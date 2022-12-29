ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo County, MI

Battle Creek Police Release Body Cam Video Of Police Shooting

Battle Creek Police held a press conference, Wednesday morning, concerning the officer-involved shooting that took place Christmas Day. A body cam video shows two Battle Creek Police officers firing five shots at a 22-year-old Battle Creek man who was armed with knives and a revolver, which later was determined to be fake.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
Battle Creek Firefighters Discover Homicide Victim

Little did Battle Creek firefighters know that the residential house fire, which they were racing to on Tuesday evening of December 27 would evolve into a full-scale homicide investigation of a Battle Creek man, perhaps involving one of his relatives. The firefighters were dispatched to the blaze at the two-story...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
Dog Sledding Down Main Street? Yup…Must Be in Kalamazoo

Look, we, as a country, tend to make fun of Florida for how they act after a natural disaster. For example, when we see Floridians water skiing or wakeboarding through the streets after a hurricane brought in heavy rain:. Ridiculous, yes. But, this isn't much better!. As seen on Tiktok,...
KALAMAZOO, MI
5 Local Coffee Shops You Can Support Today in the Kalamazoo Area

Need a great cup of coffee? Might as well support these local shops. I'm painfully aware that millennials (me) have gained a reputation for spending "too much" money on fancy coffees. Without fail, if I bring up house prices being incredibly high, someone will say, "Well, stop spending all your money on those lattes!"
KALAMAZOO, MI
4 Local Coffee Shops You Can Support Today in Battle Creek

Yesterday, I put together a list of local coffee shops that you can support in the Kalamazoo area:. While I don't make it there often, I wanted to make sure that Battle Creek area coffee shops also get some love. So, here are 4 local Battle Creek area coffee shops you can support today:
BATTLE CREEK, MI
New Years Resolutions for A New Kalamazooian in 2023

I've only been in Michigan, and Kalamazoo for about 9 months now, so my "pregnancy" stage of moving to a new place is pretty well over, and now I've "birthed" a pretty good understanding, and relationship with Kalamazoo and southwest Michigan. (I'm sorry for that awful analogy. As I'm writing this, I'm running on six cups of coffee, and about three hours of sleep, so bear with me...)
KALAMAZOO, MI
6 Snowmobile Safety Tips To Bring You Back Home Unscathed

With the recent snow, snowmobiling conditions have been great, for those who enjoy adventuring in the winter chill. Fresh fluffy snow has managed to keep trails in prime condition for traveling the backwoods. As a kid, back in 1968, my dad purchased our first snowmobile as snowmobiling entered its early...
KALAMAZOO, MI
6 Great Meat Markets That Are A Cut Above The Rest

Nothing beats being able to walk into a local meat market, gaze into a meat case with fresh cuts of meat, and be able to talk with the butcher. The small, local meat shop is in my blood. When I was 7 years old, I would sit in the basement of my father’s store, the Galesburg Locker in Galesburg, and “candle” eggs, looking for floaters that would show if the egg went bad. The “good” eggs were placed in a rack, to go upstairs of the small market. All of the beef and pork were raised just miles from the store.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Sorry Boomers, The Blizzard of ’22 Was WORSE Than The Blizzard Of ’78

Boomers will fight you on this, but facts are facts: this year's Christmas weekend blizzard was worse than the one in '78. For Grand Rapids, This One Beat The Blizzard of 1978. The keywords here are FOR GRAND RAPIDS, which got a whopping dose of lake effect snow on the back side of this storm, the Blizzard of 2022 was worse than the Blizzard of 1976.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Why we withdrew our Benton Harbor story

On Dec. 27, we published a story titled “Benton Harbor won’t account for $10 million in federal COVID money.”. The premise of the story is that Benton Harbor had failed to submit federally required forms, which would explain what it did with the COVID relief money. CapCon’s attempts...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
Kalamazoo Area Clubs That Were Too Wild to Last

The club scene in Kalamazoo was crazy in the 80s and 90s. Maybe it was too wild to last. We asked Southwest Michigan, via Facebook, to tell us their crazy stories about Kalamazoo area clubs that are no longer open. The people of one specific Facebook Group, Vanished Kalamazoo, did not disappoint.
KALAMAZOO, MI
More Southwest Michigan Car Thefts and Chases Lead to Crashes

Car theft numbers in Southwest Michigan have continued to rise over the last few years. From people taking the easy licks like people warming their cars up in the Winter, someone leaving their car running while going inside of a store, and other "gimme" opportunities while others have been using technology to perform the deed on newer model vehicles.
KENT COUNTY, MI
What is Heronmark? New Business Set to Open in Downtown Allegan, MI

Residents of Allegan will soon see another new business open its doors downtown. The City of Allegan announced that Heronmark will open soon at the site of the former Kline Insurance Agency. Owners Ben and Katelyn Ramsay plan to open Heronmark at 132 Hubbard Street in downtown Allegan within the...
ALLEGAN, MI
