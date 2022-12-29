Read full article on original website
A single sheepdog wandered back home after two days in the cold- The dog had a vet bill so high he faced euthanasia
Imagine ending your beloved pet dog's life because you could not pay for his medical treatment at a vet. John Wierwiller, a farmer, recently endured such a gut-wrenching ordeal. [i]
Surprising Answer: Do Cats Like Being Picked Up?
Cats are known for being independent, aloof creatures that do not enjoy being handled or picked up. However, there is a lot of debate among cat owners and experts about whether cats really dislike this type of contact or if they tolerate it because their human companions enjoy it so much.
25 dog parents share the funniest reasons why their dogs got kicked out of daycare
Editor's note: This article was originally published on October 21, 2021. It has since been updated. Doggy daycares are a godsend for those who struggle to leave their canine babies alone at home when they have to go to work. Knowing that they're in a safe space where they get to play/socialize with other dogs while under the watchful eye of trained professionals is a big weight lifted off their shoulders. Thanks to such daytime care centers, they no longer have to spend their day worrying about whether their furbaby is sad and lonely at home or on a destructive streak throughout the house. However, not all dogs are cut out for a disciplined daycare life.
Dog owner lives with 13 golden retrievers after keeping entire litter of puppies
A devoted dog owner lives with 13 golden retrievers after he decided to keep a whole litter of puppies and adopted another one that was due to be put down.Collin Standon, 24, already had three golden retrievers when cherished pets Chloe and Sam had a litter of nine pups.He made the decision to keep them all and now has 13 fully-grown dogs, insisting that he loves the “challenge”.“It’s not like anything you’d ever imagine, happiness is an understatement. I hear people complaining about keeping up with one or two - try 13,” Standon said.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Dog abandoned while pregnant happily plays with her puppies in new videoWorld’s oldest tortoise turns 190 having seen off two world wars and British EmpirePrincess Kate dazzles in rented green gown at Earthshot Prize ceremony in Boston
Why Does My Dog Hate Other Dogs?
All of us enter into dog ownership with our own ideas about what it’s going to be like. But it’s probably true that most of us hope our dogs will get on well with other dogs, or at least tolerate them well enough to not react when they see them. Managing a dog which is hostile towards others is stressful and upsetting. So if you’re wondering ‘why does my dog hate other dogs?’, in this article we’ve got a run down of the most common reasons for canine hostility, to help you find your way to a solution.
Adoption Option: Meet Mike, 9-month-old border collie
Some good news on Wednesday: we learned that the latest Adoption Option pup has a pending adoption! His name is Mike and he's a 9-month-old border collie.
The 5 Different Types of Pit Bull Dog Breeds—and Why They Can Make Great Pets
Are you considering getting a pit bull? If so, you should know that there are many types of pit bull dogs. The word "pit bull" is a catch-all term for breeds that trace their lineage back to the crossing of bulldogs with terriers. People also apply the term to mutts who have one of these "pit bull" breeds in their mix.
The American Kennel Club dog groups and the breeds that fit in them
We know dogs came to us from wild canines (likely wolves or jackals) and probably domesticated themselves rather than the other way around. In the process, different types of pups came about, possibly splitting into groups more than 5,000 years ago! To categorize all these beasties, the American Kennel Club (AKC) has a list of recognized breeds, each of which fits into one of the seven groups. We’ll walk you through the breed groups so you can determine where your pooch fits best.
Basic dog training tips from the experts behind Link Smart Wearable Pet devices
Did you know that January is National Dog Training Month? Well the people behind the Link Smart wearable pet devices are here to remind us all. For anyone unfamiliar with Link, and their Link My Pet app, this is a brand of wearable pet devices that will not only act as a GPS for your dog, but it will also monitor their health and overall well-being. And you can find all of the information about their health in the app associated with these devices. In fact, we wrote about the brand and their pet devices in the past, because we are fans of what they have to offer and the fact that they help us monitor our pups overall health and well-being.
