The CDC announced today that it is implementing a requirement for a negative COVID-19 test or recovery documentation for air passengers boarding flights to the United States from the People’s Republic of China (PRC) and the Special Administrative Regions of Hong Kong and Macau. This includes passengers flying directly to the United States from China and passing through popular third-country gateways, including Seoul, Toronto, and Vancouver. The requirement aims to prevent the spread of Covid and the transmission of any possible new variants.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO