress
Twin study confirms childhood leukemia starts in the womb and could help guide screening when only one twin is affected
By studying rare cases of identical twins with leukemia, scientists have shed new light on the origins of the most common type of childhood cancer—confirming it originates in the womb but that events after birth determine whether or not clinical leukemia develops. Findings from researchers at The Institute of...
blavity.com
Knowing is Half the Battle: 7 Things You Should Know About Cancer Screening with Your Doctor
When it comes to your health, knowledge is truly power. Too often we hear stories from family members, friends, or colleagues who wish they had been more active about their health screenings before receiving a life-threatening cancer diagnosis. But this is the year to get ahead of your wellness and achieve the peace of mind that preventative cancer screening may bring.
Rep. Jamie Raskin announces cancer diagnosis
Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., has been diagnosed with a “serious but curable form of cancer,” called Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphomaa. Raskin said he will begin a chemo-immunotherapy treatment and plans to get through this with his doctors and family. Dec. 29, 2022.
