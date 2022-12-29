Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tony Bennett Gives Injury Update on Virginia PG Reece Beekman
Bennett discussed the status of Beekman, who missed Wednesday's game against Albany with a hamstring injury
Virginia Adds Kobe Pace to Strong Running Back Group in 2023
Former Clemson running back Kobe Pace joins what should be a strong UVA running back room for the 2023 season
aseaofred.com
Jamey Chadwell announces on field coaching staff
New Liberty head football coach Jamey Chadwell has announced the hiring of nine of his 10 on field coaches for the 2023 season, as well as the program’s new Director of Football Speed, Strength, and Conditioning. The only position coach not yet to be filled is defensive backs coach.
virginiasports.com
Virginia Hosts Georgia Tech on Thursday
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia women’s basketball team (12-1, 1-1 ACC) hosts Georgia Tech (9-3, 0-1 ACC) on Thursday, Dec. 29 at 7 p.m., at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Va. BROADCAST INFORMATION. The game will stream online on ACCNX through the ESPN app. It is available...
Augusta Free Press
Kihei Clark: The smallest guy on the court has come up big for Virginia hoops
I remember the first time I met Virginia guard Kihei Clark. It was on UVA’s media day in 2018, just before the start of the Cavaliers’ memorable run to a national title. As expected, reporters surrounded the Wahoos’ “big three” — Kyle Guy, Ty Jerome and De’Andre Hunter — that day, and as time was winding down, I decided to go get a few quotes from Clark.
cardinalnews.org
Stinespring no stranger to VMI
In a football coaching career that had taken him to five different college programs, it’s a wonder that Bryan Stinespring had never served on the football staff at VMI. That’s not to say he didn’t know his way around the institute. He grew up in Clifton Forge,...
Football fans raise thousands for cancer treatment for JMU & Texas football player’s mother
Norfolk native and former JMU football star linebacker Diamonte-Tucker Dorsey put out a call for aid on Tuesday to help his mother Tonya, who was diagnosed with stage four breast cancer back in February.
Golf.com
The 10 best golf courses in Virginia (2022/2023)
As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Virginia. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Virginia. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
WSET
Counseling award named after Liberty Behavioral Sciences Professor
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A Liberty University School of Behavioral Sciences professor is now the namesake of a new award from the Association for Creativity in Counseling (ACC). Dr. Lisa Sosin is the program director for Liberty’s Ph.D. in Counselor Education and Supervision program and a professor in the...
If This Doesn’t Get You Admitted to UVa, What Will?
By James Bacon and originally published on Bacon’s Rebellion and shared here by prior agreement. The producer of The School of Limmy, a Korean-American neuroscience major at Duke University, posts short videos about college admissions on TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram. One of his schticks is reading the qualifications of student applicants and listing the colleges that […]
WDBJ7.com
Advances in nuclear technology could hold significance for central and southwest Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Major advances in the development of nuclear technology are expected during the next decade. And that work will hold significance for central and southwestern Virginia. A number of companies and research institutions are now working on Advanced Nuclear Reactor Technology. That covers a number of different...
PhillyBite
5 Best All You Can Eat Restaurants in Virginia
Virginia - A Virginia All, You Can Eat Buffet may be the perfect option if you're hungry and looking for a good meal. You'll have no problem finding something delicious with many restaurants to choose from. From Mongolian fare to classic breakfast spreads, you'll be able to find a variety of foods at this type of buffet.
wfxrtv.com
Man wins $100K prize on scratch-off ticket
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia Lottery scratch-off ticket wins are one in a million, but this Rockbridge county man tested his luck. Gardening enthusiast, Peter Louquet won the grand prize of $100,000 off a “Crossword Connect 5x” ticket, reports Virginia Lottery. “This was almost in the...
3 dead in Virginia after SUV tried to cross flooded river
Three dead in Virginia after Toyota 4Runner was found submerged in the Rockfish River in Nelson County
Virginia woman killed in fiery crash in Fauquier County
Police said the woman, 50-year-old Anna M. Frye, of Bealeton, was driving a 2009 Ford Focus west on Route 651 around 11:30 p.m. in Fauquier when the crash occurred. Police say Frye failed to maneuver a curve, ran off the right side of the road and hit a tree before her car caught fire.
cardinalnews.org
Lynchburg developer proposes 768-unit apartment complex in Roanoke, biggest in city’s history; more . . .
Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. Lynchburg council member Treney Tweedy looks back on council service; lost re-election bid. — Lynchburg News and Advance. Farmville Town Council signs off on sale of municipal golf course; no word on whether new...
cbs19news
Gordonsville man charged with murder for Charlottesville woman's death
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Orange County Sheriff’s Office says a Gordonsville man is facing murder and other charges in connection with a shooting. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to the 19500 block of Gates Drive around 5 p.m. Tuesday. When they arrived, they...
cbs19news
Suspect and victim identified in the Stony Point Road Homicide
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- New information about the suspect and the victim of the Stony Point Road Homicide. Albemarle County Police Department has charged 31-year-old Dominic Gaskins of Orange, Virginia, with the murder of 37-year-old Sabrina Elizabeth Jenkins. According to the ACPD, Gaskins has the following charges: second-degree...
NBC 29 News
Bodies found in submerged car
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating a vehicle found in a river in Nelson County on Dec. 27. According to the VSP, they were alerted to a submerged vehicle in the Rockfish River near the intersection of Bridgeport Lane and Johnson Hollow in Nelson County.
Crime Insider provides new details about homicide inside this Glen Allen home
Henrico Police have arrested a man and charged him with killing another man inside a Glen Allen home.
