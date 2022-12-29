Read full article on original website
Related
thesource.com
U.S. to Require Negative COVID Tests Before Flights For Travelers From China
The CDC announced today that it is implementing a requirement for a negative COVID-19 test or recovery documentation for air passengers boarding flights to the United States from the People’s Republic of China (PRC) and the Special Administrative Regions of Hong Kong and Macau. This includes passengers flying directly to the United States from China and passing through popular third-country gateways, including Seoul, Toronto, and Vancouver. The requirement aims to prevent the spread of Covid and the transmission of any possible new variants.
KTVZ
China to scrap quarantine for inbound travelers in major step toward reopening
China will drop quarantine requirements for international arrivals from January 8, in a major step toward reopening its borders that have shut the country from the rest of the world for nearly three years. Inbound travelers will only be required to show a negative Covid test result obtained within 48...
Narcity
Pearson Airport Gave Passengers An Update On Lost Baggage & Travellers Are Still Furious
Despite the warnings ahead of time for anyone travelling through Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) over the holidays that it was going to be at its busiest since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, weather-related delays and cancellations and issues with lost or delayed baggage have still managed to cause some serious upsets.
Airline Stocks Slump As US Demands Negative Covid Test From China Travelers
U.S. airline stocks slumped lower Wednesday following an updated from health officials that indicated travelers from China will need a negative Covid test before entering the United States. The new testing requirements, set to take effect on January 5, will include travelers directly from China as well as those who...
These Are the Airports You Don't Want to Travel Through During the Holidays
While inflation has caused some people to nix their holiday travel plans and celebrate at home, the holidays are still an extremely busy time for passing through airports, and even though Christmas is just under two weeks away, there have already been reports of snaking lines and missed flights simply because people couldn't get through security fast enough.
Southwest Airlines says travelers stranded by holiday meltdown can't rebook until December 31st
Southwest Airlines customers can't rebook flights until New Year's Eve after it canceled more than 70% of its flights in a single day.
Severe U.S. Food Shortages Listed For 2023. Analysts Warn to Stock Up Now.
From the Russia-Ukraine war to global warming, certain foods are expected to be limited on shelves nationwide in the coming weeks due in part to global scourges. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:SheFinds.com, Yahoo.com, Mashed.com, McKinsey.com, Brookings.edu, FoxNews.com, and EatThis.com.
So your Southwest flight got canceled? Here’s what we know on refunds, re-bookings and baggage
As of Tuesday morning 71% of Southwest flights across the U.S. had been canceled, according to Flight Aware.
AOL Corp
Southwest woes leave thousands of bags lost and left in piles at airports: 'There's nothing we can do'
It's not just thousands of people with canceled Southwest Airlines flights being stranded at airports across the nation, but also thousands of pieces of their checked in luggage – even if the owner never got on a flight. Some passengers said they have been separated from baby gear, medicine...
Southwest pilots have had to book their own hotel rooms during the airline's operational meltdown
Southwest Airlines has been experiencing an operational meltdown due to the winter storm and "scheduling issues."
Southwest continues canceling thousands of flights across US, including Bay Area airports
Almost 3,000 flights within, into or out of the US have already been canceled for Tuesday, according to FlightAware, and roughly 2,575 were those of Southwest.
denver7.com
You No Longer Need To Show Your Boarding Pass At Security At Some Airports—Here’s Why
The busiest travel season we’ve seen in years is well underway. While travel means the fun and excitement of family visits or vacations, we all know the hassles that come with the experience. Ticket prices continue to climb, routes are changing and trying to cram everything into a carry-on bag to avoid excess baggage fees can take all the joy out of your trip.
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg reminds Southwest Airlines CEO that thousands of stranded travelers are entitled to meal and hotel vouchers
Pete Buttigieg told CNN that the Department of Transportation would hold Southwest accountable for its commitments to customers.
travellens.co
Holiday travel horror far from over as canceled DIA flights continue to affect thousands
After a dreadful week of weather-related flight delays and cancellations, U.S. air travelers wishing for clear skies on Tuesday will have to be patient for a few more days, especially if they are traveling with Southwest Airlines. As of 2:45 a.m. ET on Tuesday, FlightAware reports that over 2,750 flights...
TravelPulse
Hong Kong Lifts Most COVID-19 Restrictions for Travelers
Hong Kong’s Special Administrative Republic is lifting all mandatory PCR testing requirements for inbound travelers upon arrival into Hong Kong, as well as the Vaccine Pass, though still requires travelers to test via PCR or rapid antigen prior to their flights to Hong Kong Thursday, December 29, following the prior announcement that China will begin scaling back its zero-COVID policies.
Holiday travelers stranded by airline chaos
The travel nightmares continue for Southwest Airlines passengers who remain stranded as the airline continues to cancel thousands of flights daily. Amid the chaos, frustrated travelers have been unable to reach customer service. Tanya Rivero has the latest.
Stranded travelers turning to rental cars after Southwest Airlines meltdown
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Passengers across the United States are still stranded after massive delays and cancellations by Southwest Airlines. According to the FlightAware tracking service, more than 91% of all canceled flights in the U.S. early Wednesday were from the airline. After multiple delays, canceled flights, and hours of waiting on the phone, […]
Southwest's cancellation nightmare sends ripples across travel industry with rental car shortages, inflated flight prices, and ongoing delays
A JetBlue passenger whose travel plans fell apart told Insider she blamed displaced Southwest passengers who snatched up tickets on other airlines.
Iowa Airports Included in 2,600+ Southwest Airline Cancellations
Southwest Airlines is currently under fire all across the country. With over 2,600 flights canceled all over the United States (more than 62 percent of all domestic flights on Tuesday and Wednesday according to NBC News), the major airline has left thousands of travelers without a way home for the holidays and without a way to their New Year's Eve destination.
WALA-TV FOX10
Holiday travelers: know your rights & when you’re owed a refund
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - As more than 7 million Americans are expected to take to the skies this holiday season, the U.S. Secretary of Transportation is reminding passengers to know their rights and when they may be entitled to a refund, in case of travel snafus. The department has launched...
Comments / 0