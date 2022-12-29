Read full article on original website
What Is Epiphany? The Meaning of Epiphany, How To Celebrate and When To Mark the 12th Day of Christmas
Epiphany is a meaningful time for many Christians. One of the very first holidays (also called feast days) of the year, Epiphany comes on the heels of Christmas celebrations and is a time of joy and faith. While the biblical origins of Epiphany remain relatively consistent among believers, the actual holiday itself, from the date to its name to its length, actually varies greatly. What is Epiphany and what happens on Epiphany? Find out!
Why Is Christmas on December 25? What You Should Know About Jesus' Birth
"As far as we know, the 25th of December as the birthday of Jesus Christ is first documented in 354," a cultural expert told Newsweek.
When Americans Outlawed Christmas
Although many consider Christmas and American culture to go hand in hand, early American colonists considered Christmas a controversial celebration. In fact, the city of Boston outlawed all Christmas celebrations for nearly two decades. So, what spurred the early colonists’ Scrooge-like disposition? Puritan beliefs prohibited them from celebrating Christmas or...
Hanukkah celebrations a rich tradition of the Jewish faith
HARLINGEN — The Hanukkah candles burn bright through the ages; their message extending from a war of words, beliefs and arms centuries ago into the darkness creeping across today’s world. Hope lives. Monday is the last day of Hanukkah, an eight-day celebration in which Jews everywhere remember the...
This year I’m thankful for US public libraries – beautiful icons of a better civic era
If you proposed it now, at any town council or city hall meeting, you would be laughed from the room. The concept is almost unthinkably indulgent, in our austere times: an institution, open for free to anyone, that sells no products, makes no money, is funded from public coffers, and is dedicated solely to the public interest, broadly defined. And it’s for books.
Fundamental Similarities that Current American Society Shares with Ancient Rome
Illumination Curated initially publicized this piece!. “We are not the makers of history. We are made by the history,” — Martin Luther King Jr. The United States of America may not be the oldest nation in the world. However, it is a country shaped by history. A country younger than four centuries has risen to global leadership in a brief period of evolution. The founding fathers would probably never have achieved the glory we live by today if it wasn’t for the influence of ancient values like those of “the Roman Republic.”
Black History Month: The Flags of Black History And Culture
Black History Month, also known as African-American history month, begins February 1st and continues through February, in which African-American achievements are celebrated, their roles in the history of America are celebrated, and they are recognized. Black History Month, known as African American History Month, was born from the Negro History Week, a brainchild of noted historian Carter G. Woodson and other notable African Americans.
