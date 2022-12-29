Read full article on original website
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DearbornTed RiversDearborn, MI
Bright & Beautiful Detroit Mother Vanished After Hand Amputation. What Happened To Alasia Hill?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Detroit Lions Playoff Scenarios and ChancesFlurrySportsDetroit, MI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DetroitTed RiversDetroit, MI
5 Must-Try Michigan Hot Dog JointsEast Coast TravelerFlint, MI
gotodestinations.com
PRIMO Pizza Spots in Detroit -(With Cheesy Photos!)
Pizza lovers rejoice! Detroit is home to some of the best pizza joints in the country. From traditional Neapolitan-style pies to creative and unexpected flavor combinations, the Motor City has no shortage of delicious pizza options. But with so many great pizza places to choose from, it can be tough...
2023 metro Detroit housing market outlook
According to Norada Real Estate Investments, home values in Michigan have risen by about 32% in the last two years.
wdet.org
Detroit Evening Report: Sisters create women’s workspace in Hamtramck when they couldn’t find one
This week on the Detroit Evening Report, we’re sharing stories we’ve covered in 2022 that show how special the people and places in our community truly are. Sisters Aliyah, Taqwa and Laila Mahdi looked for an all-women’s working space during the pandemic. Listen and Subscribe to the...
Should Indoor Smoking Be Banned at Detroit and Other Michigan Casinos?
Whether you like it or not, indoor smoking is once again allowed at some casinos in Detroit. Smokers still can't smoke on the casino floor but at least they can smoke inside. Obviously, not everyone is happy about the change, especially non-smokers. Many non-smokers would like to see smoking banned at all Michigan casinos.
Michigan dishes out $85M in tax money to fund QLine streetcars as costs increase
Fares and private boosters were supposed to fund the streetcars — not taxpayers
wkyufm.org
Rooted in Motown, Detroit style skating rolls on into the next generation
Angie McClendon has been roller skating since she was 5 years old. Now 61, she's a veteran of the Detroit skating community. McClendon is a Detroit style skater – every move is rhythmic, following and matching a beat. "Everything is in sync because it's from the Motown era," McClendon explains.
Enjoy a luxurious New Year's Eve dinner at one of these metro Detroit restaurants
Splurge on a memorable dinner experience this New Year's Eve. Restaurants throughout metro Detroit are hosting luxurious dinners to ring in the new year. The Rugby Grille — Townsend Hotel in Birmingham ...
dbusiness.com
Detroit’s Rocket Mortgage Introduces Purchase Plus to Increase Access to Home Ownership
Rocket Mortgage, part of Detroit’s Rocket Cos., today introduced Purchase Plus, a special purpose credit program intended to increase accessibility to homeownership in underserved communities. “Homeownership has a significant impact on strong communities and the creation of generational wealth,” says Bob Walters, CEO of Rocket Mortgage. “Our Purchase Plus...
michiganchronicle.com
Metro Detroit Women in Need of Employment Can Gain Skills in Free Program
New Gesher Human Services “Women to Work” program offers women the chance to reinvent their working lives in the new year. “Women to Work,” a free four-week course that aims to provide women who have been out of the workforce with the vital skills to gain immediate employment, will hold an informational meeting on Jan. 12 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. The program is offered by Gesher Human Services, one of the largest human service agencies in metro Detroit and will be held in-person at its headquarters in Southfield (29699 Southfield Road, Southfield, MI 48076). “Women to Work” sessions will then start on Jan. 17, being held on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to noon and offers women the opportunity to start their working lives afresh in the new year.
R.I.P. Detroit artist and activist John Sims
The brilliant native son who led an immense and inspired life will be celebrated in Detroit
bridgedetroit.com
Youth homelessness an ‘invisible crisis’ in plain sight, providers say
On a frigid December afternoon, Stephanie Taylor and Charquiathia Rogers stop at the Rosa Parks Transit Center to hand out gloves and hats, snacks and information cards about their organization’s 24-hour crisis center. They urge people to spread the word about emergency shelter services available for young people and...
Detroit’s famous Hair Wars to be featured in ‘BMF’ second season
The hit TV series has been praised for its many nods to Detroit culture
Detroit's WDIV weather team expands with one new and one returning staffer
Detroit’s Local 4 News on WDIV-TV (Channel 4) has two additions to its weathercasting team. Ashlee Baracy and Ron Hilliard are the newest members of 4Warn Weather, the new name for the station’s weather team. The news was posted on the station's website Monday. They'll be joining current...
voiceofdetroit.net
MICHIGAN INNOCENCE CLINIC SECURES 36TH EXONERATION– KELVIN NOLEN
VOD Editor: The Michigan Innocence Clinic (MIC) has played a major role in most exonerations announced by Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy’s Conviction Integrity Unit (CIU). The exoneration of Kelvin Nolen was announced only by the MIC to date. Michigan Innocence Clinic client Kelvin Nolen was exonerated and released...
michiganradio.org
"Manpower issues" are hurting EMS services in Detroit
Like many cities across the country, Detroit is having a hard time finding enough emergency medical service personnel. But Detroit firefighters' union leaders say leadership missteps have made the situation worse, and it’s hurting EMTs' ability to provide life-saving services in a timely way. Right now, DFD leaders say...
Michigan rejects DTE proposal to start prepayment program because of risk to lower-income customers
Attorney General Dana Nessel said the program lacks consumer protections
travelnowsmart.com
Detroit Hot Tub Suites and Hotel In-Room Jacuzzi Tubs
If you are looking for a hotel in Detroit, then there are plenty of options to choose from. One of the more popular choices is the SpringHill Suites by Marriott. They offer great amenities and great rooms. Another option is the Baymont by Wyndham Canton. This hotel also offers a wonderful spa and is located just outside of the city.
wcsx.com
Remembering Alto Reed
Two years ago today, December 30th, 2020, a crap year kicked us in the backside one last time when we heard of Alto Reed’s passing. Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band are near and dear to so many of us here in Michigan. I happen to see Detroit photographer, Ken Settle’s posting on Facebook and I wanted to share it. It’s personal and a wonderful tribute to Alto’s memory. – Doni.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Warren
Warren might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Warren.
michiganchronicle.com
Detroit Police James White Contracts COVID, Manages Mild Symptoms
Detroit Police Chief James White recently tested positive for COVID, WDIV-TV Local 4 reported. White tested positive for the virus and is dealing with what he describes as “mild” symptoms, the police department reported in the article. A statement from the department noted that White, who is fully...
