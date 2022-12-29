ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saints Go Cold in Loss to San Bernardino

The Seward County Saints are now 1-1 at the Fiesta Bowl Classic in Mesa, Arizona. After a win over the host Mesa on Tuesday, Seward lost to San Bernardino 86-59 Wednesday night. The Saints trailed 40-32 at halftime and the Wolverines out paced the Saints 46-27 in the second half. The Saints experienced a cold shooting night shooting 32 percent from the field and 5-22 from three point range. SCCC was 18-30 from the foul line. San Bernardino shot 43 percent from the field and 51 percent in the second half. The Wolverines were 8-22 from three and 16-23 from the foul line. Seward is 8-6 and plays #14 South Plains Thursday night at 7pm central time on B107.5.
Lee Richardson Zoo celebrates birth of a baby reticulated giraffe the day after Christmas

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KAKE) - The Lee Richardson Zoo announced the birth of a healthy baby reticulated giraffe the day after Christmas. The Lee Richardson Zoo welcomes a baby reticulated giraffe born on Monday at 11:15 a.m. Zoo keepers had been monitoring 9-year-old Cleo during her pregnancy and noticed Monday morning that she showed early signs of giving birth. She gave birth to a healthy boy weighing 185 pounds and was nursing within hours of birth.
Business burglary leads to drug arrests in Garden City

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Garden City Police Department said several people were arrested following a burglary at Summit ResCare at 2102 E. Spruce St. The burglary happened on Monday. On Wednesday, around 1 a.m., police said two people were arrested in connection with the burglary and booked on suspicion of stolen property. Later […]
