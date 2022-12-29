ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
aseaofred.com

Jamey Chadwell announces on field coaching staff

New Liberty head football coach Jamey Chadwell has announced the hiring of nine of his 10 on field coaches for the 2023 season, as well as the program’s new Director of Football Speed, Strength, and Conditioning. The only position coach not yet to be filled is defensive backs coach.
LYNCHBURG, VA
virginiasports.com

Virginia Hosts Georgia Tech on Thursday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia women’s basketball team (12-1, 1-1 ACC) hosts Georgia Tech (9-3, 0-1 ACC) on Thursday, Dec. 29 at 7 p.m., at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Va. BROADCAST INFORMATION. The game will stream online on ACCNX through the ESPN app. It is available...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Augusta Free Press

Kihei Clark: The smallest guy on the court has come up big for Virginia hoops

I remember the first time I met Virginia guard Kihei Clark. It was on UVA’s media day in 2018, just before the start of the Cavaliers’ memorable run to a national title. As expected, reporters surrounded the Wahoos’ “big three” — Kyle Guy, Ty Jerome and De’Andre Hunter — that day, and as time was winding down, I decided to go get a few quotes from Clark.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cardinalnews.org

Stinespring no stranger to VMI

In a football coaching career that had taken him to five different college programs, it’s a wonder that Bryan Stinespring had never served on the football staff at VMI. That’s not to say he didn’t know his way around the institute. He grew up in Clifton Forge,...
LEXINGTON, VA
Golf.com

The 10 best golf courses in Virginia (2022/2023)

As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Virginia. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Virginia. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

Counseling award named after Liberty Behavioral Sciences Professor

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A Liberty University School of Behavioral Sciences professor is now the namesake of a new award from the Association for Creativity in Counseling (ACC). Dr. Lisa Sosin is the program director for Liberty’s Ph.D. in Counselor Education and Supervision program and a professor in the...
LYNCHBURG, VA
The Roanoke Star

If This Doesn’t Get You Admitted to UVa, What Will?

By James Bacon and originally published on Bacon’s Rebellion and shared here by prior agreement.  The producer of The School of Limmy, a Korean-American neuroscience major at Duke University, posts short videos about college admissions on TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram. One of his schticks is reading the qualifications of student applicants and listing the colleges that […]
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
PhillyBite

5 Best All You Can Eat Restaurants in Virginia

Virginia - A Virginia All, You Can Eat Buffet may be the perfect option if you're hungry and looking for a good meal. You'll have no problem finding something delicious with many restaurants to choose from. From Mongolian fare to classic breakfast spreads, you'll be able to find a variety of foods at this type of buffet.
VIRGINIA STATE
wfxrtv.com

Man wins $100K prize on scratch-off ticket

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia Lottery scratch-off ticket wins are one in a million, but this Rockbridge county man tested his luck. Gardening enthusiast, Peter Louquet won the grand prize of $100,000 off a “Crossword Connect 5x” ticket, reports Virginia Lottery. “This was almost in the...
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Suspect and victim identified in the Stony Point Road Homicide

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- New information about the suspect and the victim of the Stony Point Road Homicide. Albemarle County Police Department has charged 31-year-old Dominic Gaskins of Orange, Virginia, with the murder of 37-year-old Sabrina Elizabeth Jenkins. According to the ACPD, Gaskins has the following charges: second-degree...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

Bodies found in submerged car

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating a vehicle found in a river in Nelson County on Dec. 27. According to the VSP, they were alerted to a submerged vehicle in the Rockfish River near the intersection of Bridgeport Lane and Johnson Hollow in Nelson County.
NELSON COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy