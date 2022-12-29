Read full article on original website
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Bruins, Coyotes, Kings, Avalanche
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, are the Boston Bruins a team to watch when it comes to the Patrick Kane sweepstakes? Meanwhile, where do the Arizona Coyotes sit when it comes to potentially trading Jakob Chychrun?. The Los Angeles Kings have extra defensemen; will they trade one? Finally, are...
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways From Rangers’ 2-1 Shootout Loss to Lightning
The New York Rangers ended 2022 on a down note, dropping a hard-fought game against the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1. Andrei Vasilevskiy and Igor Shesterkin were brilliant in net, stopping a combined 84 of 86 shots through regulation and the five-minute overtime period. In the end, Artemi Panarin was the only Ranger to score in the six shootout rounds, and the Rangers dropped their second straight game after the holiday break.
Kings rally, edge Avalanche 5-4 in shootout
DENVER (AP) — Adrian Kempe scored the shootout winner and the Los Angeles Kings rallied from two goals down in the third period to beat Colorado 5-4 on Thursday night and snap a nine-game losing streak to the Avalanche. Trailing 4-2 entering the the third, Alex Iafallo scored on...
Aleksander Barkov’s hat trick paves way for Florida Panthers rout over Montreal Canadiens
Have a night, Aleksander Barkov.
FOX Sports
Pacific Division-leading Vegas plays Nashville
Nashville Predators (15-14-5, sixth in the Central Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (24-12-2, first in the Pacific Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Golden Knights -162, Predators +137; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The Pacific Division-leading Vegas Golden Knights host the Nashville Predators. Vegas has a 24-12-2 record overall and a...
Metro Battle — Penguins vs. Devils, Game 36: Lines, Notes & How to Watch
It has not been a good refire to the 2022-23 NHL season for the Pittsburgh Penguins (19-10-6). After the NHL holiday break, the Penguins completed what coach Mike Sullivan termed “maybe the worst game of the season,” and 24 hours later, the Penguins blew a 4-0 lead to the Detroit Red Wings in a 5-4 OT loss. They have lost four of their last five games.
FOX Sports
Avalanche face the Maple Leafs in a non-conference matchup
Toronto Maple Leafs (22-7-6, second in the Atlantic Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (19-12-2, fourth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche host the Toronto Maple Leafs in a non-conference matchup. Colorado has gone 9-5-3 at home and 19-12-2 overall. The Avalanche have gone 10-5-1 in games they have...
FOX Sports
Sabres take on the Bruins after Okposo's hat trick
Buffalo Sabres (17-14-2, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Boston Bruins (28-4-3, first in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres visit the Boston Bruins after Kyle Okposo recorded a hat trick in the Sabres' 6-3 win over the Detroit Red Wings. Boston is 28-4-3 overall with a 6-3-1...
FOX Sports
Johnston, Seguin lead Stars over Wild 4-1
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Wyatt Johnston scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period and Tyler Seguin scored twice as the Dallas Stars defeated the Minnesota Wild 4-1 on Thursday. Jamie Benn also scored for the Stars, who outshot Minnesota 43-25. Jake Oettinger made 24 saves for...
