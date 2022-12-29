Read full article on original website
S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl releases new gameplay trailer
S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl, an upcoming open world action RPG from Ukraine’s prolific developer GSC Game World, has just revealed a brand-new gameplay trailer titled “Come to Me”. The game will launch on PC and Xbox Series X|S in 2023. No release window has been confirmed...
Vampire Slayer: The Resurrection reveals first gameplay trailer
Vampire Slayer: The Resurrection, an upcoming multiplayer shooter from solo indie developer and publisher Wobbly Tooth, has just revealed its first gameplay trailer. It includes about two minutes of footage, with a win for both the Vampire team and the Slayer team, showcasing their unique advantages. Vampire Slayer: The Resurrection...
Retired Area 51 Employee Gets Drunk in Vegas and Tells the Truth
After getting crunk in Las Vegas, a retired Area 51 employee makes some startling admissions. How long do you think it’ll be until he ‘mysteriously’ disappears?. If you needed any further proof about the shady practices at the world’s most infamous facility where alien technology is developed and tested, you’ve got it. Just listen to this story coming from a retired Area 51 employee who got too drunk for his own safety and started spilling some highly-sensitive beans.
French Astronomer Predicted the Arrival of an Antichrist, World War III, and the Death of Monarchy in 2023
Nostradamus is a French astronomer famously known for the book he published in 1555, LesProphéties. This infamous book has several predictions, including the rise of Hitler, the 9/11 attack, the Covid-19 pandemic, the Great Fire of London, and more. For 2022, he foresaw the rise ofAI and cryptocurrency and the hype of human flesh-eating.
The 8 most disappointing games of 2022
The Tom’s Guide staff rounded up the most disappointing games of 2022, from tiresome sequels to terrible original ideas.
Goat Simulator 3 ad taken down for showing actual GTA 6 footage
A takedown notice has been issued against a Goat Simulator 3 advert by Take-Two Interactive after it was revealed that the ad contained footage from Grand Theft Auto VI. The GTA VI footage had previously leaked after Rockstar Games fell victim to a major cyber attack in September. In case...
God Of War Ragnarök voted Game Of The Year by PlayStation fans
God Of War Ragnarök was voted the Game of the Year in the PlayStation Blog's annual awards, and while it might seem like a shoo-in, the game faced some fierce competition. Over the course of this year, we've been treated to exclusives like Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, Sifu, Horizon Forbidden West, Gran Turismo 7, Rollerdrome, Ghostwire: Tokyo, The Last of Us Part I and Stray. All lined up like that, it's crystal clear that players have been spoiled, and that Xbox hasn't delivered on that front for its own customers. That'll change in 2023, fortunately, but it certainly has been a very strong year for those who own a PlayStation.
How To Find The Secret 'Chris Houlihan' Room In The Legend Of Zelda: A Link To The Past
"The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past" is one of the biggest trendsetters in gaming history. The SNES classic pretty much laid out the entire framework for what the "Zelda" series would be from that point on with its fantastic world design, impeccable animation, and plethora of secrets and collectibles that can be found all over through careful exploration. Regularly talked about among the best games of all time, "The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past" is the quintessential Zelda installment, offering a ton of replayability for those who want to find everything in the game.
Le Studio Imaginaire will continue work on “Pactus” after Kickstarter setback
Solo developer team Le Studio Imaginaire, based in France, has announced that although Pactus faltered on Kickstarter, the game will not be discontinued. Curious indie fans should expect another update in 2023, but it’s very likely that the expected launch for Q4 2023 will be delayed, possibly into 2024.
Purrfect Tale Codes (January 2023) – Free Cod!
Purrfect Tale is a casual role-playing game that was created by BadMouse. This is a game that will have living the life of a student that meets a stray cat that you start to care for. You will be able to collect more cute kittens, decorate rooms in your home, and make choices in an original story. If that’s not enough, you can collect outfits to dress yourself up how you’d like!
Cult of the Lamb reveals Major Update features for 2023
Cult of the Lamb, the indie adventure hit from developer Massive Monster and publisher Devolver Digital, has just revealed a series of key features that will be added in 2023’s first major update. This includes new heavy attacks and content, as well as broader technical improvements such as increasing accessibility.
Mortal shell is available at the Epic Games Store right now
The Epic Games Store is continuing its rollout of free video games for the holidays; todays offerings for a few more hours are dark action RPG Mortal Shell, which all users can download directly from the EGS dashboard. Developed by Cold Symmetry and launched in 2020 on PC and console...
Ice Beam TM Location & Recipe Resources – How to get it in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, while you’re working through the main story and collecting all the Pokemon you can, you’ll come across Technical Machines, which allows players to learn recipes to teach their Pokemon new moves. It can get overwhelming trying to remember where resources and recipes are, though. If you need to know how to get Ice Beam, we have all the possible locations to find the TM recipe, including a list of resources you’ll need.
God of War: Ragnarok — Best Enchantments
Improve your stats and abilities with the help of our list of the best enchantments in God of War: Ragnarok. You can equip various enchantments in God of War: Ragnarok to improve your stats and abilities. The best enchantments are the ones that come in sets since they have special perks, but there are also some individual enchantments that are worth looking at.
Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning delays Nintendo Switch DLC
Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning, a remaster of the classic RPG based on character building and exploration, has officially delayed the Fatesworn expansion for Nintendo Switch. Originally expected this year, a new thread from the game’s official Twitter feed cites the need for time to polish up. Fatesworn is still in “the final stages of development”:
Tatsugiri Scales Locations & Map – Where to Farm in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, while you’re working through the main story and collecting all the Pokemon you can, you’ll come across Technical Machines, which allows players to learn recipes to teach their Pokemon new moves. It can get overwhelming trying to remember where ingredients and recipes are, though. If you need to know how to get Tatsugiri Scales, we have all of the locations with detailed maps to help you farm it with ease.
Dance of Death: Du Lac and Fey teases Console Port release window
Dance of Death: Du Lac and Fey, a narrative indie adventure featuring Jack the Ripper from developer and publisher Salix Games, has set a release window for its console port. The game has only been available on PC since launching in 2019, and is now expected in “early 2023”.
Scatterbug Powder Locations & Map – Where to Farm in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, while you’re working through the main story and collecting all the Pokemon you can, you’ll come across Technical Machines, which allows players to learn recipes to teach their Pokemon new moves. It can get overwhelming trying to remember where ingredients and recipes are, though. If you need to know how to get Scatterbug Powder, we have all of the locations with detailed maps to help you farm it with ease.
Klefki Key Locations & Map – Where to Farm in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, while you’re working through the main story and collecting all the Pokemon you can, you’ll come across Technical Machines, which allows players to learn recipes to teach their Pokemon new moves. It can get overwhelming trying to remember where ingredients and recipes are, though. If you need to know how to get Klefki Key, we have all of the locations with detailed maps to help you farm it with ease.
