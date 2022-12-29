God Of War Ragnarök was voted the Game of the Year in the PlayStation Blog's annual awards, and while it might seem like a shoo-in, the game faced some fierce competition. Over the course of this year, we've been treated to exclusives like Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, Sifu, Horizon Forbidden West, Gran Turismo 7, Rollerdrome, Ghostwire: Tokyo, The Last of Us Part I and Stray. All lined up like that, it's crystal clear that players have been spoiled, and that Xbox hasn't delivered on that front for its own customers. That'll change in 2023, fortunately, but it certainly has been a very strong year for those who own a PlayStation.

