How To Properly Water Your Air Plants
Air plants (Tillandsias) are members of the exotic bromeliad family. This unique plant specie doesn’t require soil to grow and uses its roots to attach itself to objects for support. However, the absence of soil does not mean the plant can do without water or nutrients. Air plants use their leaves to absorb everything through the air!
How Often To Water Your Spider Plant And Other Tips
If given the proper care, spider plants are common, low-maintenance houseplants that last for many years. The temperature, the plant’s location, and the kind of soil you use will all have an impact on how frequently you need to water your spider plant. Generally speaking, watering your spider plant once per week is ideal. Before watering, check to see how dry the dirt is in the pot; if it doesn’t feel parched, then don’t water it.
Will your plants make a comeback after the freeze? Gardening experts weighs in
The hard freeze has come and gone, and for some of us, it left behind a yard full of plants that don't look quite like they used to.
10 Things To Consider Before Planting A Fruit Tree In Your Backyard
There are plenty of benefits to growing your own fruit in your backyard, but before you go and make space for a new tree, there are a few considerations to ask.
How to best protect your plants and garden during the freeze
With the impending freeze, you’re likely hearing a lot about the protection of the “4 P’s”: People, Pets, Pipes and Plants. We’ve got one of those covered for you in this segment from First News with Tommy Tucker.
Gardening for You: Leaf mold is brown gold
Leaf mold! Ick. Just the sound of "leaf mold" makes germaphobes grimace. But when the process of making it is done right, leaf mold can be gold in the garden. Another term for leaf mold would be composted leaves. All that’s needed for the gardener to turn fallen autumn leaves into a rich source of organic matter is a small, unobtrusive space for storage. And at this time of year there is a seemingly inexhaustible supply of leaves.
Here’s How to Add Nitrogen to Soil, Naturally
Nitrogen is essential to your plant’s survival — it helps them grow big and strong. If plants don’t get enough nitrogen, it can be a problem. There are a couple of different ways to tell if your plants need more nitrogen: the foliage turns a yellow-green color and there hasn’t been much or any sign of growth. If your plant is showing these signs, don’t worry. Here are a few ideas on how to add nitrogen to your soil naturally.
How To Propagate Your Polka Dot Plant
The polka dot plant (Hypoestes phyllostachya) is unique due to its splotches or “freckles” of pink, white, green, or red. The impressive tropical foliage makes a statement and ensures these beauties do not go unnoticed, whether outdoors in the garden or indoors as a houseplant!. If you want...
7 Ways to Dispose of Your Christmas Tree
As the holiday season winds down, you may still be debating when to take down your tree and how to dispose of it. Whatever you decide, avoid throwing a live Christmas tree in the landfill. Real Christmas trees are biodegradable, meaning there are several sustainable and environmentally-friendly alternatives for disposal.
Why You Should Soak Garlic Before Planting
If you want to get the most out of your garlic plants this growing season, soaking is a simple step that can make all the difference. This not-so-secret method involves hydrating your cloves with various disinfectants before planting. Whether you’re an avid home gardener or a beginner just starting their first veggie patch, learning about how to soak and properly use garlic bulbs will help guarantee you get big, healthy yields come harvest time.
How to Grow and Care for Rosemary Indoors and Outdoors
Fragrant, savory rosemary is one of our favorite herbs to use in the kitchen. This hardy Mediterranean native also makes a striking addition to your garden or houseplant collection. Here's everything you need to know to grow rosemary indoors or outdoors. Botanical Name: Salvia rosmarinus. Common Name: Rosemary. Plant Type:...
Fittonia: How to grow and care for the nerve plant
The colorful leaves of fittonia make it among the most interesting houseplant varieties you can grow. Also known by the common names of the nerve plant, the net plant, and the mosaic plant, it’s easy to see why this native of tropical rainforests has become a favorite of so many houseplant growers. This article shares care information for the many varieties of fittonia available today.
Our Guide to Organic Lawn Care, to Keep Your Garden Green and Healthy
Transitioning to organic lawn care practices won’t happen overnight — it takes time to learn what methods work best for you and your plants. But once you get into a routine, and do a little bit of trial and error, the benefits are endless. Creating a chemical-free lawn...
Growing A Lawn In Sandy Soil – Sandy Soil Lawn Care
If you live in an area of sandy soil and think a lawn is never going to happen, think again. The key is sowing grass seed that is drought tolerant with deep roots to absorb water and nutrients. There’s no reason to throw in the towel and settle for a lawnless view that comes with sandy soil. Read on to learn more.
How to Grow and Care for Kalanchoe
Classified as tropical succulents, Kalanchoe plants are popular for their thick, waxy leaves and clusters of small fragrant blooms. Flowers can range from red to pink and magenta to orange and yellow. The plant typically blooms in the winter and adds a pop of color to your living space during the colder months, making it the perfect addition to your plant family!
A beginner’s guide to growing potatoes
Potatoes are among the easiest veg to grow for newcomers – and the start of the year is the time to start thinking.Even if you only have a small area, you can grow potatoes in a large container or even a dustbin, to give you delicious early croppers which taste far better then any shop-bought variety.Where do you start?Hardly anyone grows potatoes from seed these days. Most people buy seed potatoes (specially grown tubers) from garden centres in January and February. They look like little potatoes which during the colder months you’ll need to start off indoors.What type of potatoes...
The Best Soil for Bonsai Trees
If you want to begin cultivating and caring for your own trees in miniature, you should know that there is very specific Bonsai tree soil. Given the compact and small containers needed to successfully grow a Bonsai tree, choosing a potting medium that supports this style of growth is key. But what do you need to know about Bonsai tree soil, and how can you best pot your new Bonsai tree once you bring it home?
Sedum Angelina: Growing Angelina Stonecrop Succulents
It doesn’t take a master gardener to grow Sedum angelina. This low-maintenance, drought-tolerant, deer-resistant, perennial succulent tends to spread in a mat-forming growth habit, making it a great plant for use as a groundcover or filler around larger plants. It’s also a lovely plant for containers, with its long flower period.
12 Eco-Friendly Mulch Options
When it comes to mulch, you want to make sure you're giving your plant life the best of the best, which means that it should be as earth-friendly as possible.
How To Get Rid of Mealybugs on Your Houseplants
Mealybugs are tiny, white, soft-bodied insects that resemble cotton and suck the sap from plants, causing leaves to yellow and fall off. They also secrete honeydew, which attracts ants and sooty molds. If you notice that some of your houseplants are declining, seemingly without reason, the culprit might be mealybugs. Many houseplants fall victim to the effects of mealybugs, including pothos, ferns, philodendron, jade plants, and more.
