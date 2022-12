SHREVEPORT, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - A delightful Andrews Sisters-style vocal trio, Victory Belles, grace the stage at Shreveport Little Theatre (SLT). On Jan. 6 and 7, at 7:30 p.m. and Jan. 8 at 2 p.m., SLT will be hosting the Victory Belles. The musical trio has serenaded audiences at The National World War II Museum in New Orleans and has performed across the world.

