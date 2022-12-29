Read full article on original website
Related
Women: Don't stop screening for cervical cancer
Women, how long have you been keeping track of things going on in your body? From menstruation through ovulation and pregnancy, understanding your body and what it is going through has been a priority. Here’s a friendly reminder: Don’t put that calendar away once you’re finished having babies and even...
Obamacare May Have Helped Extend Lives of Young Cancer Patients
Insurance coverage provided by Obamacare has resulted in better outcomes for young Americans with cancer. The benefits for Hispanic patients and Black folks are especially striking, according to a study of 345,000 young adults. TUESDAY, Dec. 27, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Young adults with cancer, especially those who are Hispanic...
Why do you have a sore throat when you wake up in the morning? Experts say it’s not always COVID or flu
It’s possible that allergies, acid reflux, or the lack of humidity in your bedroom are to blame.
Man given 1 year to live survives brain cancer
One reporter decided to share her story to give hope to others who may need it.
insightscare.com
The Board of Infectious Disease Suggests Hospitals to Stop Screening Asymptomatic Patients for COVID-19
COVID-19 An influential board of infectious disease physicians recommended on Wednesday that hospitals and other healthcare facilities stop routinely screening asymptomatic patients for Covid-19 because the risks outweigh the benefits. The new guidelines issued by the board of directors of the Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America may be contentious....
Mum with no underlying health issues dies from flu in 'one-in-a-million' case
A young mum has tragically passed away from the flu in what's been described as a 'one-in-a-million' case. Price Meropol McMahon, 36, was a marathon runner with no underlying health conditions who died from the flu just five days before Christmas (20 December). The mum from Wellesley, Massachusetts had influenza...
Race Could Affect Outcomes in Head-and-Neck Cancers
For patients with head-and-neck cancer, treatment outcomes may be influenced by race. Black patients in a clinical trial had higher death rates than white patients, and researchers say that suggests differences in how both respond to therapy. Differences in economic status and access to health care are other contributors. MONDAY,...
studyfinds.org
Enzyme that fights off viruses could also fuel deadly cancer mutations
NEW YORK — A protein that protects the body against retroviruses like HIV is actually a double-edged sword, biologists warn. A recent cell study found the APOBEC3G enzyme can also increase the risk that cancer evolves. The enzyme is thought to help with cancer formation by increasing the number of mutations in tumor cells. The mutations allow for the genetic diversity of bladder tumors that make them more difficult to destroy.
ADHD And Autism Aren’t The Same, But They Are Closely Related
Kids with ADHD can be distractible and hyperactive. Autistic kids are more often seen as socially awkward. But despite their differences, ADHD and autism are actually two sides of the same coin. The conditions have many overlapping symptoms, which can make it challenging to determine whether a kid has autism or ADHD — or both. Many kids who have one condition have the other. But how similar are ADHD and autism? Is ADHD on the autism spectrum?
Mayo Clinic Reports Honey Helps Fight Depression, Anxiety and More
Honey is used for more than sweeteningPhoto bystevepb on Pixabay. Many modern medications began with the study of plants. A few of these common drugs are aspirin, digoxin, quinine, and opium.
MedicalXpress
Twin study confirms childhood leukemia starts in the womb and could help guide screening when only one twin is affected
By studying rare cases of identical twins with leukemia, scientists have shed new light on the origins of the most common type of childhood cancer—confirming it originates in the womb but that events after birth determine whether or not clinical leukemia develops. Findings from researchers at The Institute of...
Strep infections in children that can result in 'flesh-eating' disease becoming a concern
Shortly before Christmas, the CDC issued an advisory on the recent increase in pediatric invasive Group A streptococcal infections, otherwise known as iGAS.
A promising new Covid pill shows key advantages over Paxlovid in trial
A new antiviral pill for Covid was found to be as effective as Paxlovid at curbing mild to moderate illness among people at high risk of severe disease in a Phase 3 trial in China. The results, published Wednesday in The New England Journal of Medicine, suggest that the treatment...
blavity.com
Knowing is Half the Battle: 7 Things You Should Know About Cancer Screening with Your Doctor
When it comes to your health, knowledge is truly power. Too often we hear stories from family members, friends, or colleagues who wish they had been more active about their health screenings before receiving a life-threatening cancer diagnosis. But this is the year to get ahead of your wellness and achieve the peace of mind that preventative cancer screening may bring.
MedicalXpress
Autopsies show COVID-19 virus in brain, elsewhere in body
An analysis of tissue samples from the autopsies of 44 people who died with COVID-19 shows that SAR-CoV-2 virus spread throughout the body—including into the brain—and that it lingered for almost eight months. The study was published in Nature. Scientists from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) tested...
Rep. Jamie Raskin announces cancer diagnosis
Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., has been diagnosed with a “serious but curable form of cancer,” called Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphomaa. Raskin said he will begin a chemo-immunotherapy treatment and plans to get through this with his doctors and family. Dec. 29, 2022.
Only 1 in 7 Cancers Are Caught Through Cancer Screenings
It's a disturbing statistic: A mere 14% of cancers diagnosed in the United States are caught through screening. Some of the missed opportunities for early diagnosis can be chocked up to no tests being available for certain cancers, but colon cancer screening rates were particularly poor. But if scientists are...
curetoday.com
Becoming an Active Participant in Kidney Cancer Care
As a part of its “Speaking Out” video series, CURE® spoke with Meryl Uranga, on behalf of KidneyCAN, about the importance of working as a team with their clinicians and getting educated before making decisions. Although patients with kidney cancer put their care in the hands of...
labroots.com
Blood Pressure Drug and Antioxidant May Treat Long COVID Brain Fog
Two FDA-approved drugs mitigate and may even eliminate brain fog in people with long COVID. The corresponding case report was published in Neuroimmunology Reports. ‘Brain fog’ is a colloquial term that signifies significant, persistent cognitive deficits alongside consistent executive functioning and working memory impairment. Symptoms include lack of mental clarity, poor focus and concentration, memory problems, and more. Currently, there are no treatments for the condition.
studyfinds.org
Elderly patients with heart disease may be missing out on simple treatments, study warns
DALLAS — Elderly patients with cardiovascular disease are missing out on simple treatments that could prolong and improve their lives, according to new research. According to a team with the American Heart Association (AHA), older patients need personalized drugs and rehab as their hearts and bodies change with age, so treatments need to change too. Some suffer other common age-related medical conditions, with potential impacts on therapy and follow-up care.
Comments / 0