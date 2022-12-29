Read full article on original website
SAO PAULO (AP) — Pelé, the Brazilian king of soccer who won a record three World Cups and became one of the most commanding sports figures of the last century, died Thursday. He was 82. The standard-bearer of “the beautiful game” had undergone treatment for colon cancer since 2021. He had been hospitalized for the […]
NEW YORK (AP) — Pelé was remembered for a life beyond the field, for transcending the sport of soccer and becoming perhaps the most well-known person on Earth. “Before Pelé, ’10′ was just a number,” current Brazil forward Neymar wrote following the soccer great’s death Wednesday at the age of 82. “That line, beautiful, is incomplete. I would say that before Pelé soccer was just a sport. Pelé changed everything. He transformed soccer into art, entertainment. He gave voice to the poor, to the Black and above all he gave Brazil visibility. Soccer and Brazil elevated their standing thanks to the King! He is gone, but his magic will endure.”
Cliff Jones: Wales had never heard of Pele before 1958 World Cup encounter
Cliff Jones admits Wales had never heard of Pele before the Brazilian destroyed their World Cup dream in 1958.Pele was only 17 when he burst onto the scene in Sweden in sensational fashion, scoring six goals as Brazil won the World Cup for the first time.But Pele – who died on Thursday at the age of 82 – did not play until Brazil’s third match of the tournament against the Soviet Union because of a knee injury.He had arrived in the quarter-final as an unknown quantity to Welsh opponents missing their own star man John Charles through injury.Pele, however, produced...
'The summit of world football': what Pele did for Brazil
Dec 29 (Reuters) - Before Pele made his debut for Brazil, the South American nation had never won the World Cup. By the time he retired, they had won three - more than any other team.
Pelé, Brazilian soccer legend and king of the "beautiful game," dies at 82
Pelé, the Brazilian king of soccer who won a record three World Cups and became one of the most commanding sports figures of the last century, died Thursday. He was 82."Everything we are is thanks to you. We love you endlessly," Kely Nascimento wrote on Instagram. "Rest in peace."Albert Einstein Hospital, where Pelé was being treated, released a statement confirming the soccer star's death from multiple organ failure. His agent Joe Fraga also confirmed it to CBS News Radio.The standard-bearer of "the beautiful game" had undergone treatment for colon cancer since 2021. Widely regarded as one of soccer's greatest players, Pelé...
Pele's singular stardom dwarfed soccer in the U.S., but his appeal ignited its rise
It is tempting to suggest Pele’s impact on America was that of a revolutionary force in the same manner as Elvis': astonishing talent, inescapable charisma, unsurpassed achievement, no last name necessary. Except Elvis came along in the 1950s and almost immediately forced rock & roll into every American household...
