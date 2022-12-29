Read full article on original website
F1 Ace Carlos Sainz Scored A New Ferrari 812 Competizione For Christmas
YouTube/Carlos SainzSainz's custom Ferrari finally arrived, bearing some unique cosmetic touches of his own devising.
Top Speed
Here’s What Happens When F1 Driver, Nico Rosberg, Gets The World’s First Rimac Nevera
2016 F1 Champion, Nico Rosberg must have been especially good this year because Santa brought him the Rimac Nevera, one of the world's most exclusive hypercars, right to his doorstep in Monaco. And, as if that wasn't enough, Nico was the first person in the world to receive the first Nevera from a globally limited run of 150 units.
msn.com
Watch Nico Rosberg Go Flat Out In His Rimac Nevera, Then Get Locked Out Of It
Anybody can have a bad day, even the 2016 F1 Champion. Nico Rosberg is famous for a couple of things. He won the 2016 F1 Championship with Mercedes, beating his teammate Lewis Hamilton. Then, he retired from motorsport and began a successful YouTube channel where he documents his car-related adventures.
McLaren Is Still In Financial Trouble
It sold off more cars from the corporate collection for some quick cash…. While Ferrari enjoys a market cap of over $41 billion, British supercar brand McLaren is so hard up for cash it’s raided the corporate car collection for some quick funds. The company has actually been considering selling off its car collection since 2020. Last year it sold the storied McLaren Technology Centre to a property company based in the US.
NBC Sports
IndyCar drivers in 2023 Rolex 24 at Daytona
The NTT IndyCar Series still is more than two months away from dropping the green flag, but the 2023 Rolex 24 at Daytona again will provide a season preview. There are at least eight active IndyCar drivers entered in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season opener Jan. 28-29 at Daytona International Speedway, including four in the rebranded premier GTP category that will feature the debut of the LMDh prototypes.
racer.com
Wayne Taylor Racing teams up with Andretti Autosport in IMSA
Former American Le Mans Series powerhouse and current part-time IMSA LMP3 contender Andretti Autosport has purchased an ownership stake in Wayne Taylor Racing and formed the new Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti Autosport program. The union will bring Andretti Autosport into IMSA’s new WeatherTech SportsCar Championship hybrid GTP class where...
Top Speed
A Mercedes-AMG SL63 All-Terrain Could Challenge the Porsche 911 Dakar and Lamborghini Sterrato
The Porsche 911 Dakar and Lamborghini Huracán Steratto's debuts made everyone mindful that supercars can go off-road. Unfortunately, these two newcomers to the off-road world are still limited in their all-terrain capabilities and are suitable for mild enduro. To challenge the idea that sports cars and supercars can't be full-fledged off roaders, sugardesign_1 has imagined a Mercedes-AMG SL63 that is fully qualified for tackling all terrains. Enter the Mercedes-Benz SL63 AMG Shootingbrake All-Terrain Plus Maybach-line, which is certainly not the most intuitive car name on the planet, but could be the Tri-Star's answer to Porsche and Lamborghini.
BBC
'I feel he can do better' - Guardiola on Haaland
Pep Guardiola will be pleased if striker Erling Haaland keeps breaking records, so long as it helps Manchester City get three more points. The Norway superstar became the fastest player to score 20 goals in a Premier League season with his double against Leeds on Wednesday. His total of 14 games is seven faster than the previous record-holder Kevin Phillips (21 games).
Top Speed
Alex Rins Says Suzuki Is Returning To MotoGP...But There's A Big Catch
2022 was a dismal year for Suzuki MotoGP fans as the Japanese factory announced its exit from MotoGP and EWC. But just five months after this shocking news, Suzuki is coming back to MotoGP with Alex Rins next year. This is what Alex Rins announced on Instagram with a picture of a red-silver Suzuki GSX-RR to back up the claim. While it definitely lit up our eyes, this is sadly a prank to mark Dia De Los Santos Inocentes (the day of the Holy Innocents), Spain’s version of an April Fools’ Day.
RideApart
Watch WSBK Champ Toprak Razgatlioglu Dominate On The Trail
Team Pata Yamaha rider Toprak Razgatlioglu couldn’t retain his Superbike World Championship (WSBK) title in 2022. After a season-long, three-way battle with Ducati’s Alvaro Bautista and Kawasaki’s Jonathan Rea, the Turkish rider relinquished his crown. With such a trying season in the rearview, it’s time for Razgatlioglu to unwind. What does that include, you may ask? Hard enduro training, of course.
