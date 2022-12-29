ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

2023 NFL mock draft: Updated 2-round projections for the new year

By Luke Easterling
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LQAb8_0jxbSfwn00

It’s holiday season.

It’s bowl season.

It’s mock draft season.

As the calendar turns to 2023 later this week, the NFL playoff picture will come into clearer focus, while the postseason will be wrapping up in the college ranks.

We’ve already had tons of draft declarations from top prospects, and there’s still some drama to be had over the final two weeks of the NFL regular season when it comes to the top of the draft order.

All that considered, here’s an updated look at how the first two rounds of the 2023 NFL draft could shake out, using the latest updated order following Week 16 action:

*NOTE: The Miami Dolphins forfeited their first-round pick in next year’s draft as a result of the NFL’s investigation into tampering violations.

1. Houston Texans | Alabama QB Bryce Young

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KUcPq_0jxbSfwn00
(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Davis Mills obviously isn’t the answer, so it’s a safe bet the Texans will be looking for his long-term replacement here. It’s a tight race between Young and Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud for this spot, but despite Young’s lack of ideal size, his arm talent, athleticism, competitiveness and intangibles win out.

2. Chicago Bears | Alabama EDGE Will Anderson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cFmLz_0jxbSfwn00
(AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Obviously, the Bears’ prime objective in the offseason needs to be building around Justin Fields on offense, but that can be done in many different ways. In this scenario, their best bet is to take perhaps the best overall prospect in the entire draft, replacing what they lost in Robert Quinn.

3. Seattle Seahawks (from DEN) | Georgia DL Jalen Carter

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25zvEB_0jxbSfwn00
Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

The Russell Wilson deal just keeps looking better and better for the Seahawks, who are in line for a top-five pick (among others). If things play out like this, they’ll be able to address one of their biggest needs here, with arguably the top overall prospect in the entire draft class.

4. Arizona Cardinals | Ohio State OT Paris Johnson Jr.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ASBwE_0jxbSfwn00
(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The defense needs plenty of help, too, but the prime objective for the Cardinals needs to be ensuring the success of Kyler Murray and the offense. That starts up front, where Johnson would bring a track record of success against top competition at both guard and tackle.

5. Indianapolis Colts | Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29KEdg_0jxbSfwn00
(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Big changes are ahead for the Colts, who will need a new head coach and a new franchise quarterback next season. Stroud still has some rough edges to smooth out in his game, but he’s got all the tools to quickly develop into a quality starter, and Indy has plenty of explosive weapons to help him succeed.

6. Atlanta Falcons | Clemson EDGE Myles Murphy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43IsAb_0jxbSfwn00
(AP Photo/Stew Milne)

This defense needs help at just about every level, and there’s plenty of value to be had on that side of the ball in this scenario. Murphy has a rare combination of size, power, athleticism and versatility that would make him a dominant force in Atlanta, regardless of where he lines up.

7. Detroit Lions (from LAR) | Florida QB Anthony Richardson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jxSNj_0jxbSfwn00
(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

If you stopped watching Richardson after his rocky start to the 2022 season, you missed out on some strong development over the second half of the season. He’s got a similar skill set (and boom/bust potential) that Josh Allen had coming into the draft, and the Lions could afford to be patient with him with Jared Goff playing well.

8. Carolina Panthers | Kentucky QB Will Levis

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GVxaG_0jxbSfwn00
Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

I’m not sold on Levis as a first-round prospect, but I won’t be surprised if many teams in the league disagree. Despite his struggles with consistency, accuracy, and decision-making, Levis has some intriguing tools, and the competitiveness coaches and scouts will love at the next level.

9. Las Vegas Raiders | Clemson DL Bryan Bresee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dHH7Q_0jxbSfwn00
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Another defense that needs help just about everywhere, the Raiders would be wise to start building in the trenches first. While they’ve got some talented edge rushers, the Raiders desperately need a dominant, disruptive force along the interior, and that’s exactly what Bresee brings to the table.

10. Philadelphia Eagles (from NO) | Texas Tech EDGE Tyree Wilson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BXWL7_0jxbSfwn00
(AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

The Eagles have the best record in the NFL, and are still in line for a top-10 pick thanks to last year’s draft-day trade with the New Orleans Saints. This pick should allow them to grab a high-upside talent in Wilson, who has a rare blend of size and athleticism the Eagles would love to develop.

11. Houston Texans (from CLE) | TCU WR Quentin Johnston

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4588X5_0jxbSfwn00
(AP Photo/LM Otero)

This is a tough call for Houston, who could use a stud offensive lineman like Northwestern’s Peter Skoronski, or a true No. 1 receiver like Johnston. Either would be a huge help to Bryce Young’s development, but with Laremy Tunsil already in place at one tackle spot, the Texans opt for the top pass-catcher in this year’s class.

12. Seattle Seahawks | Georgia CB Kelee Ringo

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AGo02_0jxbSfwn00
(Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Corner isn’t Seattle’s biggest need here, but the value and fit is to much to pass up, considering how this board has fallen at those other positions. Ringo has all the physical tools Pete Carroll loves at the position, and would team up with Tariq Woolen to give the Seahawks one of the league’s best young duos at a premium position.

13. Tennessee Titans | Northwestern OT Peter Skoronski

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=413Yd4_0jxbSfwn00
Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

This offense desperately needs more weapons in the passing game, but they also need help at tackle, and the value is just too much to pass up there in this scenario. Skoronski is as polished and pro-ready as any prospect in this class, and would be an immediate upgrade on the right side.

14. New England Patriots | Clemson LB Trenton Simpson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Qgury_0jxbSfwn00
(AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

A weapon for the offense is possible here, but don’t be surprised if Bill Belichick takes the opportunity to grab one for his side of the ball. Simpson is one of the most athletic, versatile prospects in this draft, and would be a dangerous presence at every level of the field in New England.

15. New York Jets | South Carolina CB Cam Smith

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DmYxp_0jxbSfwn00
(Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

Offensive tackle is a strong possibility here, but with the talent available at corner, it wouldn’t be shocking to see the Jets take advantage. Opposing quarterbacks are already avoiding 2022 first-rounder Sauce Gardner, and adding another talented cover man like Smith would allow D.J. Reed to slide inside to the slot.

16. Pittsburgh Steelers | Georgia OT Broderick Jones

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13bZ2B_0jxbSfwn00
Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Rebuilding this offensive line has to be the top priority for the Steelers in the offseason, and it has to start with finding a franchise left tackle. Jones has been stellar this season against top competition in the SEC, and would be a massive upgrade at a premium position to protect Kenny Pickett.

17. Green Bay Packers | Notre Dame TE Michael Mayer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r9CuK_0jxbSfwn00
Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

The defense could use some trench help or a safety, but the value’s just not there in this scenario. The same is true for the offensive line prospects left on the board here. That points them toward a pass-catcher, and Mayer has the complete skill set to be an immediate difference-maker on every down.

18. Detroit Lions | Alabama DB Brian Branch

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tXFD0_0jxbSfwn00
Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Detroit’s corner play on the outside has been a pleasant surprise so far this season, but they could still use a hybrid defender with the versatility to line up in the slot or at either safety spot. Branch is the perfect fit, having handled a similar role in Nick Saban’s defense with great success.

19. Jacksonville Jaguars | USC WR Jordan Addison

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y4cmZ_0jxbSfwn00
(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The Jags could go in a couple of different directions here, but they should err on the side of helping Trevor Lawrence whenever possible. That means landing one of this year’s most explosive pass-catchers in Addison, who makes up for his lack of ideal size with precise routes, separation, and ability to create big plays after the catch.

20. Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Penn State CB Joey Porter Jr.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S9STa_0jxbSfwn00
Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Jamel Dean and Sean Murphy-Bunting are both headed for free agency, so the Bucs could use another starting-caliber corner to pair with Carlton Davis III. Porter has the size and length to be a perfect fit in Todd Bowles’ defense, and plays with the same physicality and competitiveness that made his dad a Pro Bowl defender.

21. Washington Commanders | Oregon CB Christian Gonzalez

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=170Czp_0jxbSfwn00
(AP Photo/Young Kwak)

This secondary needs a true shutdown artist to take over the No. 1 corner spot, and this gives Washington the perfect chance to do just that. Gonzalez has the size and length to excel in press-man coverage, and the instincts and ball skills to be a big-play machine on the outside.

22. New York Giants | Ohio State WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ys9w0_0jxbSfwn00
Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

If there’s a worse receiver situation in the NFL right now, I’d love to see it. The Giants desperately need an infusion of talent here, and despite missing most of the 2022 season due to injury, Smith-Njigba’s 2021 tape was impressive enough to warrant first-round consideration.

23. Los Angeles Chargers | Tennessee WR Jalin Hyatt

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h7oYL_0jxbSfwn00
Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Justin Herbert already has a pair of big, physical receivers who can win in contested-catch situations all day long (Keenan Allen, Mike Williams), but he could use one who can separate consistently. Hyatt’s breakout season was fueled by his explosive, big-play ability, which is exactly what this offense needs.

24. Baltimore Ravens | Texas RB Bijan Robinson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B2hMx_0jxbSfwn00
(Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

If the Ravens are going to keep deploying such a run-heavy scheme on offense, they might need a new lead back if J.K. Dobbins isn’t able to return to form after multiple injuries. Robinson is a complete, three-down playmaker who could dominate opposing defenses that are focused on slowing down Lamar Jackson.

25. Denver Broncos (from SF) | Florida State EDGE Jared Verse

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oKv6o_0jxbSfwn00
Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

The Broncos got this pick by trading away their best pass rusher in Bradley Chubb, so replacing him here would be a wise move, considering there’s not much value left on the board at offensive tackle. Verse has been one of this year’s fastest-rising prospects, and his explosiveness off the line could make him a dominant presence off the edge at the next level.

26. Dallas Cowboys | Illinois CB Devon Witherspoon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RXVEo_0jxbSfwn00
(Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

27. Cincinnati Bengals | Georgia TE Darnell Washington

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vsyud_0jxbSfwn00
Syndication: Online Athens

There are some more pressing needs on defense, and Joe Burrow already has one of the NFL’s best wide receiver tandems in Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. That said, a superstar quarterback can never have enough weapons, and this offense would be that much more dangerous if it had a tight end with Washington’s rare combination of size, athleticism, and blocking prowess.

28. Kansas City Chiefs | Notre Dame EDGE Isaiah Foskey

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DRyXY_0jxbSfwn00
Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Right tackle is a big need, but if the board falls this way, the Chiefs will be better off adding a promising young edge rusher to pair with 2022 first-rounder George Karlaftis. Foskey has a similar frame and well-rounded skill set to Karlaftis, with the polish and experience to make an instant impact.

29. Minnesota Vikings | SMU WR Rashee Rice

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W2Pyj_0jxbSfwn00
(AP Photo/Gareth Patterson)

30. Buffalo Bills | Florida OL O'Cyrus Torrence

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rZdxB_0jxbSfwn00
(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

This pick has to be something to help Josh Allen, whether that’s along the offensive line, or at wide receiver. There are plenty of pass-catching options to pick from, but a dominant interior lineman might be harder to find, so Torrence gets the nod to help protect Allen, and improve the ground game.

31. Philadelphia Eagles | Alabama RB Jahmyr Gibbs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07rBGe_0jxbSfwn00
Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

I’ve been mocking this pick for a while now, and I don’t think I’ll stop anytime soon. This offense is already one of the most dominant and entertaining in the league, so adding a versatile weapon like Gibbs would just make it downright unfair.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yo8jJ_0jxbSfwn00
Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q29K3_0jxbSfwn00
(AP Photo/LM Otero)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08sfMZ_0jxbSfwn00
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44zwyv_0jxbSfwn00
(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NPCI2_0jxbSfwn00
Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xOdYL_0jxbSfwn00
(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bbG1c_0jxbSfwn00
(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y6WHc_0jxbSfwn00
(Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F2M1j_0jxbSfwn00
(Photo by Donald Page/Getty Images)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BJ0Oz_0jxbSfwn00
(Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SRIuh_0jxbSfwn00
(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yhALs_0jxbSfwn00
Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NzfNg_0jxbSfwn00
(AP Photo/Michael Woods)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y5mV9_0jxbSfwn00
Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HPOVe_0jxbSfwn00
(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Iw0Yz_0jxbSfwn00
(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bjGZX_0jxbSfwn00
(AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZYS0I_0jxbSfwn00
(AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BhOju_0jxbSfwn00
(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17zlLQ_0jxbSfwn00
(AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f44jR_0jxbSfwn00
(Photo by Chris Gardner/Getty Images)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dNN7y_0jxbSfwn00
Syndication: Argus Leader
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a55UP_0jxbSfwn00
Gary Cosby-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AVHsU_0jxbSfwn00
Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eaxdJ_0jxbSfwn00
Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cy6V9_0jxbSfwn00
Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34zLbM_0jxbSfwn00
Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KXC3E_0jxbSfwn00
Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fLdQn_0jxbSfwn00
(Photo by Sean Arbaut/Getty Images)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zrF9P_0jxbSfwn00
(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kDhCy_0jxbSfwn00
Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1biCfk_0jxbSfwn00
David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

ClutchPoints

4 best Derek Carr destinations for 2023 after benching by Raiders

Ahead of Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season, Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels announced that quarterback Derek Carr is done for the season. Backup Jarrett Stidham will start from here on out, and undrafted rookie Chase Garbers will back up the Raiders’ new QB. This decision pretty much officially ends Carr’s nine-year run with the franchise. The team will save almost $30 million cutting or trading their QB this offseason, which means Carr should be with a new team in 2023. If the veteran QB does hit the open market or gets traded, the question then becomes, what are the best Derek Carr destinations? We’ll look at these ideal landing spots that include the New Orleans Saints, Tennessee Titans, Washington Commanders, and New York Jets.
WASHINGTON STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Derek Carr goes to the Saints in a too-rich trade proposal from the Athletic

The New Orleans Saints are already being mentioned as a potential landing-spot for Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, who was benched this week to protect the team from jeopardizing lucrative guarantees for injury written into his contract. And it’s easy to see why: New Orleans doesn’t have a viable franchise quarterback after sending Jameis Winston to the shadow realm and riding out their season with Andy Dalton.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

Nick Saban Has Blunt Admission About Alabama Transfers

On Saturday afternoon, Alabama will face Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl. Nick Saban will be without a handful of players who were on this year's roster. Wide receiver JoJo Earle and offensive lineman Amari Knight are just a couple of Alabama players who transferred this December. Saban told reporters...
MONTGOMERY, AL
VikingsTerritory

Kirk Cousins Wins Award Named after Packers QB

Described as an award that “best exemplifies outstanding character and leadership in the home, on the field, and in the community,” Kirk Cousins is that guy. The Minnesota Vikings signal-caller won the Bart Starr Award on Wednesday, a feat previously accomplished by quarterbacks such as Peyton Manning, Aaron Rodgers, Drew Brees, and Kurt Warner.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Aaron Rodgers spills the beans on interaction with Tua Tagovailoa after Week 16 win

The Green Bay Packers came away with their seventh win of the season against the Miami Dolphins in Week 16, and quarterback Aaron Rodgers made a point to meet with budding young signal caller Tua Tagovailoa after the game as the players made their way off the field. He seemed to feel an obligation to help mentor his younger counterpart and told reporters after the game about what he said to Tagovailoa in their brief encounter.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Von Miller Makes His Opinion On Russell Wilson Very Clear

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson has struggled mightily this season. In fact, he has played so poorly that people are wondering if his days of being an elite quarterback are officially over. During an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" this Thursday afternoon, Bills edge rusher Von Miller was asked about...
DENVER, CO
The Comeback

Patrick Mahomes gets honest about Broncos situation

Things aren’t exactly going great for the Denver Broncos right now after the team fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett this week and team morale appears to be low with quarterback Russell Wilson lamenting that he didn’t play better to save his head coach’s job. But that doesn’t mean the Kansas City Chiefs – their opponent Read more... The post Patrick Mahomes gets honest about Broncos situation appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DENVER, CO
Athlon Sports

Las Vegas Raiders Cut Veteran Wide Receiver

When the Las Vegas Raiders announced yesterday that quarterback Derek Carr would be benched, it signaled the beginning of a new direction for the team.  Possessing a 6-9 record and having been all but eliminated from postseason contention, the Raiders are now looking toward the future. The ...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Instant reaction: Oregon’s season ends with an epic Holiday Bowl win

A lot of Oregon’s weaknesses showed up towards the end of the regular season and unfortunately, not a lot of them were corrected over the last month. Bo Nix’s injured was still banged up and he was obviously still hampered and the lack of plays down the field was proof. The Ducks couldn’t get anything going offensively, but somehow, some way, Oregon came away with a 28-27 win over North Carolina in the Holiday Bowl. The offensive coaching staff was in upheaval when former coordinator Kenny Dillingham left to take the job at Arizona State. Maybe that was the reason for the...
EUGENE, OR
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Stunning Upset

On Thursday night, Michigan fell in a stunning upset to Central Michigan at home. The Wolverines dropped their fifth game of the season in a 63-61 loss to the Chippewas, who entered the contest as a 21-point underdog. Reggie Bass, who finished the game with 16 points and seven boards,...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

ESPN Analyst Predicts Blowout In Georgia-Ohio State Game

No. 1 Georgia is currently listed as a 6.5-point favorite over No. 4 Ohio State in this year's Peach Bowl game. ESPN college football analyst Peter Burns thinks the Bulldogs will get the job done far easier than that. Burns is predicting a 22-point blowout in this College Football Playoff...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Another Quarterback Has Entered The Transfer Portal

A quarterback has entered the transfer portal for a second time. According to Max Olson of The Athletic, SMU quarterback Tanner Mordecai is in the transfer portal. This comes after he spent the previous two seasons with the Mustangs. Mordecai originally entered the portal following the 2020 season after barely...
TEXAS STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

196K+
Followers
249K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

