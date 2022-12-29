ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Neighbors Make the Difference for Isolated Chinese-American Seniors

By Cara Murez
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SQPUe_0jxbk6Kz00

THURSDAY, Dec. 29, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Living in tight-knit communities where neighbors are connected to one another helped improve health outcomes for older Chinese Americans, a new study found.

Rutgers University researchers used data from a study of more than 3,100 elderly Chinese people in the Chicago area to investigate whether the perception of trust and connection among neighbors had an impact on their risk of death.

The study found folks who lived alone and reported low interaction or connection with neighbors had a 48.5% higher risk of premature death than those who lived with someone else.

However, participants who lived alone but had strong neighborhood ties had a similar risk of death compared to those with housemates. The presence of helpful neighbors seemed to make a difference, researchers said.

"Older Chinese Americans who lived by themselves in neighborhoods with low cohesion were much more likely to die earlier than those who lived by themselves in neighborhoods with strong cohesion," said study author Yanping Jiang , an instructor at the Rutgers Institute for Health, Health Care Policy and Aging Research in New Brunswick, N.J.

About 27% of people ages 60 and up in the United States live alone, according to Pew Research Center.

Living alone has been linked to depression, heart disease, dementia, poor biological health and premature death.

Social policies can help create better neighborhood environments for promoting health of older adults, Jiang said.

"Our findings show the particular challenges faced by older adults who live alone in communities with little interaction or connection," she said in a Rutgers news release. "Enhancing neighborhood cohesion may be a promising way to reduce early death for older adults who live alone."

Future studies should examine other factors involved in neighborhoods and how they influence the health of older adults, researchers said. The public can help by reaching out and being kind to neighbors, particularly those who live alone.

Study findings appear in the January issue of the journal Social Science and Medicine .

Research was supported by the Rutgers-NYU Center for Asian Health Promotion and Equity and the National Institute on Aging.

More information

The Office of Disease Prevention and Health Promotion has more on healthy aging .

SOURCE: Rutgers University, news release, Dec. 13, 2022

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HealthDay

Time Spent in Nature Appears to Slow Parkinson's, Alzheimer's

Older Americans reap significant benefits from living in neighborhoods with parks and rivers nearby. While those natural features won't prevent Alzheimer's or Parkinson's disease, according to a new study, they do lower a senior's risk that either will progress quickly. Alzheimer's and Parkinson's are two of the most common neurological...
Wyoming News

America's Doctors Offer Up Healthy Resolutions for 2023

FRIDAY, Dec. 30, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- It's that time of year again, when people gather up their best intentions for living a healthier life and make New Year's resolutions. Luckily, the American Medical Association (AMA) has some suggestions on which pledges pack the most punch. Start by being more physically active. Adults should do at least 150 minutes a week of moderate-intensity activity or 75 minutes a week of...
ScienceBlog.com

Smoking pot, tobacco among behaviors with protective Covid effect, study finds

A new paper in Biology Methods & Protocols, published by Oxford University Press, investigates risk factors and protections against contracting COVID-19, and also for suffering from severe COVID. Researchers identified several characteristics – including male sex, lower age, blood group B, and larger household size – that increased the risk...
Healthline

Dementia and meanness

When people with dementia are mean to family, it often has more to do with neurodegenerative processes and less with how they feel about their loved ones. Dementia includes medical conditions that cause symptoms of memory decline, impaired cognitive performance, and diminished reasoning ability. Alzheimer’s disease is the number one cause of dementia.
verywellmind.com

Who Can Diagnose Autism in Adults?

Language note: Although individual preferences exist, surveys of the autistic community consistently show that autistic people prefer identity-first language rather than person-first language (i.e., “autistic person” rather than “person with autism”). This article reflects the community's language preference. Someone who suspects they might be autistic may...
allnurses.com

How to Manage Caregiver Burnout When Caring for Loved Ones Living with Dementia

Specializes in Acute Care, Geriatrics, Community Health. Has 9 years experience. Caring for loved ones with dementia is no easy task. It often requires significant time, dedication, commitment, and sacrifice. Caregivers are often left emotionally and physically drained. It is not uncommon for caregivers to experience feelings of burnout over time. Yet, many need to learn how to recognize or manage the signs.
Wyoming News

Ransomware Attacks on Health Care Organizations on the Rise

THURSDAY, Dec. 29, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- From 2016 to 2021, there was an increase in ransomware attacks on health care delivery organizations, exposing the personal health information (PHI) of nearly 42 million patients, according to a study published online Dec. 29 in JAMA Health Forum. Hannah T. Neprash, Ph.D., from the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis, and colleagues quantified the frequency and characteristics of ransomware attacks on health care delivery organizations in a cohort study using data from the Tracking Healthcare Ransomware Events and...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sacramento

People who drink frequently may be "gray-area" drinkers

Maureen Anderson would spend hours at home alone with her baby. She said it was the isolation that led her to drink more frequently. "It became less of an out-of-the-house special occasion party thing to more of an at the end of the day, time to have a glass of wine, shut off my brain, relax," Anderson told CBS News.The married mother of four would soon go from a glass of wine to an entire bottle of wine. She didn't consider herself an alcoholic but a "gray-area drinker."Dr. Aakash Shah, chief of Jersey Shore University Medical Center's Addiction Medical...
Wyoming News

U.S. Could Face Surging Numbers of Teens With Diabetes

FRIDAY, Dec. 30, 2022 (HealthDay News) – The United States could see a huge rise in diabetes among young people over the next several decades, a new modeling study finds. As many as 220,000 young people under the age of 20 could have type 2 diabetes in 2060, which would represent a nearly eight-fold increase, a research team that included scientists from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found. Type 1 diabetes cases could increase, too, by as much as 65% in the...
Wyoming News

New COVID Pill May Be Improvement Over Paxlovid, Chinese Trial Suggests

FRIDAY, Dec. 30, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- COVID-19 patients could soon have a new antiviral pill they can take to guard against severe disease. The treatment, called VV116, worked as well as Paxlovid in people who were at high risk of severe disease in a phase 3 trial in China. The trial was a “great success,” study co-author Ren Zhao, a professor at Shanghai Jiao Tong University School of Medicine,...
Wyoming News

Human brain cells were successfully implanted into rats

It has historically been very difficult to study neurological dysfunction in humans since living human brain neurons can be neither directly tampered with nor replicated fully in petri dishes. However, scientists have successfully transplanted and grown them in rats. Early-stage application demonstrated that the introduced human cells became nourished by the rat's own biology and grew to cover one-third of its total brain area and function normally. The milestone presents a promising opportunity to study little-understood disorders such as schizophrenia and autism.
WTOP

Warning signs to look for when visiting elderly loved ones over the holidays

Visiting with elderly loved ones over the holidays is a good time to look for warning signs about whether they’re still fine living on their own. “A lot can change with an 80-year-old parent in six months, even a couple of months if you haven’t seen them,” said Andrew Carle, a faculty member at the Program in Senior Living Administration at Georgetown University.
beingpatient.com

Your Questions on Alzheimer’s Sundowning Symptoms, Answered

Alzheimer’s and dementia experts tackle reader questions on Alzheimer’s sundowning symptoms. What stage of Alzheimer’s is sundowning? What are the early signs, how long does it last, how common is it, are their medications for it, and what time of day does it start? We put our readers’ most pressing questions about sundowning syndrome and its symptoms in people with Alzheimer’s and dementia to experts. Here’s what we learned.
Wyoming News

Broken Hearts: Loneliness Could Raise Danger From Cardiovascular Disease

WEDNESDAY, Dec. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- For people with heart disease, new research suggests loneliness, social isolation and living alone can shave years off your life. This trio puts people with established cardiovascular disease at greater risk of premature death, according to the international study. Cardiovascular disease refers to heart disease and stroke. "Social health factors such as loneliness and social isolation have gained a significant amount of attention...
Wyoming News

Progress toward a universal flu vaccine

A universal flu vaccine has eluded scientists for decades, largely due to the virus's ability to mutate and overcome previous immunity. However, by manipulating the lower portion of a flu virus' hemagglutinins, which are less variable than other parts of the virus, researchers have developed antibodies resistant to multiple flu strains at once.
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
4K+
Followers
31K+
Post
793K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy