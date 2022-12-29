ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
American Songwriter

Kanye West is Reportedly Missing

According to Kanye West’s ex-business manager, the musician and business mogul is missing. The New York Post reports that West’s ex-business manager, Thomas St. John, is trying to serve the artist with a $4.5 million lawsuit over alleged unpaid fees. He’s reportedly also unable to reach West’s legal team.
KTLA

In California, not many people live alone, study says

Californians aren’t too keen on living alone, according to a study from Chamber of Commerce, a website aimed at helping small business owners and entrepreneurs. Researchers analyzed data from the U.S. Census Bureau and found which cities were considered the “loneliest” due to the number of one-person households. Select California cities were considered the “least […]
POPSUGAR

From Steven Spielberg to Kevin Bacon, 7 Celebs Who Fell Victim to Bernie Madoff's Ponzi Scheme

Since his downfall in 2008, disgraced financier Bernie Madoff has been the subject of several books, movies, and documentaries, with the latest being from Netflix. In "Madoff: The Monster of Wall Street," the streaming giant is tackling the unbelievable true story of Madoff, who is known for defrauding celebrities and regular people out of $65 million through an elaborate and massive Ponzi Scheme.
gardenrant.com

A “Brutal” Bonsai Story Gets Curiouser and Curiouser

I’m here to recommend a fascinating article about bonsai in the New Yorker – “The Beautiful, Brutal World of Bonsai” – featuring an American who undergoes a “brutal” six-year apprenticeship to a Japanese bonsai master, and his life and work back in the U.S.
