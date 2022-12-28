ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
anash.org

New Car Menorah Upgrades Chicago’s 25-Year Tradition

The newest new car top menorah design debuted at Annual Chicago Menorah Parade. The menorahs don’t require straps to connect to the car and are more lightweight and durable than any model before it. This Chanukah marks the 23rd year that Lubavitch Chabad of Illinois has been making Car...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy