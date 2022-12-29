Read full article on original website
China has abandoned its zero-Covid policy. What will the economy look like in 2023?
As China moves ever closer to fully reemerging from three years of government-imposed Covid isolation and reintegrating with the world, economic expectations are high.
China’s move to ease Covid travel restrictions lifts hopes for global economy
China’s decision to ease rules on travel in and out of the country, the world’s second-largest economy, has offered investors hope that it could soften the toll from higher interest rates on global stock markets and unblock supply chains amid a dark outlook for 2023. Chinese authorities said...
Severe U.S. Food Shortages Listed For 2023. Analysts Warn to Stock Up Now.
From the Russia-Ukraine war to global warming, certain foods are expected to be limited on shelves nationwide in the coming weeks due in part to global scourges. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:SheFinds.com, Yahoo.com, Mashed.com, McKinsey.com, Brookings.edu, FoxNews.com, and EatThis.com.
Stimulus Check 2023: Millions of people are now receiving direct payments of up to $1,050
Disclaimer: The following data and information has been gathered by researching the current scenarios. It is only used for educational and recreational purposes. Californians with last names starting with L through Z who are eligible for the state's Middle-Class Tax Refund but did not receive Golden State Stimulus funding should get a prepaid debit card in the mail by December 31.
Trump-supporting billionaire Home Depot founder says ‘nobody works anymore’ because of ‘socialism’ and the ‘woke people [who] have taken over the world’
Bernie Marcus told the FT he’s worried about how “nobody gives a damn” anymore. “Just give it to me. Send me money. I don’t want to work—I’m too lazy, I’m too fat, I’m too stupid.”
Gold will hit $3,000 an ounce and the dollar will surge 50% against the Japanese yen. Here are the 10 outrageous 2023 predictions from one European bank
Gold soaring by almost 70% and the Japanese yen sinking further against the US dollar as the world craters into a global war economy are among the wild predictions for 2023 by Saxo Bank. Central banks "stumbling" on their inflation mandates and the Federal Reserve pushing on with aggressive rate...
These 49 housing markets to see home prices fall over 15%—this interactive map shows Moody’s updated forecast for 322 markets
The reason U.S. home prices are falling is pretty simple: Pressurized affordability. A historic mortgage rate shock—with the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate jumping from 3% to 6% this year—following the Pandemic Housing Boom’s 41.3% run-up in U.S. home prices in just over two years has simply pushed many would-be buyers to their breaking point. Other borrowers, who must meet lenders’ strict debt-to-income ratios, have lost mortgage eligibility altogether. That historic squeeze, which comes from prices and rates, is what Fortune calls “pressurized affordability.”
Where are home prices in America’s 400 largest housing markets headed in 2023? These 5 charts give us some clues
Buyers Vs. sellers: Let's take a closer look at inventory data in the nation's 400 largest markets.
Stocks edge higher on Wall Street; Southwest losses mount
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday: Southwest Airlines Co., down $2.15 to $33.94. The airline had to cancel roughly two-thirds of its flights over the last couple of days, which it blamed on problems related to staffing and weather. Las Vegas Sands Corp., up $1.94 to $48.46. […]
We’re in the second biggest home price correction of the post-WWII era—here’s the latest data
Speaking to reporters in September, Fed Chair Jerome Powell made it clear that going forward the U.S. housing market would get “reset” by a “difficult correction.”. “Houses were going up at an unsustainable fast level. So the deceleration in housing prices that we’re seeing should help to bring prices more closely in line with rents and other housing market fundamentals. That is a good thing. For the longer term what we need is supply and demand to get better aligned so that housing prices go up at a reasonable level and at a reasonable pace and that people can afford houses again. We probably in the housing market have to go through a correction to get back to that place,” Powell said. “This difficult [housing] correction should put the housing market back into better balance.”
October Pork Exports Largest in 16 Months
The U.S. Meat Export Federation, or USMEF, released the October export numbers and pork reached a 16-month high. Courtney Knupp, vice president of international market development with the National Pork Board says they are excited about the released data that shows pork’s value increased 13 percent at $697.3 million.
US stocks fall broadly as S&P 500 ends worst year since 2008
Stocks fell in afternoon trading on Wall Street Friday as major indexes close out a dismal year with lingering concerns about stubbornly hot inflation and a potential recession. The S&P 500 fell 0.8% as of 3:13 p.m. Eastern. The index, which is considered a benchmark for the broader market by...
Japan retail sales up for 9th month led by tourism help
Japanese retail sales rose for a ninth straight month in November as the lifting of Covid-19 border controls and the government's domestic travel subsidy helped consumer demand. A recovery in private consumption, which makes up more than half of Japan's economy, is key to driving growth in the economy, which...
Tesla Suspends Production in a Key Market
It's been a nightmarish year-end for Tesla. It is the complete opposite of what its charismatic and visionary CEO, Elon Musk, promised in October. "We're looking forward to a record breaking Q4," Musk told analysts during the company's third quarter earnings' call. "It looks like we'll have an epic end of year."
US, European stock markets jump on labor data
Wall Street and European stocks rose Thursday as an increase in US jobless claims signaled some cooling in the economy, bringing optimism about the direction of interest rate hikes. Data on Thursday showed initial US jobless claims for the week ending December 24 rose more than expected to 225,000, indicating that the labor market could be cooling.
These are the 10 worst entry-level tech jobs of 2022, according to experts
Despite the mass layoffs, the tech industry continues to hire. Here are the 10 worst entry-level jobs in tech, according to experts.
U.S. stocks close sharply higher in year-end rally after jobless claims data deemed ‘welcome news for the Fed’
U.S. stock indexes finished sharply higher on Thursday, the second-to-last trading session of the year, with the Nasdaq Composite jumping 2.6%, erasing losses from earlier in the week. The three main indexes built on premarket gains after U.S. weekly jobless claims data showed the number of workers receiving benefits has...
China December manufacturing contracts at sharpest pace in almost 3 years
China's official purchasing managers' index (PMI) fell to 47.0 from 48.0 in November, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Saturday. The 50-point mark separates contraction from growth. The drop was the biggest since the early days of the pandemic in February 2020. Economists in a Reuters poll had expected...
Asian markets follow Wall St up but on track for annual loss
BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets followed Wall Street higher on Friday following encouraging U.S. employment data but were headed for double-digit losses for the year. Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney advanced. Oil prices edged higher. Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index gained Thursday after the number of...
2022: Record year for U.S. beef exports; pork exports bouncing back
U.S. pork exports will fall short of the huge records set in 2020 and 2021, while beef exports will set a record in 2022, likely approaching $12 billion. U.S. Meat Export Federation President and CEO Dan Halstrom says the drop in pork exports is driven in part by African swine fever, but came on strong late in the year and the industry is well positioned for growth in 2023.
