Plans for Dam and Pedestrian Bridge Connecting South Tulsa and Jenks progress
Plans for Dam and Pedestrian Bridge Connecting South Tulsa and Jenks Move Forward. A major hurdle is cleared for year-round water in the Arkansas River in South Tulsa
News On 6
City Of Bixby Working To Restore Water Service For Residents Near Bixhoma Lake
The City of Bixby says some people who live near Bixhoma Lake have been without water for more than 24 hours. The city says some of the water lines servicing that area date back to the 1960s and are vulnerable to breaking when the temperature changes. The city says crews...
KTUL
State of emergency issued for Muscogee Creek Nation due to extreme weather conditions
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Principal Chief David Hill has signed an Executive Order declaring a State of Emergency for the Muscogee Creek Nation. This action will allow the nation's office of emergency management to begin preparing documents for FEMA should the tribe request a Federal Disaster Declaration.
Broken Arrow to launch new door to door transit program
Broken Arrow to launch new door to door transit program. The year long micro-transit program is expected to launch in the fall of 2023.
Tulsa hotels feel impacts from Southwest cancellations
As Southwest cancels thousands of flights the hotel is refunding guests who can’t show despite the financial setback it will cost the hotel.
cherokeephoenix.org
Vinita store owners to retire after 50 years of serving their community
VINITA – Cherokee Nation citizens Chris and Jody Carter have been mainstays in the Vinita community for more than 40 years with their Shout & Sack convenience store located on the town’s main street on historic Route 66. Chris, 72, said he believes he and his wife Jody...
Sapulpa Gains Worldwide Attention With Downtown Christmas Display
Sapulpa’s Christmas Chute has gained worldwide attention and it’s just the first year of the downtown Christmas display. The Chute still had people out enjoying the 35,000 lights Thursday afternoon. The businesses in town call it a massive success. By now you may have been dazzled by the...
News On 6
Southwest Flights Back To Normal At Tulsa International Airport
Southwest Airlines is back to normal operations after days of cancelations and headaches for many customers. Flights in and out of Tulsa International Airport have been moving smoothly. Passengers coming off Southwest flights Friday said everything has seemed normal with no hiccups. Meanwhile, other customers are just now getting reunited...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Osage Co. Commissioners End of an Era
The Osage Co. Commissioners met for the final time in 2022 on Tuesday and wrapped up the discussion to possibly open section line near Harbor Reserve. Talks have been going on for months and many citizens spoke on the matter. After hearing cases from both sides of the issue. More...
wasteadvantagemag.com
Tulsa, OK’s Murph 2.0 Recycling Facility, Equipped with Recycling AI Robots, Takes on Its First Holiday Rush After 2021 Fire
This Christmas season marks the first for the new and improved Murph 2.0 recycling facility processing holiday recyclables. The facility was closed for several months after a April 2021 fire, left it inoperable. The facility has been processing 8.4 million pounds of recyclables per month since March. The State’s first mixed recyclables processing facility is equipped with state-of-the-art AI Robotics and advanced Optical Sorters, making it Oklahoma’s most technologically advanced recycling facility. The Murph 2.0 is ready to process the increased volume of holiday recyclables Tulsans place in their recycle cart.
Longtime Owasso residents reflect on town’s growth over decades
OWASSO, Okla. — You wouldn’t know by driving through, but Owasso residents said that back in the 1970s there were no businesses on the east side of U.S. Highway 169. “There was nothing east of 169 but dairy farms and open land,” said longtime Owasso resident Marilyn Hinkle. “When you stop to think that the high school was out in the middle of nowhere … In fact when the school was first opened, they didn’t have the city water out to it yet. They had porta-pottys for the first month.”
Large fire burns home in Rogers County
ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — Firefighters from multiple departments battled a large house fire in Rogers County Thursday morning. Rogers County deputies said a house between Claremore and Tiawah was fully involved in fire. Two occupants were able to get out of the house. The Tiawah, Inola, Claremore and Verdigris...
News On 6
REI Oklahoma Receives Grant To Help Single Women Business Owners
A group is helping single women and single mothers in Oklahoma start or grow their business. This all comes from a $10,000 grant REI Oklahoma received. Small business owners said it can be tough to update technology and make sure workers are paid and protected, so grants like this can really help.
Oklahoma nonprofit Gatesway given $704k grant for housing
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Oklahoma nonprofit Gatesway that specializes in providing service for adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities was given $704,000 in grant funding from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Topeka (FHLBank). The grant was given as part of the Affordable Housing Program (AHP) through FHLBank....
KOKI FOX 23
Burst pipes during artic blast forced some to go without water service
TULSA, Okla. — The now slowly warming weather is a welcome relief to everyone, including those who have been tasked with trying to repair burst pipes in the wake of last week’s brutal artic blast. FOX23 spent time with a tenant at Riverchase Apartments in Tulsa where they...
KTUL
20-year-old man dies after motorcycle crash in Tulsa County
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 20-year-old man has died after striking a car in south Tulsa Thursday night. Police say the crash happened at the 73rd Street East and South Memorial Drive intersection, where a motorcycle traveling at a high rate of speed struck a car that had turned onto Memorial.
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa true crime podcast sheds light on New Year’s 1994 Henrietta cold case
TULSA, Okla. — New Year’s Day will be the 29th anniversary of 26-year-old, single mother Shawna Louise Jones’ homicide. Jones had two daughters, who were seven and nine when they lost their mother. Her killer has never been arrested for her murder. Raven Rollins is the founder...
Transparency in question as City of Tulsa, TPD faces lawsuit over Open Records Act
TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma Watch and Whitney Bryen are suing the City of Tulsa over the Oklahoma Open Records Act (ORA) in connection to a mental health call Tulsa Police responded to regarding a mental health crisis with a woman called LaDonna Paris. Oklahoma Watch is a non-profit investigative...
News On 6
Crews To Remove Semi From Ditch In Claremore
A recovery crew is waiting for daylight on Thursday morning to begin removing a semi from a ditch in the middle of Claremore. The wreck happened next to the NeMar Shopping Center right off Will Rogers Boulevard at around 9 p.m. on Wednesday night. Emergency crews said the driver of...
Wagoner County authorities looking for escaped inmate
WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. — Authorities in Wagoner County are looking for an escaped inmate. Coweta police confirm they are assisting the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office with the inmate who they think may be barricaded in a camper in Coweta. This is a developing story. ©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc....
