Read full article on original website
Related
Android Headlines
How to use VPN like a pro on Android
Nowadays, our phones are indispensable. We rely on them for everything from getting about the city to cyberstalking. Therefore, a virtual private network (VPN) is an excellent way to protect your online privacy, but how do you set one up on an Android device? Fortunately, the steps are outlined here to make your life much easier. Everything from installing a VPN app to the features you should look for in a VPN app is detailed in the post.
studyfinds.org
Best VPN Services: Top 5 Virtual Private Networks Recommended by Cybersecurity Experts
Do you know what a VPN is? VPN is an acronym for Virtual Private Network, which extends a private network across a public network. Users who utilize a VPN can send or receive encrypted data across public networks securely as if they were connected directly to a private network. A VPN conceals your IP address and makes sure your connection and identity are secure, even on public wifi or networks. The best VPN service has critical features such as multiple server locations, a no-log policy, and the flexibility of mobile options.
ZDNet
What is VPN split tunneling and should I be using it?
A VPN is a service that protects your privacy and security by encrypting your all of your traffic and hiding your IP address. Bad actors (criminals, invasive advertisers, etc.) will see the VPN's IP address instead of yours, if they spy on your online activities. Likewise, anyone attempting to intercept your traffic will find it useless due to built-in encryption. VPNs can also circumvent regional lockouts on online content, letting you stream shows and movies that aren't normally available in your country or region.
makeuseof.com
How to Use Vim to Encrypt Text Files on Linux
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Most of us keep important notes, login credentials, and other sensitive information in text files. However, it is unsafe to keep this information in plain text. One of the ways to protect sensitive information is to use encryption.
makeuseof.com
What Is VPN Obfuscation and Why Is It Important?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Using a VPN is always a good idea. It hides your identity, encrypts your traffic, bypasses internet censorship, and grants you access to restricted content. Sadly, governments and online services learned to detect and block VPN traffic.
Amazon is offering customers $2 per month for letting the company monitor the traffic on their phones
The deal is part of Amazon's Shopper Panel program that offers financial rewards to users if they share their receipts and fill out surveys.
Urgent scam warning from Google for all Gmail users – how to avoid becoming a victim
GMAIL users are being warned about the rise of scam emails being sent to accounts. Registered users are receiving a huge volume of fake emails as we head into the festive period – and are being told they need to take extra care. Google currently estimates that it has...
How to check if someone is stealing your Wi-Fi and what to do about it
Any unauthorized user of your Wi-Fi is dangerous and can be a potential hacker looking to potentially steal data — even your neighbor who is just "borrowing" your Wi-Fi.
Millions of iPhone owners get huge free upgrade today – how to claim it
APPLE has rolled out a huge new update to all iPhone owners – and it's packed with freebies. The new iOS 16.2 update launches today, and it's totally free to download. It's available around the world right now, so head into Settings > General > Software Update to find it.
Change your Google Chrome settings now or it could cost you
CHANGING your Google settings is one of the best ways to stay safe online. If you're constantly panicking about being hacked, you should take take advantage of one of the best Google Chrome features. It could prevent hackers from breaking into your accounts. Not just your Google account either –...
Security Experts Say You Should Always Disable This Setting When Using Airport Wifi
We’re coming up upon one of the busiest travel times of the year. And you know what that means: while you’re rushing through airports to make flights and connecting flights, hackers who are looking to capitalize on your rush can be trying to swipe your personal data for their own malicious intent. Airports are a particular risk because with all of the long wait times comes boredom — and with boredom comes the desire to pass time by perusing the Web — using an insecure airport Wifi connection. Here’s where the problem lies: hackers can easily access airport Wifi. Tech Expert M. Hamza from InfoTechBizz.com shares tips on how to protect yourself while using airport Wifi by disabling this one phone setting.
2 Data-Sharing Apps Security Experts Say You Should Delete From Your iPhone Immediately
There are a number of apps that are well-known data snatchers. In other words: they accumulate as much personal data as they can on you and turn around and (usually) sell it to advertisers. Even though the list of great offenders extends far beyond just two, if one of your New Year’s goals is to beef up your personal tech security, Tech Security Expert Irene Graham, co-founder of Spylix, shares a few major offenders to get you started. Here are two data-sharing apps security experts say you should delete from your iPhone immediately.
How to scrub your phone number and address from Google search
If your name or email address appears in any search results, here’s how to request your personal information be removed by Google from Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson
How to know if your iPhone is listening to you
Kurt "Cyberguy" Knutsson gives you a step-by-step on how to prevent companies and scammers from listening to your private conversations through your phone.
How to get Wi-Fi for free anywhere in the world
Human lives have become immensely dependent on the internet. Everything, from working to shopping, can be done with a strong internet connection. When at home, you can subscribe to a good internet service provider to ensure an uninterrupted connection, but what do you do when you’re out?
Activate this one Android phone setting to boost your battery life
One of the best ways to save battery on your Android phone is to restrict background data and stop apps from constantly refreshing and updating while you're out and about.
CNET
For Better Online Privacy, Adjust These Browser Settings Now
Browser developers are making privacy more of a priority than ever, but they still may not be doing as much as you'd like in fighting pervasive ad industry trackers. You can take your online privacy into your own hands and outsmart that online tracking, though. One of the best and...
How to scrub yourself off the internet
Much of your personal data can be found online from social media data to your address by simply doing a Google search, but there is a way to scrub all of your data.
The Truth About Temu, the Most Downloaded New App in America
Temu is the most downloaded new app in America. But it's also starting to develop a reputation for undelivered packages, mysterious charges, and incorrect orders.
Android Headlines
These Android apps with over 2 million installs contain malware
Another batch of Android apps is packing malware, and has been spotted by Dr. Web antivirus. These apps have over 2 million installs, together. All of them have been removed from the Play Store at this point. Android apps with over 2 million installs contain malware. Let’s start with the...
Comments / 0