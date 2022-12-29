ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

News On 6

Southwest Flights Back To Normal At Tulsa International Airport

Southwest Airlines is back to normal operations after days of cancelations and headaches for many customers. Flights in and out of Tulsa International Airport have been moving smoothly. Passengers coming off Southwest flights Friday said everything has seemed normal with no hiccups. Meanwhile, other customers are just now getting reunited...
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Osage Co. Commissioners End of an Era

The Osage Co. Commissioners met for the final time in 2022 on Tuesday and wrapped up the discussion to possibly open section line near Harbor Reserve. Talks have been going on for months and many citizens spoke on the matter. After hearing cases from both sides of the issue. More...
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
wasteadvantagemag.com

Tulsa, OK’s Murph 2.0 Recycling Facility, Equipped with Recycling AI Robots, Takes on Its First Holiday Rush After 2021 Fire

This Christmas season marks the first for the new and improved Murph 2.0 recycling facility processing holiday recyclables. The facility was closed for several months after a April 2021 fire, left it inoperable. The facility has been processing 8.4 million pounds of recyclables per month since March. The State’s first mixed recyclables processing facility is equipped with state-of-the-art AI Robotics and advanced Optical Sorters, making it Oklahoma’s most technologically advanced recycling facility. The Murph 2.0 is ready to process the increased volume of holiday recyclables Tulsans place in their recycle cart.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Longtime Owasso residents reflect on town’s growth over decades

OWASSO, Okla. — You wouldn’t know by driving through, but Owasso residents said that back in the 1970s there were no businesses on the east side of U.S. Highway 169. “There was nothing east of 169 but dairy farms and open land,” said longtime Owasso resident Marilyn Hinkle. “When you stop to think that the high school was out in the middle of nowhere … In fact when the school was first opened, they didn’t have the city water out to it yet. They had porta-pottys for the first month.”
OWASSO, OK
KRMG

Large fire burns home in Rogers County

ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — Firefighters from multiple departments battled a large house fire in Rogers County Thursday morning. Rogers County deputies said a house between Claremore and Tiawah was fully involved in fire. Two occupants were able to get out of the house. The Tiawah, Inola, Claremore and Verdigris...
ROGERS COUNTY, OK
News On 6

REI Oklahoma Receives Grant To Help Single Women Business Owners

A group is helping single women and single mothers in Oklahoma start or grow their business. This all comes from a $10,000 grant REI Oklahoma received. Small business owners said it can be tough to update technology and make sure workers are paid and protected, so grants like this can really help.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KRMG

Oklahoma nonprofit Gatesway given $704k grant for housing

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Oklahoma nonprofit Gatesway that specializes in providing service for adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities was given $704,000 in grant funding from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Topeka (FHLBank). The grant was given as part of the Affordable Housing Program (AHP) through FHLBank....
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

20-year-old man dies after motorcycle crash in Tulsa County

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 20-year-old man has died after striking a car in south Tulsa Thursday night. Police say the crash happened at the 73rd Street East and South Memorial Drive intersection, where a motorcycle traveling at a high rate of speed struck a car that had turned onto Memorial.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Crews To Remove Semi From Ditch In Claremore

A recovery crew is waiting for daylight on Thursday morning to begin removing a semi from a ditch in the middle of Claremore. The wreck happened next to the NeMar Shopping Center right off Will Rogers Boulevard at around 9 p.m. on Wednesday night. Emergency crews said the driver of...
CLAREMORE, OK
KRMG

Wagoner County authorities looking for escaped inmate

WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. — Authorities in Wagoner County are looking for an escaped inmate. Coweta police confirm they are assisting the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office with the inmate who they think may be barricaded in a camper in Coweta. This is a developing story. ©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc....
WAGONER COUNTY, OK

