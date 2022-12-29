Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Jackson County Politicians May Not Be Behind Royals Move Downtown
Four States Homepage website is reporting at least one Jackson County politician has come out against the Kansas City Royals plan to relocate away from Kauffman Stadium. This makes me think, perhaps, the team is going to run into static from politicians that can have a pretty big impact on what public money the team uses to move to supposedly greener pastures.
Is This Really The Best Fast Food In Missouri, Illinois, & Kansas?
Our relationship with food can be highly personal and opinionated. Especially when it comes to what we perceive to be "the best" of something. So when I saw an article from Food & Wine called "The Best Regional Fast Food in Every State, and They're All Local Obsessions" I was skeptical. So what do you think about their choices for Missouri, Illinois, and Kansas?
Sedalia Police Reports For December 27, 2022
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department crime reports. Monday afternoon, Officers were dispatched to the Econolodge Truman Inn, 3501 West Broadway Boulevard, in reference to a stolen vehicle report. Christy L. Monteer stated her roommate allowed company into their hotel room while she was sleeping. When she woke, she noticed her vehicle was missing, as was the car key that was with her in the room.
Does West Central Missouri Like Winter? Your Answers Said A Lot!
My goodness, did winter arrive and make itself heard! The brutal cold we are dealing with is certainly not something that many of us like to deal with. The winter solstice arrived Dec 21st, and this Christmas and winter is off to a roaring start. I posed a question to...
Sweet Springs Woman Arrested on Multiple Warrants
On Friday afternoon, Pettis County Deputies responded to the area of Highway NN and Stairstep Road to assist another law enforcement agency with a felony arrest. Upon arrival, Deputies identified the female subject as Stephanie Joe Butts, 49, of Sweet Springs. Butts was confirmed to have several warrants for her...
Can You ‘Get Busy’ With Your Partner In A Public Restroom In Missouri?
In "The Humpty Dance" by Digital Underground, Shock G playing the character of Humpty Hump raps:. I once got busy in a Burger King Bathroom." So would Shock G have broken the law if he engaged in that behavior here in Sedalia or Missouri?. The answer is yes. So how...
What Missouri Towns Get The Most Snow? Is Sedalia In The Top 10?
Winter is officially here Dec 21st. When you think winter, what comes to mind? Probably cold temperatures, ice on the roads making it tough to drive, and for me (maybe you agree), SNOW! You may be a fan of snow, you may not, but either way, we are probably going to get some.
Chaos or Calm? A Winter Storm and Christmas Collide At Warrensburg Walmart
You don't have to go scrolling very far on Facebook this evening to find the memes about running to the store for bread, milk, toilet paper, liquor, and beer. After all, we're supposed to get two to four inches of snow and super cold wind chills which will blow all that snow around over the course of the next 24-48 hours. So just how bad was the Warrensburg Walmart this afternoon when Christmas collided with our first winter storm of the season?
Bothwell Foundation Presents AED to Smithton Youth Sports Complex
Wear Red for Women, a Bothwell Foundation committee, recently gave an automated external defibrillator (AED) to the Smithton Youth Sports Complex located south of Sedalia on Highway TT. An AED is a small, lightweight device that allows individuals and first responders to treat sudden cardiac arrest. The machine automatically analyzes...
Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports For December 29, 2022
This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. Tuesday afternoon, Pettis County Deputies arrested Lecia Michelle Parnell, 47, of Sedalia, in the 1200 block of Elm Hills Drive for a Violation of Protection Order. Bond was set at $1500 cash or surety. Parnell also faces charges from Cooper County for Person With Serious Infectious Disease Knowingly Exposing Disease to Another Person.
Today’s Garbage Service In Sedalia Stopped Due to Extreme Cold
Sedalia Public Works has had to delay trash pick up for some areas of the City scheduled for service today after temperatures dropped earlier than expected. This is according to a news release from the City. The Sanitation Department had hoped to get today's trash service completed before the predicted...
MSHP Arrest Reports for December 22, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 23-year-old Chelsea D. Moore of Sedalia at 1:28 a.m. Thursday in Johnson County. She was suspected of driving while intoxicated, prior offender; driving while revoked; and was also wanted on a misdemeanor Pettis County warrant. Moore was taken to the Johnson County Jail. The...
Sedalia Woman Injured in Benton County Rollover
A Sedalia woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Monday night in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2004 Chevy Malibu, driven by 25-year-old Gaylon E. Marshall of Sedalia, was on US 65, just north of Highway 52 East (Cole Camp Junction) around 11:30 p.m., when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway and overturned.
Think Branson Is Exciting? Wait Until You See It In Wintertime!
When it comes to small towns, Missouri has quite a few of them. The population of Sedalia isn't more than 22,000. You may not think about a big tourist attraction like Branson Missouri as a small town, but it is. The population isn't much more than 12,000 people. But it is a place you can visit year round, and in the wintertime, it is just as active and vibrant. Don't believe me? Let me share these options to prove my point.
Sedalia 200 Board recognizes award-winning student lunch critic
During its Monday, Dec. 19, meeting, the Sedalia School District 200 Board of Education recognized Ollie Pettis, a third grader at Washington Elementary School, who recently received an Award of Commendation in the Video (One-Person Shop) category in the Missouri School Public Relations Association 2022 Communications Awards for “Lunch With Ollie,” his school lunch review video series.
Warming Shelter Expected To Be Open For Most Of The Bitterly Cold Weekend
Starting Wednesday evening at 7 p.m., the Warming Shelter in Sedalia, located at St. Patrick Church, 415 E. 4th Street, will be open through the next several days due to predicted low temps. The low predicted for Wednesday night is 18, followed by -8 on Thursday and -02 on Friday.
Warsaw Man Arrested for DWI After Car Strikes Several Trees
A Warsaw man was injured in a one-car crash that occurred Wednesday afternoon in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2008 Chevy Impala, driven by 30-year-old Jayson M. Henson of Warsaw, was on Highway 7, just south of Edwards Avenue around 1:45 p.m., when the vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway, crossed back over and traveled off the left side, and struck multiple trees.
Sedalia Man Arrested for Trespassing at Break Time
On Sunday afternoon, Sedalia Police responded to the Break Time store, 808 East Broadway Boulevard in reference to a trespassing report. The complainant stated a subject who was recently trespassed from the business had returned. Officers viewed video footage of the suspect entering the business multiple times. Officers then located...
Council Approves Marker for George R. Smith College Site
No less than four presentations and two public hearings were on the agenda at Monday night's City Council meeting. One of the public hearings focused on placing a black & gold marker at the site of the former George R. Smith College, a historically black college, located just north of Pettis/Saline streets where a Nucor railroad spur is located now.
Two People Injured in Crash at Rebar Road
Two people were injured in a two-car crash that occurred Friday afternoon just north of Sedalia. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a southbound 2012 Ford F-150, driven by 52-year-old Ricky D. Rafferty of Tipton, was on US 65 at Rebar Road around 5 p.m., when he attempted to make a left-hand turn on a green light, and was struck by a northbound 2008 Toyota Rav 4, driven by 63-year-old Sherri N. Smith of Marshall, who failed to stop at a red light.
Awesome 92.3
Sedalia, MO
6K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Awesome 92.3 is the home of Sedalias Greatest Hits through the decades! Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://awesome923.com
Comments / 0