Read full article on original website
Related
Myocarditis after Covid vaccine low among teens and young adults, large study finds
The incidence of myocarditis and pericarditis after Covid vaccination is low and most patients make a full recovery, a large international study from Nationwide Children’s Hospital found. Most of the cases occurred in male teens and young adults and usually after the second dose of a primary series of...
Homicide is a leading cause of death in kids, and rates are rising, study finds
Homicide is a leading cause of death for children in the United States, a new study says, and the overall rate has increased an average of 4.3% each year for nearly a decade.
KEYT
Diabetes rates may surge in US young people, study finds
The number of people under age 20 with type 2 diabetes in the US may increase nearly 675% by 2060 if trends continue, researchers say, with an increase of up to 65% in young people with type 1 diabetes. Type 1 diabetes — in which the pancreas makes little or...
These are the most common COVID symptoms currently being reported, study finds
Some of the "traditional" symptoms associated with COVID are becoming less prevalent, a new study found.
Long Covid responsible for thousands of US deaths, report says, but true numbers are likely much higher
Long Covid leaves some people with long-term symptoms, but it can be deadly, too. It played a part in at least 3,544 deaths in the United States in the first 30 months of the Covid-19 pandemic, a new report says.
Merck's COVID pill does not cut hospitalisation, death rates in many vaccinated adults - study
LONDON, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc's (MRK.N) COVID antiviral molnupiravir speeds up recovery but does not reduce the hospitalisation or death rate in higher-risk vaccinated adults, detailed data from a large study showed on Thursday.
US life expectancy fell again in 2021, hitting lowest level since 1996
The average U.S. life expectancy shortened by seven months in 2021, according to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), driven mainly by COVID-19 and drug overdoses from synthetic opioids.
CNBC
U.S. records 100 million Covid cases, but more than 200 million Americans have probably had it
The U.S. has officially recorded more than 100 million confirmed Covid cases, but the actual number is probably at least twice as high. As the U.S. enters the fourth year of the pandemic, the virus keeps mutating into more transmissible variants, making it even more difficult to control. About 400...
EverydayHealth.com
Measles Outbreak Risk Is Rising as Vaccination Rates Drop, CDC Says
Measles vaccination rates fell to the lowest level in more than a decade during the COVID-19 pandemic, complicating efforts to prevent outbreaks, according to a new report from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Globally, a record high of nearly 40 million children missed a measles vaccine...
Why American Life Expectancy Has Decreased To The Lowest It's Been In Years
The life expectancy of Americans dropped to a level that hasn't been documented since 1996. Here's why the average life expectancy in the U.S. has decreased.
KITV.com
Flu activity still high but continued to decline before Christmas, CDC data shows
Seasonal flu activity remains high in the United States, but continued to decline in most areas last week, leading up to Christmas, according to data published Friday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The numbers do not yet include data on flu activity following the holiday. CDC...
CDC warns of future surge in diabetes among young Americans
Story at a glance The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Thursday warned a surge of diabetes among young Americans is on the horizon, saying diagnoses for the population are expected to soar in the coming decades. The CDC cited a new study published in the journal Diabetes Care, which models a…
AboutLawsuits.com
U.S. Opioid Overdose Deaths Leveling Off After Pandemic Spike: CDC
After reaching record-levels of fatal drug overdoses during the COVID-19 pandemic, fatalities associated with drug overdoses in the United States have dipped in recent months, according to new federal data. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the National Center for Health Statistics released new data earlier this...
Fact check: Belief COVID-19 vaccines are not effective comes from misinterpreted data
More vaccinated people die of COVID-19 in terms of raw numbers, but only because so many are vaccinated. Unvaccinated still die at a higher rate.
studyfinds.org
A single group meditating in the U.S. could lower the nation’s stress levels, study says
FAIRFIELD, Iowa — When a portion of the population practices transcendental meditation, the whole nation’s stress levels go down, according to a 17-year-long study. In Iowa, a 1,725-person group practiced transcendental meditation for four years. During that period, all stress indicators in the U.S. started decreasing. The group size represents the square root of one percent of the American population.
Life Expectancy In The U.S. Falls For The Second Year In A Row According To CDC Reports
The CDC reports life expectancy in the United States has fallen for the second year in a row and the reason might surprise you.
physiciansweekly.com
Many Thyroid Cancer Survivors Cite Inadequate Pretreatment Understanding
THURSDAY, Dec. 29, 2022 (HealthDay News) — A considerable proportion of survivors of thyroid cancer report inadequate pretreatment understanding, according to a study published online Dec. 29 in JAMA Otolaryngology-Head & Neck Surgery. Amanda Silver Karcioglu, M.D., from Massachusetts Eye and Ear and Harvard Medical School in Boston, and...
newsnationnow.com
CDC warns of rise in invasive strep infections
(NewsNation) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a health advisory Thursday, warning medical practitioners of a rise in invasive strep A infections, which can be deadly for children. At least two children have already died in the United States, while strep A has been linked to...
physiciansweekly.com
Heart Failure Mortality Among Older Adults in the United States
The following is a summary of “Trends in Heart Failure–Related Mortality Among Older Adults in the United States From 1999-2019” published in the November 2022 issue of Heart Failure by Siddiqi et al. The population of the United States is aging, and the burden of heart failure...
Comments / 0