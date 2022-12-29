ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

thesource.com

U.S. to Require Negative COVID Tests Before Flights For Travelers From China

The CDC announced today that it is implementing a requirement for a negative COVID-19 test or recovery documentation for air passengers boarding flights to the United States from the People’s Republic of China (PRC) and the Special Administrative Regions of Hong Kong and Macau. This includes passengers flying directly to the United States from China and passing through popular third-country gateways, including Seoul, Toronto, and Vancouver. The requirement aims to prevent the spread of Covid and the transmission of any possible new variants.
SEATTLE, WA
KTVZ

China to scrap quarantine for inbound travelers in major step toward reopening

China will drop quarantine requirements for international arrivals from January 8, in a major step toward reopening its borders that have shut the country from the rest of the world for nearly three years. Inbound travelers will only be required to show a negative Covid test result obtained within 48...
TheStreet

Airline Stocks Slump As US Demands Negative Covid Test From China Travelers

U.S. airline stocks slumped lower Wednesday following an updated from health officials that indicated travelers from China will need a negative Covid test before entering the United States. The new testing requirements, set to take effect on January 5, will include travelers directly from China as well as those who...
Joel Eisenberg

Severe U.S. Food Shortages Listed For 2023. Analysts Warn to Stock Up Now.

From the Russia-Ukraine war to global warming, certain foods are expected to be limited on shelves nationwide in the coming weeks due in part to global scourges. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:SheFinds.com, Yahoo.com, Mashed.com, McKinsey.com, Brookings.edu, FoxNews.com, and EatThis.com.
denver7.com

You No Longer Need To Show Your Boarding Pass At Security At Some Airports—Here’s Why

The busiest travel season we’ve seen in years is well underway. While travel means the fun and excitement of family visits or vacations, we all know the hassles that come with the experience. Ticket prices continue to climb, routes are changing and trying to cram everything into a carry-on bag to avoid excess baggage fees can take all the joy out of your trip.
TravelPulse

Hong Kong Lifts Most COVID-19 Restrictions for Travelers

Hong Kong’s Special Administrative Republic is lifting all mandatory PCR testing requirements for inbound travelers upon arrival into Hong Kong, as well as the Vaccine Pass, though still requires travelers to test via PCR or rapid antigen prior to their flights to Hong Kong Thursday, December 29, following the prior announcement that China will begin scaling back its zero-COVID policies.
CBS News

Holiday travelers stranded by airline chaos

The travel nightmares continue for Southwest Airlines passengers who remain stranded as the airline continues to cancel thousands of flights daily. Amid the chaos, frustrated travelers have been unable to reach customer service. Tanya Rivero has the latest.
KOEL 950 AM

Iowa Airports Included in 2,600+ Southwest Airline Cancellations

Southwest Airlines is currently under fire all across the country. With over 2,600 flights canceled all over the United States (more than 62 percent of all domestic flights on Tuesday and Wednesday according to NBC News), the major airline has left thousands of travelers without a way home for the holidays and without a way to their New Year's Eve destination.
IOWA STATE
WALA-TV FOX10

Holiday travelers: know your rights & when you’re owed a refund

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - As more than 7 million Americans are expected to take to the skies this holiday season, the U.S. Secretary of Transportation is reminding passengers to know their rights and when they may be entitled to a refund, in case of travel snafus. The department has launched...
ALASKA STATE

