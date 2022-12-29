Read full article on original website
Watch: WWE Referee Stuns Sami Zayn At WWE Live Event
During last night’s WWE Live Event, Sami Zayn was in the ring along with Kevin Owens in a tag team match. While Owens was selling, Zayn would confront WWE referee Jessica Carr. After berating the official, Carr snapped and hit a Stone Cold Stunner on Zayn. After, Owens would hit his own Stunner, handing Owens’ team the win. You can watch the video below.
Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown (12/30/22)
WWE invades the 1STBANK Arena in Broomfield, CO for tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown. Here is what’s on tap for the show:. – The fallout from last week’s show. – John Cena & Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns & Sami Zayn. – SmackDown Women’s Championship: Ronda Rousey...
Various News: Pro Wrestling NOAH Press Conference for Nakamura vs. Muta, Big E And Tyler Breeze Tour WWE Warehouse
– Pro Wrestling NOAH’s The New Year is tomorrow with The Great Muta vs. Shinsuke Nakamura, and the press conference for the show is online. You can see the video below for the media event, which is promoting tomorrow’s WWE vs. NOAH match:. – UpUpDownDown posted the following...
NEW JAPAN ON AXS TV PREVIEW
Bullet Club leader Jay White challenges Kauzchika Okada for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship in their first singles match in over three years.
TWO MATCHES ANNOUNCED FOR WWE NXT NEW YEAR'S EVIL 2023
Scheduled for WWE NXT New Year's Evil 2023, live on the USA Network on Tuesday 1/10/23:. *WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker vs. Grayson Waller.
Backstage News On What WWE Had Planned For Mandy Rose
Mandy Rose was one of "NXT's" most featured stars when she won the "NXT" Women's Championship at Halloween Havoc 2021, but her reign ended after 413 days on December 13. Rose was released from the company the following day. Her release came due to the adult-themed content Rose had posted on her subscription-based FanTime account. Following her firing, Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne are left without a third stablemate.
MUTA VS. NAKAMURA PRESS CONFERENCE AT 1 AM EST, FORMER NXT UK STAR RETURNS TO STARDOM AND MORE
Pro Wrestling NOAH will be streaming a live press conference for the 12/31 Great Muta vs. Shinsuke Nakamura bout at 1 AM Eastern. We'll have link to the stream when it goes live. New Japan Pro Wrestling published an interview with IWGP Women's Champion KAIRI in advance of her title...
JOHN CENA RETURNS TO THE RING: WWE FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN PREVIEW
Set for tonight's edition of WWE Friday Night Smackdown on FOX, emanating from Tampa, Florida:. *Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns & Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens and John Cena. *WWE Smackdown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey vs. Raquel Rodriguez. *Sheamus vs. Solo Sikoa. ***. Locally advertised as well is Bray...
DARK MATCH NOTES FROM WWE FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN IN TAMPA, FLORIDA
Live notes from WWE Friday Night Smackdown in Tampa, Florida:. *Liv Morgan and Tegan Nox defeated Sonya Deville and Xia Li when Liv pinned Xia with ObLIVion. *Titus O'Neal came out to hype up the Tampa crowd for the show.
MLW'S BEST OF 2022 FUSION TV LINEUP, LAST MAN STANDING NEXT WEEK, YAMATO AND MORE
Major League Wrestling's Best of 2022 episode, which premiered tonight on Pro Wrestling TV, featured:. 2/24/22 - Aramis & El Dragon & Micro Man vs. Arez & Mini Abismo Negro & Gino Medina. 3/10/22 - Davey Richards vs Alexander Hammerstone. 11/10/22 - Real 1 vs Jacob Fatu. MLW Champion Alexander...
FTR AND MORE SET FOR TONIGHT'S LUCHA LIBRE AAA NOCHE DE CAMPEONES, LIVE ON FITE.TV
Lucha Libre AAA will present the last major international event of the year on 12/28 with their 2022 "Noche de Campeones", which will stream live from Acapulco, Mexico, featuring:. *AAA Mega Champion Hijo del Vikingo vs. Bandido. *AAA World Tag Team Champions FTR Dragon Lee and Dralístico. *Vampiro vs....
WWE SIGNS TOP LUCHADOR, FORMER ROH TV CHAMPION
It was announced during tonight's Lucha Libre AAA Noche de Campeones PPV from Acapulco that former ROH TV Champion Dragon Lee, 27, one of the best Luchadors in the world, has officially signed with WWE. Lee was a multi-time champion in Mexico's CMLL. In Japan, he won the IWGP Junior...
IMPACT WRESTLING ON AXS TV PREVIEW
Scheduled for today's Impact Wrestling on AXS TV programming:. 7 PM - Impact in 60: Mickie James in 2022. *The 2022 Year-End Awards. *Reviewing the Best of Impact in 2022.
WOW - WOMEN OF WRESTLING LINEUP & VIDEO PREVIEW FOR THIS WEEKEND
Scheduled for this weekend's edition of WOW - Women of Wrestling:. *BK Rhythm vs. Americana. *Keta Rush vs. Robbie Rockette. *Holidead vs. Kandi Krush. *Vickie Lynn McCoy and Penelope Pink vs. Foxxy Fierce and Tiki Chamorro.
DAX HARWOOD TALKS PUNK, CODY, WORKING HEEL AND MORE ON DEBUT OF NEW PODCAST
Shop AEW has a Top Rope Tuesday Limited Edition AEW Be Elite Champion Pullover Hoodie (Only Available Until 1/3) "If this mother..." Dax Harwood talks about meeting CM Punk and negative preconceptions about Punk. Dax Harwood talks about how he found out about his 1 on 1 match with CM...
GUNTHER, KEVIN OWENS & MORE UPDATES AFTER SMACKDOWN
We are told by those who have seen him that GUNTHER "seemed OK" after the errant, nasty chairshot from Ricochet on Smackdown. Sami Zayn ended up with a bloody nose during his match with Roman Reigns vs. John Cena and Kevin Owens, which is why the referee put on gloves during the bout.
WOW STAR TO APPEAR ON 'TAMRON' THIS MONDAY
Keta Rush from WOW - Women of Wrestling will appear on Monday's edition of Tamron, the syndicated talk show. Promotional material for the shows notes how Rush "after a brutal attack, found therapy in the wrestling ring."
PETITION LAUNCHED TO GET WWE HALL OF FAMER INTO 2023 ROYAL RUMBLE MATCH
Support Bushwhacker Luke's Inclusion in the 2023 WWE Men's Royal Rumble!!!. Bushwhacker Luke, one-half of the 2015 WWE Hall of Fame tag team, The Bushwhackers, has recently started that he would love to return for one last go in the WWE as an entrant in the 2023 Royal Rumble on January 28, 2023, at the San Antonio, Texas Alamodome.
TNT TITLE BOUT SET FOR AEW DYNAMITE
TNT TITLE BOUT SET FOR AEW DYNAMITE
CHANGE MADE TO TONIGHT'S WWE SHOW IN TORONTO
The Coca-Cola Coliseum website is now advertising Seth Rollins vs. Bobby Lashley in a Steel Cage for tonight's show in Toronto instead of Rollins vs. Austin Theory.
