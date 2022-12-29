Read full article on original website
The best baseball players born on Dec. 29
Who are the best players born on each day of the year? We have a list for every day on the calendar. Here’s a subjective ranking of the top five for Dec. 29. White was a three-time All-Star and seven-time Gold Glove winner during his 17-year career. The Blue Jays outfielder made one of the greatest catches in postseason history in Game 3 of the 1992 World Series, robbing the Braves' David Justice of an extra-base hit at the center-field wall with a snag that drew comparisons to Willie Mays’ iconic play in the ‘54 Fall Classic. Toronto went on to win the first of two straight World Series titles. White won a third ring with the Marlins in '97.
BB America's Top 10 Tiger Prospect List
At the end of the season, BB America ranked the Tigers' farm system 27th in MLB. Guardians 3rd, rest of the AL Central teams no higher than 24. Overall, though the Tigers' organization had the 4th best minor league W-L record, trailing just the Rays, Yankees, and Guardians. The Top 10 Prospect write up was done by Emily Waldon:
Tigers Organization Goal: Be the Braves not the A’s or Pittsburgh!
Atlanta Braves did it again! This time, they traded for young talent and then immediately signed them to a significant extension. I am hoping that Scott Harris wants to do this for the Tigers. The first extension he should do after this season needs to be Greene. If Acuna is the comparison, I would be happy with a 6 or 7 year 100 to 120 million which would take him to age 29 or 30. The Tigers need to follow Atlanta’s and to some extent, Tampa’s strategy of taking a risk on the younger talent and locking them up until age 29-31.
Scott Harris’s 2 Draft Strategy
For everyone wondering why Scoot Harris isn’t signing many free agents and seems to be taking flyers on many reclamation projects, it could be part of his 2 draft strategy. Unlike the other three leagues, baseball doesn’t really have a tanking strategy. There’s no such thing as a "can’t miss prospect" but landing in the top 3 in baseball does actually provide some high upside bats that usually make the big leagues. With that said, the Tiger’s will have a top 3 pick in the upcoming draft in 2023 and with the Tiger’s adding no bats thus far, a top lottery pick is in the cards for the draft in 2024.
Our Off Season in a nutshell
Well here we are, we have gotten very little in the way of transactions. I wanted a big signing, but never truly expected one. Honestly at this point, with what is left, should we sign anyone? Lets run down best case and worst case scenarios. Lets start with the elephant...
Braves acquire another outfielder in trade with Rangers
On the free agent front, the Braves have been practically dead silent all offseason, but Alex Anthopoulos has been active trying to improve the roster via trade. That continued last night with two more under-the-radar moves. The most notable was the acquisition of Lucas Luetge from the Yankees — a lefty reliever that has been incredibly steady in New York over the last two seasons. He will likely fill the role of Tyler Matzek, who suffered Tommy John at the end of the 2022 campaign and is scheduled to miss all of 2023, in middle relief.
Ex-Yankees pitcher joins former Mets starter Jacob deGrom with Rangers
Another pitcher for the Texas Rangers. The Rangers signed right hander Nathan Eovaldi to a two-year, $34 million deal with a third year vesting option and performance bonuses, the club announced Tuesday night. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Eovaldi has spent the last four seasons with the...
The Richard Rodríguez trade was bad for both Braves and Pirates
The former Braves pitcher was drafted out of high school in the fourth round of the 2016 draft and developed into an exciting arm on the farm. Prior to the 2019 season, Wilson even made an appearance on Baseball America’s top 100 prospects, and Alex Anthopoulos parlayed his projectability, along with Ricky DeVito, into a deal that would net Richard Rodríguez from Pittsburgh, which has turned into a trade neither side will remember fondly.
Six-Man Rotation for Rangers in 2023?
The signing of Nathan Eovaldi gives the Rangers six veteran starters. The last two times Texas Rangers management has been made available to the media, the concept of a six-man rotation has come up. General manager Chris Young fielded the question during Andrew Heaney’s introductory press conference on Dec. 15....
Red Sox Reportedly Did Not Make Formal Offer To Pitcher Who Wanted To Return
The Boston Red Sox did not make an offer to one of the members of last year's rotation despite having some interest in a reunion.
Ex-Red Sox, Yankees Slugger Reportedly Headed To Japan For 2023 Season
A veteran who has bounced from one big-market team to the next over the last few seasons is making a major change. After underwhelming stints with the Boston Red Sox, Houston Astros and New York Yankees, utility man Marwin González is headed to play Nippon Professional Baseball for the Orix Buffaloes on a one-year, $1.5 million deal according to the New York Post's Jon Heyman.
The outfield wasn't always like this
Although the current Tiger outfield isn't a particular weakness, it isn't a strength either, but it hasn't always been this way. The Tiger outfield of 1915 was, per Bill James, the greatest in history. In the outfield, Detroit had Hall of Famers Ty Cobb and Sam Crawford and near Hall of Famer Bobby Veach. When Crawford passed the age of 35 and his skills started eroding, he was replaced by another Hall of Famer, Harry Heilmann. When using the stat Win Shares, Bill James ranked Tiger outfields among the best of all time. The following are James's ten best:
Longtime Major League Baseball Umpires Reportedly Retiring
Several new umpires will enforce MLB's rule changes next season. According to ESPN's Jesse Rogers, 10 umpires are retiring at the end of the month. That creates the job's most turnover since 1999. The umpires stepping down include seven crew chiefs: Ted Barrett, Greg Gibson, Tom Hallion, Sam Holbrook, Jerry...
Rangers Reach Two-Year Deal with Pitcher Nathan Eovaldi
The Texas Rangers have signed Nathan Eovaldi to their roster.Photo byDaniel Lee/UnsplashonUnsplash. The Texas Rangers have made another acquisition to strengthen their team, this time signing free agent pitcher Nathan Eovaldi to a two-year deal worth $34 million. WFAA reports the contract includes a third-year vesting player option and requires the Rangers to give up a third-round draft pick. Eovaldi had a successful 2022 season with the Boston Red Sox, recording a 3.87 ERA in 20 starts, and has a career record of 67-68 with a 4.16 ERA.
