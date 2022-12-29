Read full article on original website
Kansas City Chiefs: 4 bold predictions for Week 17 vs. Broncos
The Kansas City Chiefs just keep on winning. They outclassed the Seattle Seahawks in Week 16 to book their third straight win. They enter this weekend as heavy favorites against an embattled Denver Broncos squad that cannot seem to sort itself out. Kansas City and Denver collide at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 17, with the looking to maybe overtake the Buffalo Bills for the top spot in the AFC. Keep in mind that the Chiefs are at 12-3. They have won the AFC West, and they can still potentially steal home-field advantage throughout the AFC Playoffs if they win here and the Bills lose to the Bengals. That should give the Chiefs a ton of motivation. Now let’s look at our Chiefs Week 17 predictions as they take on the Broncos.
nickalive.net
Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Named NVP of 'NFL Slimetime' Week 16
Nate Wright from Big Nate has named Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes as the Nickelodeon Valuable Player (NVP) of NFL Slimetime Week 16! Click HERE to watch the announcement!. Stream a Mountain of Entertainment, including your Nickelodeon favourites on Paramount+! Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com!. EPIC SLIMING & Backflips...
FOX Sports
Dolphins-Patriots: Tua Tagovailoa's absence changes the playoff picture
Just a few weeks ago, the Miami Dolphins seemed like they would waltz into the postseason. They even seemed like contenders to fight with the Buffalo Bills for the division — and the AFC's top seed. Now, Miami is in danger of missing the playoffs. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered his second documented concussion of the season, and he will miss this week's game.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 17: How to bet Colts-Giants
The Indianapolis Colts put their four-game winning streak over the New York Giants on the line when the two NFL franchises meet Sunday. The teams played in one of the most famous games in NFL history, a 23-17 overtime victory for the Colts (then located in Baltimore) over the Giants in the 1958 NFL Championship Game.
Albany Herald
Lamar Jackson Out for Week 17 vs. Steelers
The Ravens will once again be without former MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson when they host the Steelers on Sunday night. The starting quarterback was ruled out on Friday afternoon, the team announced, hours after coach John Harbaugh called it a “fair assumption” that backup quarterback Tyler Huntley would start for the team once again.
Albany Herald
NFL Week 17 Playoff-Clinching Scenarios and Predictions
With only two weeks left in the regular season, the NFL playoff picture is becoming clearer, with nine of 14 spots filled. So far, the Bills, Chiefs, Vikings and 49ers have clinched their divisions, while the Bengals, Ravens, Chargers, Eagles and Cowboys have secured playoff spots.
Albany Herald
Packers’ Alexander: Justin Jefferson’s Week 1 Game ‘a Fluke’
Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson is just over 200 yards shy of eclipsing Calvin Johnson’s NFL record for most receiving yards in a single season. The 23-year-old has had a dominant year and just about every defense he’s gone up against has struggled to contain him.
Albany Herald
MNF: Bills-Bengals Player Prop Bets
The final Monday Night Football of the season could be one for the ages. Not only is this Week 17 finale between the Bills and Bengals a potential preview of the AFC Championship Game, it’s also going to decide more than a few fantasy championships. This matchup has the second-highest game total of the week at SI Sportsbook, currently set at 49.5.
Albany Herald
How Much Salary Cap Space Is Each AFC South Team Projected to Have?
Somehow, the Jaguars found themselves on top of the AFC South, tied with the Titans heading into Week 17. Trevor Lawrence has looked more and more like his high draft pick throughout the season, and now he has a chance to take Jacksonville back to the postseason for the first time in five years. It faces Tennessee for the last matchup of the regular season, which will likely decide the division.
Albany Herald
Cardinals to Start David Blough at QB After McCoy Setback
The Cardinals will have to look even further down the depth chart for a starting quarterback in Week 17 after Colt McCoy began experiencing more concussion symptoms, Kliff Kingsbury said Friday. As a result, fourth-year signal-caller David Blough will start Sunday against the Falcons.
Albany Herald
Cowboys send battered Titans to sixth straight loss
Dak Prescott threw two second-half touchdown passes to Dalton Schultz and the Dallas Cowboys clinched their second straight 12-win season with a 27-13 victory over the injury-ravaged Tennessee Titans on Thursday night in Nashville, Tenn. Prescott was 29 of 41 passing for 282 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions for...
Albany Herald
Will Falcons Lose Out? Computer Model Projects Final Games
The Atlanta Falcons are a non-factor in playoff contention after their 17-9 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. The loss was a continuation of a losing streak that has now reached four games. With playoffs out of the question, the Falcons are playing for pride and potentially a good draft pick if they cannot snap the losing streak.
Albany Herald
Week 17 Rankings: Flex (RB/WR/TE)
Add it all up. About five months of prep, dozens if not hundreds of articles digested, hours upon hours of games watched over the 2022 NFL season come down to one week of results. Remember, fantasy football is a game of preparation. The results out on the field are out of control. All we can do is put ourselves in the best position possible. Trust the process! Let's take a look at the snapshot of where the league is at.
CBS News
Patriots 1st Down: How do Patriots match up against Dolphins in Week 17?
Steve Burton and Mike Reiss break down the matchups for the Patriots in Sunday's must-win game against the Dolphins. With Bradley Chubb now in the mix, the Miami defense is much different than the one New England saw back in Week 1.
Albany Herald
SI:AM | Underdogs Face Stiff Challenges in CFP Semis
Good morning, I’m Dan Gartland. Here is a friendly reminder to double-check your lineups for fantasy football championship week. (I started an injured Tony Pollard, because I decided to see a movie instead of watching Thursday Night Football.) We’ll be back in your inbox on Tuesday, Jan. 3.
Albany Herald
36 Bold Predictions for the Next Year in Sports
Another year is in the books, and with 2022 officially in the rearview mirror, it’s time to look ahead. Plenty is on the sports docket for ’23, with a new year set to usher in new champions, underdogs and surprises.
Albany Herald
Without Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins take shot at ousting Patriots
After constantly looking up at the New England Patriots in the standings for nearly two decades, the Miami Dolphins will have a golden opportunity to get back at their division rival on Sunday when the two teams meet in Foxborough, Mass. Miami (8-7) has finished behind the Patriots (7-8) in...
Albany Herald
CFP Begins with Georgia Heavily Favored to Repeat
Welcome to another holiday weekend loaded with tons of sports action. College Football Playoff semifinals, the penultimate week of the NFL regular season, the fantasy football championship. It’s all happening.
CBS News
Patriots 1st Down: Will Pats keep season alive with win over Dolphins?
Mike Reiss said that there was a different feeling down at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, with Bill Belichick taking an "all business" approach to everything. New England's season is on the line -- will they keep it alive with a win over the Dolphins on Sunday?
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 17: How to bet Chargers-Rams
The Los Angeles Chargers (9-6) are heading to the playoffs while the Los Angeles Rams (5-10) are out of playoff contention after winning it all last season. The Rams lead the all-time NFL series 7-5 between neighboring teams who share SoFi Stadium. The Chargers started in Los Angeles in 1960...
