Atlanta Braves did it again! This time, they traded for young talent and then immediately signed them to a significant extension. I am hoping that Scott Harris wants to do this for the Tigers. The first extension he should do after this season needs to be Greene. If Acuna is the comparison, I would be happy with a 6 or 7 year 100 to 120 million which would take him to age 29 or 30. The Tigers need to follow Atlanta’s and to some extent, Tampa’s strategy of taking a risk on the younger talent and locking them up until age 29-31.

2 DAYS AGO