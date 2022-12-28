Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
city-countyobserver.com
Men’s basketball falls at Indiana State
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. – Freshman Gabe Spinelli scored a career-high 10 points on Thursday with the University of Evansville men’s basketball team dropping a 91-63 game to Indiana State at the Hulman Center. Spinelli was 5-for-9 from the field on the way to his first collegiate double-digit game....
siusalukis.com
Salukis use big fourth quarter to down Evansville
EVANSVILLE, IND — The Southern Illinois Salukis used a big fourth quarter to take down Evansville on Thursday in SIU's Missouri Valley Conference opener. SIU trailed 57-55 heading to the fourth but after more than 45 minutes and 51 total points in the final frame, 31 coming from the Salukis, Southern grabbed the victory with five players in double figures.
6 Evansville, Indiana Students Enjoy a ‘Slam Dunk’ Christmas Break
Courtney Johnson is on a mission to inspire and motivate Evansville's youth. He really sets the standard for being a mentor and a community leader for adults, too. Over the Christmas break, six kids that are a part of Young & Established had the amazing opportunity to see their first NBA game. This was an actual road trip to Indianapolis that I'm sure they will never forget. You can certainly see the excitement in their eyes, and they all had cool Indiana Pacers bags too!
city-countyobserver.com
YOU CAN GO HOME AGAIN AND AGAIN
For many satisfying years, Peg and I made our home in Posey County, Indiana among friends and family. During those years we were blessed with treasured visits from friends and family from out west, mainly my birth state of Oklahoma. Now that we have returned to make our home in Osage County, Oklahoma, as we reconnect with old friends and fond memories, we are occasionally blessed with visits from friends and family from southern Indiana. It is not frequent enough for us but is sweet when it occurs.
14news.com
Tri-State buyers hoping to win big with Mega Millions jackpot at $685M
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Friday could be a lucky night for one person in the Tri-State. He or she could win big from the Mega Millions drawing. The total jackpot someone could win is $685 million. 14 News went out to a local gas station to talk to those buying...
14news.com
Dispatch: Car accident on Boonville New Harmony Rd. in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A car accident with injuries occurred Saturday morning in Evansville. Dispatch confirms that a call came in around 10:40 a.m. that a silver Chevy Cruz was involved in an accident with injuries in the 2200 block of Boonville New Harmony Road. Officials say the injuries are...
The Spectacular Circus returning to Owensboro Sportscenter
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Carden International Circus announced the Spectacular Circus is coming to the Owensboro Sportscenter on January 25, 2023, at 6:30 p.m. Event organizers say the Spectacular Circus is a melting pot of performers led by Ringmaster “Lucky” Malatsi. Officials say this all-new production includes presentations of horsemanship from the Cossack Riders, hair-hanging aerial dancers, […]
Think You Can Handle One of the Most Dangerous Hikes in Illinois?
There are leisure hikes, sightseeing hikes and hikes you go on for a little bit of exercise. This twelve-mile hike is none of those. It's not for the beginner. One of the most dangerous hiking trails in Illinois. If you've never done much hiking, this hike is not for you......
14news.com
Gibson Co. Sheriff Tim Bottoms officially retiring Saturday
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Gibson County Sheriff Tim Bottoms is officially finishing up his second term. Bottoms’ retirement is effective Saturday after 38 years of service. An open house is set in his honor at the Gibson County Community Corrections Conference Room in Princeton. They say the public...
14news.com
Crews called to crash on Weinbach under Lloyd Expressway
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Emergency crews were called to an accident with injuries in Evansville. Dispatchers say it happened shortly before 1 p.m. Friday on Weinbach under the Lloyd. Police say two people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Two cars were towed from the scene.
14news.com
EPD storage facility in the works
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new storage facility is now in the works for the Evansville Police Department. This storage facility will be located on Illinois Street near Deaconess Midtown Hospital. The facility will house storage for police department vehicles and equipment.
14news.com
Warehouse fire breaks out on N. Garvin St.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A warehouse fire broke out on Saturday morning in Evansville. According to Evansville Fire Department officials, the call came in around 10:30 a.m. for a structure fire in the 1400 block of North Garvin Street. “Next thing I know I see flames shooting from this building...
Boonville mayor Charlie Wyatt running for re-election
BOONVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Charlie Wyatt hopes to keep his current position as Boonville’s mayor, and so is planning to file for office. Wyatt says it has been an honor to serve the citizens of Boonville as their mayor. Wyatt said in a release, “We have had the opportunity to be able to start and […]
wamwamfm.com
Amber Mattingly
Amber Mattingly, 42, passed away December 22, 2022. She was born April 3, 1980, in Washington, to Terry J. Mattingly and Donnetta S. Blackwell. Amber was a Washington High School graduate who was employed at the Washington Orscheln Farm and Home Hardware as a manager. She loved the outdoors, especially fishing, enjoyed the beach and was an avid reader. However, Amber was happiest when spending time with family and friends.
14news.com
Heavy rainfall, storms possible
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We will finish this week with temps 60-degrees warmer than last week and soaking rainfall. The active weather pattern will send a cold front into the Tri-State that will trigger showers and a few rumbles of thunder on Friday and Saturday. Rainfall amounts may top an inch or more as showers repeat over the same areas. Highs on Friday will top out near 60, and in the lower 50s on Saturday. Sunday will provide a break in the action with partly sunny skies and highs near 60. Much warmer for Monday and Tuesday as temps rise into the mid to upper 60s. More heavy rainfall possible, with another 2″ or more rainfall Monday-Tuesday. Severe weather may also be a threat, depending on how the system shapes up. This risk will definitely be something to watch as we head into next week.
14news.com
Evansville man arrested for home burglary
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Friday morning an Evansville man was arrested for burglary. According to the affidavit, police were dispatched to a burglary in progress at the 400 block of Northwest Fourth Street around 5:20 a.m. Police say Idania Garcia told police she lives on the second floor with...
EPD investigating hit and run
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Police investigating a woman hit by a car near a hospital Thursday afternoon. EPD says a 60-year-old woman was injured near Deaconess Midtown Hospital in the 400 block of Oakley Street near East Virginia. When officers arrived they say they found the woman lying in the street complaining of head […]
KFVS12
Armed robbery at business under investigation in Franklin County, Ill.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - An armed robbery at a business in Franklin County, Illinois is under investigation. According to Franklin County Sheriff Kyle Bacon, an armed robbery and aggravated unlawful restraint happened late Thursday at a rural business in the county. Sheriff Bacon said the investigation is in its...
14news.com
2 people hospitalized after crash in Knox Co., officers say
KNOX CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A man and woman were flown to an Evansville hospital with serious injuries from a crash in Knox County. Deputies say the two from Sullivan County were on Mays Road near Decker School Road just before 7 p.m. Wednesday. According to officials, the man was...
14news.com
Part of Highway 60 E back open after crash in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Dispatchers say two cars crashed Thursday afternoon in Henderson. It happened after 3 p.m. on Highway 60 East at Hillcrest Terrace. Dispatchers say injuries were reported. They say Highway 60 E was closed in the area, but the scene was cleared around 3:30 p.m.
Comments / 0