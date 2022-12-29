Read full article on original website
GRPD: Woman dies in accidental shooting
A woman accidentally shot and killed herself in Grand Rapids Thursday evening, authorities say.
UPDATE: Mya Kelly homicide investigation
Grand Rapids Police tell FOX 17 Mya Kelly was shot in front of her two children, ages 1 and 3. Police are still looking for a suspect.
Woman shot, killed day after Christmas in Grand Rapids identified
The 23-year-old woman who was shot and killed inside a house the day after Christmas in Grand Rapids has been identified.
Kalamazoo Public Safety asks public for help in identifying shooting suspect
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety has asked for help from the public in providing video footage of shots being fired at a Kalamazoo home early Wednesday morning. Christmas Eve shooting: Police searching for Christmas Eve shooting suspect. The incident happened at 4:25 a.m. when someone fired...
Kalamazoo public safety chief to retire after investigation sustains harassment complaints
KALAMAZOO, MI – Kalamazoo Public Safety Chief Vernon Coakley will retire Jan. 1, after a months-long investigation found he harassed employees. Coakley had been on administrative leave for more than four months while the harassment investigation was conducted. Three women made four complaints about Coakley’s behavior, according to a...
Michigan Capitol Confidential
Why we withdrew our Benton Harbor story
On Dec. 27, we published a story titled “Benton Harbor won’t account for $10 million in federal COVID money.”. The premise of the story is that Benton Harbor had failed to submit federally required forms, which would explain what it did with the COVID relief money. CapCon’s attempts...
East Kentwood runs past Mona Shores for Cornerstone tournament title
The East Kentwood boys basketball team defeated Mona Shores 71-49 on Thursday to win the Red division of the Cornerstone Holiday tournament
See photos of Muskegon’s OT basketball victory over Grand Rapids Catholic Central
MUSKEGON, MI – Muskegon boys basketball defeated Grand Rapids Catholic Central 81-79 in overtime on Wednesday, Dec. 28. It was the grand finale of the Muskegon Area Sports Hall of Fame Holiday Classic at Reeths-Puffer High School in Muskegon Township. Muskegon’s Jordan Briggs scored the game-winning shot with about...
