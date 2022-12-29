ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

gotodestinations.com

PRIMO Pizza Spots in Detroit -(With Cheesy Photos!)

Pizza lovers rejoice! Detroit is home to some of the best pizza joints in the country. From traditional Neapolitan-style pies to creative and unexpected flavor combinations, the Motor City has no shortage of delicious pizza options. But with so many great pizza places to choose from, it can be tough...
DETROIT, MI
dbusiness.com

Detroit’s Rocket Mortgage Introduces Purchase Plus to Increase Access to Home Ownership

Rocket Mortgage, part of Detroit’s Rocket Cos., today introduced Purchase Plus, a special purpose credit program intended to increase accessibility to homeownership in underserved communities. “Homeownership has a significant impact on strong communities and the creation of generational wealth,” says Bob Walters, CEO of Rocket Mortgage. “Our Purchase Plus...
DETROIT, MI
michiganchronicle.com

Metro Detroit Women in Need of Employment Can Gain Skills in Free Program

New Gesher Human Services “Women to Work” program offers women the chance to reinvent their working lives in the new year. “Women to Work,” a free four-week course that aims to provide women who have been out of the workforce with the vital skills to gain immediate employment, will hold an informational meeting on Jan. 12 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. The program is offered by Gesher Human Services, one of the largest human service agencies in metro Detroit and will be held in-person at its headquarters in Southfield (29699 Southfield Road, Southfield, MI 48076). “Women to Work” sessions will then start on Jan. 17, being held on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to noon and offers women the opportunity to start their working lives afresh in the new year.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
bridgedetroit.com

Youth homelessness an ‘invisible crisis’ in plain sight, providers say

On a frigid December afternoon, Stephanie Taylor and Charquiathia Rogers stop at the Rosa Parks Transit Center to hand out gloves and hats, snacks and information cards about their organization’s 24-hour crisis center. They urge people to spread the word about emergency shelter services available for young people and...
DETROIT, MI
voiceofdetroit.net

MICHIGAN INNOCENCE CLINIC SECURES 36TH EXONERATION– KELVIN NOLEN

VOD Editor: The Michigan Innocence Clinic (MIC) has played a major role in most exonerations announced by Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy’s Conviction Integrity Unit (CIU). The exoneration of Kelvin Nolen was announced only by the MIC to date. Michigan Innocence Clinic client Kelvin Nolen was exonerated and released...
MICHIGAN STATE
michiganradio.org

"Manpower issues" are hurting EMS services in Detroit

Like many cities across the country, Detroit is having a hard time finding enough emergency medical service personnel. But Detroit firefighters' union leaders say leadership missteps have made the situation worse, and it’s hurting EMTs' ability to provide life-saving services in a timely way. Right now, DFD leaders say...
DETROIT, MI
travelnowsmart.com

Detroit Hot Tub Suites and Hotel In-Room Jacuzzi Tubs

If you are looking for a hotel in Detroit, then there are plenty of options to choose from. One of the more popular choices is the SpringHill Suites by Marriott. They offer great amenities and great rooms. Another option is the Baymont by Wyndham Canton. This hotel also offers a wonderful spa and is located just outside of the city.
DETROIT, MI
wcsx.com

Remembering Alto Reed

Two years ago today, December 30th, 2020, a crap year kicked us in the backside one last time when we heard of Alto Reed’s passing. Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band are near and dear to so many of us here in Michigan. I happen to see Detroit photographer, Ken Settle’s posting on Facebook and I wanted to share it. It’s personal and a wonderful tribute to Alto’s memory. – Doni.
DETROIT, MI
michiganchronicle.com

Detroit Police James White Contracts COVID, Manages Mild Symptoms

Detroit Police Chief James White recently tested positive for COVID, WDIV-TV Local 4 reported. White tested positive for the virus and is dealing with what he describes as “mild” symptoms, the police department reported in the article. A statement from the department noted that White, who is fully...
DETROIT, MI

