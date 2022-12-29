ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KEYT

Diabetes rates may surge in US young people, study finds

The number of people under age 20 with type 2 diabetes in the US may increase nearly 675% by 2060 if trends continue, researchers say, with an increase of up to 65% in young people with type 1 diabetes. Type 1 diabetes — in which the pancreas makes little or...
EverydayHealth.com

Measles Outbreak Risk Is Rising as Vaccination Rates Drop, CDC Says

Measles vaccination rates fell to the lowest level in more than a decade during the COVID-19 pandemic, complicating efforts to prevent outbreaks, according to a new report from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Globally, a record high of nearly 40 million children missed a measles vaccine...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KITV.com

Flu activity still high but continued to decline before Christmas, CDC data shows

Seasonal flu activity remains high in the United States, but continued to decline in most areas last week, leading up to Christmas, according to data published Friday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The numbers do not yet include data on flu activity following the holiday. CDC...
The Hill

CDC warns of future surge in diabetes among young Americans

Story at a glance The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Thursday warned a surge of diabetes among young Americans is on the horizon, saying diagnoses for the population are expected to soar in the coming decades. The CDC cited a new study published in the journal Diabetes Care, which models a…
AboutLawsuits.com

U.S. Opioid Overdose Deaths Leveling Off After Pandemic Spike: CDC

After reaching record-levels of fatal drug overdoses during the COVID-19 pandemic, fatalities associated with drug overdoses in the United States have dipped in recent months, according to new federal data. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the National Center for Health Statistics released new data earlier this...
studyfinds.org

A single group meditating in the U.S. could lower the nation’s stress levels, study says

FAIRFIELD, Iowa — When a portion of the population practices transcendental meditation, the whole nation’s stress levels go down, according to a 17-year-long study. In Iowa, a 1,725-person group practiced transcendental meditation for four years. During that period, all stress indicators in the U.S. started decreasing. The group size represents the square root of one percent of the American population.
IOWA STATE
physiciansweekly.com

Many Thyroid Cancer Survivors Cite Inadequate Pretreatment Understanding

THURSDAY, Dec. 29, 2022 (HealthDay News) — A considerable proportion of survivors of thyroid cancer report inadequate pretreatment understanding, according to a study published online Dec. 29 in JAMA Otolaryngology-Head & Neck Surgery. Amanda Silver Karcioglu, M.D., from Massachusetts Eye and Ear and Harvard Medical School in Boston, and...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
newsnationnow.com

CDC warns of rise in invasive strep infections

(NewsNation) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a health advisory Thursday, warning medical practitioners of a rise in invasive strep A infections, which can be deadly for children. At least two children have already died in the United States, while strep A has been linked to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
physiciansweekly.com

Heart Failure Mortality Among Older Adults in the United States

The following is a summary of “Trends in Heart Failure–Related Mortality Among Older Adults in the United States From 1999-2019” published in the November 2022 issue of Heart Failure by Siddiqi et al. The population of the United States is aging, and the burden of heart failure...
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy