The #14 South Plains Texans blew out the Seward County Saints 100-63 Thursday night in Mesa, Arizona. Seward finishes 1-2 in Arizona. The Texans led 49-36 at halftime and SPC out scored SCCC 51-27 in the second half. South Plains shot 55 percent and was 6-17 from three point range and made 18-26 free throws. The Saints shot 40 percent from the field and were 7-23 from three and 6-11 from the foul line. SPC bullied the Saints on the boards 40-26. Seward had a sloppy game with 24 turnovers. Niko Smith scored 16 on 6-9 shooting in the loss. Daeyon James and Nathan Jones scored 12 a piece in the loss. Seward falls to 8-7 and South Plains improves to 12-2. Seward hosts Barton Wednesday night at 8 in the Green House on B107.5. The Bank of Beaver City is the buyout sponsor.

MESA, AZ ・ 23 HOURS AGO