The Seward County Saints are now 1-1 at the Fiesta Bowl Classic in Mesa, Arizona. After a win over the host Mesa on Tuesday, Seward lost to San Bernardino 86-59 Wednesday night. The Saints trailed 40-32 at halftime and the Wolverines out paced the Saints 46-27 in the second half. The Saints experienced a cold shooting night shooting 32 percent from the field and 5-22 from three point range. SCCC was 18-30 from the foul line. San Bernardino shot 43 percent from the field and 51 percent in the second half. The Wolverines were 8-22 from three and 16-23 from the foul line. Seward is 8-6 and plays #14 South Plains Thursday night at 7pm central time on B107.5.

SAN BERNARDINO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO