Why we withdrew our Benton Harbor story

On Dec. 27, we published a story titled “Benton Harbor won’t account for $10 million in federal COVID money.”. The premise of the story is that Benton Harbor had failed to submit federally required forms, which would explain what it did with the COVID relief money. CapCon’s attempts...
