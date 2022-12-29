Read full article on original website
Related
KTBS
It’s Official: Louisiana leaders’ favorite movies and TV shows
“It’s Official” is a series aimed at letting Louisiana residents know more about the elected officials that run their state. Louisiana looked at one point to be turning into Hollywood South thanks to general tax benefits for movies and television shows shot in the state. Here’s some of what the state’s highest profile elected officials like to watch.
NOLA.com
Our Views: Ready or not, we face more changes that we might not like
Rhoman Hardy grew up in Lake Charles but has since seen the broader world in a career with a multinational oil giant, Shell. Asked how adaptable Louisiana is, he paused and said, “there are different levels of not liking change.”. At this new year, Hardy’s words have a particular...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Top 5 Best Hot Dogs in Louisiana
Dat Dog is a hot dog stand and bar in New Orleans, LA. The restaurant serves all-beef and gourmet sausages in a variety of flavors. There are over thirty different toppings to choose from. You can also find French fries and a wide selection of local craft beers. This place is family-friendly, and the owners have an unpolished attitude. It is a small shack but a popular spot for locals and visitors. The owners have an easygoing attitude and are confident that Dat Dog will put on a good show for their customers.
Louisiana witness says floating rectangle-shaped object might be space junk
A Louisiana witness at Lafayette reported watching a large, rectangle-shaped object glowing bright white at about 6:56 a.m. on October 26, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
KPLC TV
Jacob's Law
The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Staying safe while celebrating the new year with fireworks. Updated: 13 hours ago. |. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
WDSU
Crawfish harvests impacted by winter freeze in South Louisiana
The weather has not only impacted travel, but it is also impacting Louisiana's bread and butter: the seafood industry. Crawfish experts say harvests are low due to the freezing temperatures we experienced last week. LSU crawfish specialist with the AG Center, Mark Shirley, told WDSU the freezing temperatures sent crawfish...
kalb.com
New Louisiana law leads adopted Metairie man to 102-year-old birth mother
METAIRIE, La. (KALB) - At an age when most people have built an entire family of their own, Mark Landry, 66 of Metairie, has discovered a family he never even knew existed. In 1957, at 18 months old, Landry was adopted from St. Vincent’s Infant Maternity Home in New Orleans by Alton and Mary Anne Landry. The family moved from Port Sulphur to Metairie when Landry was two years old, and that is where he has stayed, making a home for himself, building a family and a career as an attorney.
houmatimes.com
Become a Louisiana Master Gardener
Master Gardeners are members of the local community who take an active interest in their lawns, trees, shrubs, flowers and gardens. They are enthusiastic, willing to learn and help others, and able to communicate with diverse groups of people. What really sets Master Gardeners apart from other home gardeners is...
Southwest mess leaves Louisianians in distress
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - What was a fun holiday trip for Jason Mabile and his girlfriend turned into a nightmare when trying to return home. “We sat at the gate; I guess we were delayed for two hours,” said Mabile. “They finally came on and said that the crew arrived, but one flight attendant was out of hours for the day and because of that, we couldn’t fly.”
WALA-TV FOX10
Behind the scenes look at a Rose Parade float
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We are getting a behind the scenes look at one of the extravagant Rose Parade floats with Louisiana’s Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser aboard the Bayou State’s float, a massive replica of an iconic Riverboat which includes a smokestack and a moving paddlewheel. The Riverboat float will feature more than 35,000 flowers which will be carefully affixed to the Riverboat replica.
NOLA.com
Here are 10 interesting Louisiana stories from 2022 that you may have forgotten
And it's is easy to remember some of the big stories, like that Arabi was struck by two tornadoes, a Louisiana hospital denied a woman the abortion of her fetus without a skull and the Mississippi River dried out to reveal hidden treasures. Here are 10 interesting, odd or compelling...
an17.com
Louisiana Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company VP Blaine Briggs retires
BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company Executive Vice-President and State Manager Blaine Briggs announced he will retire from the company after 36 years of service. Briggs has served in his current role to lead the company since March 2010. Under his leadership, Louisiana Farm Bureau...
KNOE TV8
NELA mourns the loss of Keith Brown
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Keith Brown was known throughout Louisiana as a man always willing to lend a helping hand. From his high school basketball days playing at Ruston and coaching at Ouachita to his time at ULM as an assistant coach and then Director of Alumni and Community Relations to his transition into politics, Brown made connections and friendships all across the state.
lincolnparishjournal.com
BEST OF 2022- 1955: The Cold War comes to Louisiana
This Best of the LPJ for 2022 story was originally published on Oct. 26, 2022. The year 1955 saw American consumerism skyrocket with the opening with the first McDonald’s Restaurant and the debut of Disneyland. Fast food, including the first TV dinners, and canned Coca-Cola attested to the growth of the country’s standard of living since World War II. Ownership of a car became the mandatory status symbol for American families. But the development of nuclear weapons by the Soviet Union troubled everyone.
Smoke-free Louisiana offers help for New Year resolutions
The Smoke-free Louisiana coalition includes the American Nonsmokers’ Rights Foundation and numerous health organizations.
KTBS
ArkLaTex politics: Louisiana income taxes
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Income taxes: bah, humbug! Nobody likes them; nobody wants to pay them. Now, Louisiana lawmakers are working towards the goal of eliminating the state income tax. It may not happen soon. In fact, State Rep. Richard Nelson, R-Mandeville, introduced a bill a couple of years ago to...
magnoliareporter.com
Patriot Rail buys NE Louisiana short line
Patriot Rail Company LLC, which owns the Louisiana & North West Railroad, has acquired Delta Southern Railroad, Inc. (DSRR), a short line railroad company operating two-line segments in Louisiana. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. DSRR operates over 40 miles of track and serves two port facilities...
KTBS
Louisiana state librarian files lawsuit against Lt. Gov.
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A state librarian filed a civil lawsuit against Louisiana Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser, alleging that the politician removed her from her office after she reported him to the FBI for “questionable contracts.”. Rebecca Hamilton, who served in the state Department of Culture, Recreation...
NOLA.com
Letters: What happened to Louisiana students? Governor should appoint task force
In the 1960s and ‘70s I taught high school youth and loved it. I adored my students, and my students, for the most part, adored me. When I taught in Louisiana, they answered me with “Yes, ma’am” or “No, ma’am.”. When I taught in...
woodworkingnetwork.com
Great Southern Wood announces $5.9 million expansion of Louisiana facility
MANSURA, La. – Great Southern Wood Preserving, the lumber processing company best known for its YellaWood brand pressure-treated pine, announced a $5.9 million expansion of its Avoyelles Parish, Louisiana facility’s remanufacturing division with the installation of four new production lines. The additional equipment will increase the facility’s production capacity and allow for the manufacturing of components used in the oil field and for storm relief and mitigation.
Comments / 0