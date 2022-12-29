Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
14 Phoenix Restaurants That Closed in 2022Greyson FPhoenix, AZ
This Town in Arizona Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensGilbert, AZ
Suns Need To Make Big Trade to Compete for TitleAnthony DiMoroPhoenix, AZ
The Drive to Phoenix is Closer Than Dallas For Some Texas ResidentsTom HandyPhoenix, AZ
Related
kscbnews.net
Saints Go Cold in Loss to San Bernardino
The Seward County Saints are now 1-1 at the Fiesta Bowl Classic in Mesa, Arizona. After a win over the host Mesa on Tuesday, Seward lost to San Bernardino 86-59 Wednesday night. The Saints trailed 40-32 at halftime and the Wolverines out paced the Saints 46-27 in the second half. The Saints experienced a cold shooting night shooting 32 percent from the field and 5-22 from three point range. SCCC was 18-30 from the foul line. San Bernardino shot 43 percent from the field and 51 percent in the second half. The Wolverines were 8-22 from three and 16-23 from the foul line. Seward is 8-6 and plays #14 South Plains Thursday night at 7pm central time on B107.5.
Two arrested after stolen car chase in western Kansas
Two people have been arrested following a car chase involving a stolen vehicle in western Kansas early Wednesday morning.
SW Kan. man threatens city staff, police during home power outage
FINNEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man for an alleged threat. Just after 1p.m. Thursday, police were dispatched to the Garden City Administrative Center, 301 N. 8th Street, after report of a criminal threat. Officers learned that 53-year-old Charles Holt of Garden City called City Administrative staff...
Garden City man threatens to shoot officers over a power outage
A 53-year-old Garden City man was arrested after threatening to shoot officers on Thursday.
KAKE TV
Lee Richardson Zoo celebrates birth of a baby reticulated giraffe the day after Christmas
GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KAKE) - The Lee Richardson Zoo announced the birth of a healthy baby reticulated giraffe the day after Christmas. The Lee Richardson Zoo welcomes a baby reticulated giraffe born on Monday at 11:15 a.m. Zoo keepers had been monitoring 9-year-old Cleo during her pregnancy and noticed Monday morning that she showed early signs of giving birth. She gave birth to a healthy boy weighing 185 pounds and was nursing within hours of birth.
Business burglary leads to drug arrests in Garden City
GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Garden City Police Department said several people were arrested following a burglary at Summit ResCare at 2102 E. Spruce St. The burglary happened on Monday. On Wednesday, around 1 a.m., police said two people were arrested in connection with the burglary and booked on suspicion of stolen property. Later […]
Garden City Fire Department rescues animal from house fire
The Garden City Fire Department rescued an animal from a house fire early Thursday morning.
Comments / 0