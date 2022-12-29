ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sharee B.

Nearly 450,000 Families Desperate as Months-Old Mortgages Go Underwater

Almost half a million homeowners are scrambling this Christmas as they struggle to keep up with their monthly mortgage payments. According to research, a total of 6.3 million homes were sold in October alone, with the average price being $468,000 dollars. However, just mere months after purchasing what they thought were the homes of their dreams, many borrowers have discovered that they owe more for their mortgage loan than their houses are actually worth.
TheStreet

Here are the Most and Least Affordable Housing Markets

Home prices have been falling in the second half of the year, so is it time for you to start looking for a home of their own?. Not if you judge by a report from RealtyHop, a home price information service. Its Housing Affordability Index shows that in 75 of the largest 100 cities in the country, homeowners spend more than 30% of their income to pay for their abode.
TEXAS STATE

