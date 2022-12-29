The New York Rangers ended 2022 on a down note, dropping a hard-fought game against the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1. Andrei Vasilevskiy and Igor Shesterkin were brilliant in net, stopping a combined 84 of 86 shots through regulation and the five-minute overtime period. In the end, Artemi Panarin was the only Ranger to score in the six shootout rounds, and the Rangers dropped their second straight game after the holiday break.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 19 HOURS AGO