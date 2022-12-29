Read full article on original website
Homicide is a leading cause of death in kids, and rates are rising, study finds
Homicide is a leading cause of death for children in the United States, a new study says, and the overall rate has increased an average of 4.3% each year for nearly a decade.
Diabetes rates may surge in US young people, study finds
The number of people under age 20 with type 2 diabetes in the US may increase by nearly 675% by 2060 if trends continue, researchers say, with an increase of up to 65% in young people with type 1 diabetes. Type 1 diabetes -- in which the pancreas makes little...
These are the most common COVID symptoms currently being reported, study finds
Some of the "traditional" symptoms associated with COVID are becoming less prevalent, a new study found.
Here are 4 common drugs that are in shortage right now
Some commonly used medications are in shortage due to supply chain issues, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Here are the four most common drugs that are in short supply right now and how you can cope, if you are affected by it. 1. Albuterol Sulfate Inhalational...
Long Covid responsible for thousands of US deaths, report says, but true numbers are likely much higher
Long Covid leaves some people with long-term symptoms, but it can be deadly, too. It played a part in at least 3,544 deaths in the United States in the first 30 months of the Covid-19 pandemic, a new report says.
Long COVID Can Kill, CDC Study Says
More than 3,500 Americans died of long COVID-related illness in the first two and a half years of the pandemic, according to a study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released Wednesday. Figures from the CDC’s National Center for Health Statistics also show that while women are more likely to develop long COVID, men slightly make up a slightly higher percentage of long COVID deaths. Although the 3,500 number is just a fraction of the 1 million COVID deaths clocked in the U.S., experts say the finding underscores the threat that long COVID poses to patients. “A lot of people think of long COVID as associated with long-term illness,” said Farida Ahmad, a CDC health scientist and lead author of the study. “This shows it can be a cause of death.” Long COVID is typically associated with symptoms including cognitive issues, fatigue, and breathlessness. It’s thought that as many as 1 in 13 adults experience symptoms that last three months or more after initially being infected with the virus, the CDC says.
Monkeys Vaccinated With Experimental COVID Vaccine Shows Promising Results Againt Lung Diseases
A new follow-up study discovered that the Moderna mRNA vaccine and a protein-based vaccine candidate containing an adjuvant, a substance that boosts immune responses, continue to protect rhesus macaques against lung disease one year after they were vaccinated as infants. The experimental COVID-19 vaccine offers long-term protection. In 2021, a...
44 states experiencing high levels of respiratory illness
Respiratory illness is on the rise across the United States, with 44 states now experiencing high levels amid a worsening flu season.
U.S. records 100 million Covid cases, but more than 200 million Americans have probably had it
The U.S. has officially recorded more than 100 million confirmed Covid cases, but the actual number is probably at least twice as high. As the U.S. enters the fourth year of the pandemic, the virus keeps mutating into more transmissible variants, making it even more difficult to control. About 400...
Myocarditis after Covid vaccine low among teens and young adults, large study finds
The incidence of myocarditis and pericarditis after Covid vaccination is low and most patients make a full recovery, a large international study from Nationwide Children’s Hospital found. Most of the cases occurred in male teens and young adults and usually after the second dose of a primary series of...
US life expectancy fell again in 2021, hitting lowest level since 1996
The average U.S. life expectancy shortened by seven months in 2021, according to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), driven mainly by COVID-19 and drug overdoses from synthetic opioids.
CDC says respiratory viruses may continue to spread for weeks, ‘possibly even months': report
Respiratory viruses are continuing to infect Americans across the U.S., causing an influx of patients in hospitals and forcing officials to put emergency orders in place.
Survey Shows Noticeable Jump In Parents Now Against Common School Vaccinations
At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the promise of a vaccine provided a glimmering hope that many Americans held onto while the world stopped around them. The FDA approved the first variation of the COVID-19 vaccine in August 2021, according to the organization's news release from the time, but it wasn't long before turmoil arose concerning vaccination policies and recommendations.
Measles Outbreak Risk Is Rising as Vaccination Rates Drop, CDC Says
Measles vaccination rates fell to the lowest level in more than a decade during the COVID-19 pandemic, complicating efforts to prevent outbreaks, according to a new report from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Globally, a record high of nearly 40 million children missed a measles vaccine...
China’s Covid surge sees ‘37 million new cases in single day’ as hospitals struggle
As many as 250 million people in China have been infected with Covid this month, according to reports based on leaked official estimates, as the country’s health system struggles with a surge in cases since restrictions were lifted.The figure – about 18 per cent of the entire population – includes 37 million who were infected on Tuesday alone, according to Sun Yang, a deputy director of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, whose estimates were leaked and reported in the Financial Times, Bloomberg and elsewhere.The country’s National Health Commission did not comment on the reports.China began dismantling its...
CDC: Flu season starting to wane after brutal start, including at least 12,000 deaths
The spread of influenza this season has already resulted in 12,000 deaths, but it could be on the decline, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
China Covid: Five deaths under country's new counting method
China has outlined the way it counts Covid-19 deaths amid scepticism about the real impact of the disease. It says the figure includes only those who die from respiratory illnesses, such as pneumonia. Officially, there were only five Covid deaths on Tuesday, two on Monday - and none in the...
Severe Strep A Is Rising in U.S. After 24 Child Deaths in UK
Severe cases of strep A appear to be climbing in parts of the world outside of the UK, where the surge was first reported. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as several children’s hospitals in the U.S. have documented an increase, while doctors in Montreal, Canada recently reported a possible rise in the area as well, along with two child deaths. These surges are likely linked to a lack of a population immunity to the bacteria, as well as a concurrent rise in respiratory viral infections such as influenza, health officials have said.
American life expectancy is now at its lowest in nearly two decades
A new report shows the pandemic and the overdose crisis helped push down the average life expectancy in the U.S. for a second year in a row.
The uncounted: People of color are dying at much higher rates than what COVID data suggests
This story was published in partnership with the Documenting COVID-19 project, which is supported by Columbia University’s Brown Institute for Media Innovation and MuckRock. The project collects and shares government documents related to the COVID-19 pandemic and works on investigative journalism projects with partner newsrooms. By Betsy Ladyzhets (MuckRock’s...
