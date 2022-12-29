ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Bernardino, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kscbnews.net

South Plains Sinks Saints

The #14 South Plains Texans blew out the Seward County Saints 100-63 Thursday night in Mesa, Arizona. Seward finishes 1-2 in Arizona. The Texans led 49-36 at halftime and SPC out scored SCCC 51-27 in the second half. South Plains shot 55 percent and was 6-17 from three point range and made 18-26 free throws. The Saints shot 40 percent from the field and were 7-23 from three and 6-11 from the foul line. SPC bullied the Saints on the boards 40-26. Seward had a sloppy game with 24 turnovers. Niko Smith scored 16 on 6-9 shooting in the loss. Daeyon James and Nathan Jones scored 12 a piece in the loss. Seward falls to 8-7 and South Plains improves to 12-2. Seward hosts Barton Wednesday night at 8 in the Green House on B107.5. The Bank of Beaver City is the buyout sponsor.
MESA, AZ
kscbnews.net

Saints Win Opener in Arizona

The Seward County Saints won their first game Tuesday night at the Fiesta Bowl Classic in Mesa, Arizona. Seward won 65-59 over Mesa in a road game. The Saints led 34-23 at halftime. Mario Whitley led the Saints with 13 points and eight rebounds while Jaylin Henderson added 13 points in the win. The Saints shot 41 percent from the field while going 5-20 from three point range and won despite going 12-27 at the foul line. The Saints held Mesa to 34 percent shooting in the win. The Saints are 8-5 and play San Bernardino Wednesday night at 9pm on B107.5.
MESA, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy