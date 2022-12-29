ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Joel Eisenberg

Severe U.S. Food Shortages Listed For 2023. Analysts Warn to Stock Up Now.

From the Russia-Ukraine war to global warming, certain foods are expected to be limited on shelves nationwide in the coming weeks due in part to global scourges. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:SheFinds.com, Yahoo.com, Mashed.com, McKinsey.com, Brookings.edu, FoxNews.com, and EatThis.com.
Marry Evens

Stimulus Check 2023: Millions of people are now receiving direct payments of up to $1,050

Disclaimer: The following data and information has been gathered by researching the current scenarios. It is only used for educational and recreational purposes. Californians with last names starting with L through Z who are eligible for the state's Middle-Class Tax Refund but did not receive Golden State Stimulus funding should get a prepaid debit card in the mail by December 31.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fortune

These 49 housing markets to see home prices fall over 15%—this interactive map shows Moody’s updated forecast for 322 markets

The reason U.S. home prices are falling is pretty simple: Pressurized affordability. A historic mortgage rate shock—with the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate jumping from 3% to 6% this year—following the Pandemic Housing Boom’s 41.3% run-up in U.S. home prices in just over two years has simply pushed many would-be buyers to their breaking point. Other borrowers, who must meet lenders’ strict debt-to-income ratios, have lost mortgage eligibility altogether. That historic squeeze, which comes from prices and rates, is what Fortune calls “pressurized affordability.”
WGN News

Stocks edge higher on Wall Street; Southwest losses mount

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday: Southwest Airlines Co., down $2.15 to $33.94. The airline had to cancel roughly two-thirds of its flights over the last couple of days, which it blamed on problems related to staffing and weather. Las Vegas Sands Corp., up $1.94 to $48.46. […]
Fortune

We’re in the second biggest home price correction of the post-WWII era—here’s the latest data

Speaking to reporters in September, Fed Chair Jerome Powell made it clear that going forward the U.S. housing market would get “reset” by a “difficult correction.”. “Houses were going up at an unsustainable fast level. So the deceleration in housing prices that we’re seeing should help to bring prices more closely in line with rents and other housing market fundamentals. That is a good thing. For the longer term what we need is supply and demand to get better aligned so that housing prices go up at a reasonable level and at a reasonable pace and that people can afford houses again. We probably in the housing market have to go through a correction to get back to that place,” Powell said. “This difficult [housing] correction should put the housing market back into better balance.”
KOEL 950 AM

October Pork Exports Largest in 16 Months

The U.S. Meat Export Federation, or USMEF, released the October export numbers and pork reached a 16-month high. Courtney Knupp, vice president of international market development with the National Pork Board says they are excited about the released data that shows pork’s value increased 13 percent at $697.3 million.
WSOC Charlotte

US stocks fall broadly as S&P 500 ends worst year since 2008

Stocks fell in afternoon trading on Wall Street Friday as major indexes close out a dismal year with lingering concerns about stubbornly hot inflation and a potential recession. The S&P 500 fell 0.8% as of 3:13 p.m. Eastern. The index, which is considered a benchmark for the broader market by...
CNBC

Japan retail sales up for 9th month led by tourism help

Japanese retail sales rose for a ninth straight month in November as the lifting of Covid-19 border controls and the government's domestic travel subsidy helped consumer demand. A recovery in private consumption, which makes up more than half of Japan's economy, is key to driving growth in the economy, which...
TheStreet

Tesla Suspends Production in a Key Market

It's been a nightmarish year-end for Tesla. It is the complete opposite of what its charismatic and visionary CEO, Elon Musk, promised in October. "We're looking forward to a record breaking Q4," Musk told analysts during the company's third quarter earnings' call. "It looks like we'll have an epic end of year."
AFP

US, European stock markets jump on labor data

Wall Street and European stocks rose Thursday as an increase in US jobless claims signaled some cooling in the economy, bringing optimism about the direction of interest rate hikes. Data on Thursday showed initial US jobless claims for the week ending December 24 rose more than expected to 225,000, indicating that the labor market could be cooling.
CNBC

China December manufacturing contracts at sharpest pace in almost 3 years

China's official purchasing managers' index (PMI) fell to 47.0 from 48.0 in November, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Saturday. The 50-point mark separates contraction from growth. The drop was the biggest since the early days of the pandemic in February 2020. Economists in a Reuters poll had expected...
The Associated Press

Asian markets follow Wall St up but on track for annual loss

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets followed Wall Street higher on Friday following encouraging U.S. employment data but were headed for double-digit losses for the year. Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney advanced. Oil prices edged higher. Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index gained Thursday after the number of...
beefmagazine.com

2022: Record year for U.S. beef exports; pork exports bouncing back

U.S. pork exports will fall short of the huge records set in 2020 and 2021, while beef exports will set a record in 2022, likely approaching $12 billion. U.S. Meat Export Federation President and CEO Dan Halstrom says the drop in pork exports is driven in part by African swine fever, but came on strong late in the year and the industry is well positioned for growth in 2023.

