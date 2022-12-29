Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Famed Rapper Reportedly MissingNews Breaking LIVELos Angeles, CA
The Most Reviewed Restaurant in 2022, According to YelpLet's Eat LAAnaheim, CA
Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard to carry US flag in Rose ParadeThe HD PostBarstow, CA
All new buildings in LA must be electric-only.Raj guleriaLos Angeles, CA
Free Activities at Downtown Disney DistrictTiffany T.Anaheim, CA
Related
Official reports claim boy, nine, walked backwards up hospital wall
Police and medical staff document America's real-life possession: Official reports claim boy, nine, walked backwards up hospital wall.Photo byDaily Mail. This story may sound like something out of a movie, but it is 100% true.
Burger King employee who was given a goody bag for not calling out for 27 years receives around $400K in donations
Kevin Ford, a long-time Burger King employee at its McCarran International Airport branch in Las Vegas, was given a goody bag for not taking a single day off for 27 years. As a reward, he received a bag full of movie tickets, candy, a Starbucks cup, two pens, two keychains, and a lanyard.
Chicago mother-of-four dies from plastic surgery in the Dominican Republic
Chicago resident Sucretta Tolliver, a mother-of-four, died in the Dominican Republic two days after undergoing plastic surgery.
BBC
Emancipation movie: The true story of 'Whipped Peter' in Will Smith's new film
A photograph of an enslaved man who survived a whipping that left his body mutilated and scarred helped to reveal the brutality of American slavery. Actor Will Smith stars in Emancipation, a film that recounts the story of "Whipped Peter" and his journey from slave to soldier. Though his skin...
Kanye West is Reportedly Missing
According to Kanye West’s ex-business manager, the musician and business mogul is missing. The New York Post reports that West’s ex-business manager, Thomas St. John, is trying to serve the artist with a $4.5 million lawsuit over alleged unpaid fees. He’s reportedly also unable to reach West’s legal team.
These are the 10 worst entry-level tech jobs of 2022, according to experts
Despite the mass layoffs, the tech industry continues to hire. Here are the 10 worst entry-level jobs in tech, according to experts.
My Favorite Ride: Finally finding and affording the car he wanted after 35 years
Twenty years ago, Alex Tanford got himself a nice birthday gift, something he'd been wanting since he first laid eyes on one in 1967. He'd just gotten his driver's license and had fallen in love, head over heels, with the Ford Mustang convertible released that year. "With no concept of what cars cost,...
In California, not many people live alone, study says
Californians aren’t too keen on living alone, according to a study from Chamber of Commerce, a website aimed at helping small business owners and entrepreneurs. Researchers analyzed data from the U.S. Census Bureau and found which cities were considered the “loneliest” due to the number of one-person households. Select California cities were considered the “least […]
From Steven Spielberg to Kevin Bacon, 7 Celebs Who Fell Victim to Bernie Madoff's Ponzi Scheme
Since his downfall in 2008, disgraced financier Bernie Madoff has been the subject of several books, movies, and documentaries, with the latest being from Netflix. In "Madoff: The Monster of Wall Street," the streaming giant is tackling the unbelievable true story of Madoff, who is known for defrauding celebrities and regular people out of $65 million through an elaborate and massive Ponzi Scheme.
gardenrant.com
A “Brutal” Bonsai Story Gets Curiouser and Curiouser
I’m here to recommend a fascinating article about bonsai in the New Yorker – “The Beautiful, Brutal World of Bonsai” – featuring an American who undergoes a “brutal” six-year apprenticeship to a Japanese bonsai master, and his life and work back in the U.S.
Comments / 0