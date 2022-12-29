Read full article on original website
Related
The One Drink You Should Stop Having ASAP, According To Aging Experts
This article has been updated since its initial publish date to include more relevant information. With so much talk about what you should be eating more of to ramp up your health and well-being, beverages are often not part of the conversation or are limited to tips like “drink lots of water.” When we talk about the “aging” effects of a food or drink, we’re referring not just to how it may contribute to drying skin, though that may be a concern for you, but also how it can get in the way of your body performing its everyday functions to keep you in the best health possible.
Mum wakes up from 'mummy makeover' op to find parts of her hands need amputating
A woman woke from a 'mummy makeover' to find she needed parts of her hands amputating. Shannyn Palmer, from Vancouver, Washington, US, decided to have the procedure - comprised of a tummy tuck with muscle repair, chest lift, and fat transfer to the hips - after three pregnancies and weight loss left her with 'uncomfortable' excess skin and lacking in body confidence.
‘A Lot of Stuff in the World Isn’t Safe:’ The Black Women Who Still Choose to Relax Hair After Learning its Linked to Cancer
In October, Shine My Crown reported the NBC News exclusive about chemical hair straighteners and their link to uterine cancer, but that hasn’t stopped some Black women from applying the creamy crack to their natural strands. Jeanet Stephenson is one of them. The TikTok influencer faced backlash after posting...
This Is The Best Lip Balm To Soothe Dry, Cracked Lips, According To A Dermatologist
Regularly moisturizing your lips is an important element of healthy skincare, and especially when battling the harsh effects of winter. To prevent dryness, cracking and painful, flaky skin on your lips, dermatologists recommend applying a natural, non-irritating lip balm whenever needed. With that said, we reached out to a dermatologist and skincare expert for one go-to, highly recommended lip balm and to learn more about how it works for dry lips. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Dr. Angela Casey, MD, board-certified dermatologist and founder of Bright Girl youth skincare line.
Invisible skin mites called Demodex almost certainly live on your face – but what about your mascara?
Demodex are a family of eight-legged mites that live in the hair follicles and associated sebaceous or oil glands of many mammals. Two species are known in humans – Demodex folliculorum, which lives mainly in hair follicles on our faces (especially eyelashes and eyebrows), and Demodex brevis, which sets up home in the oil glands on the face and elsewhere. Newborns don’t have Demodex mites. In a study looking for them on adult humans, researchers could detect them visually in only 14% of people. However, once they used DNA analysis, they found signs of Demodex on 100% of the adult humans they tested,...
Optometrists Explain How To Know When To Get Your Eyes Checked—And Why It’s So Important
Whether you're a long-time glasses wearer or you've been eyewear-free for most of your life, it can be hard to know when a little blurriness in your vision means you need a new (or first ever) prescription. Maybe you find yourself leaning closer to your steering wheel while driving— trying with all your might to read an exit sign—or maybe you need to bring the restaurant menu to the tip of your nose to see anything.
infomeddnews.com
Tooth Bonding: An Affordable Solution to Improve Your Smile
Do you have damaged teeth that cause you to feel less confident about yourself? With tooth bonding, you can have a cosmetic dentist in Charlotte, NC fix the problem immediately. More Americans are turning to cosmetic dental procedures, like tooth bonding, to maintain or improve their appearance. Dental bonding is...
beckersdental.com
2 shifts to monitor in oral surgery: Q&A with Dr. Jason Auerbach
Oral surgeons may see an increase in consolidation and a split between oral and maxillofacial surgery in the near future, according to one surgeon's predictions. Jason Auerbach, DDS, is the founder of Riverside Oral Surgery, a New Jersey practice with 10 locations in the state. He recently spoke with Becker's about the oral surgery field, why practitioners are wary of DSOs and what he expects for the future of oral surgery.
L.A. Weekly
How To Select Suitable CBD Oil For Sore Throat
View the original article about How To Select Suitable CBD Oil For Sore Throat at Use Legal CBD. The effectiveness of using CBD oil for sore throat is not proven by any medical studies, but anecdotal evidence suggests that CBD oil is beneficial for sore throat. Many people who suffered from sore throats consumed CBD oil and they claim that CBD oil is effective. Many studies have found that CBD has antibacterial, anti-inflammatory, and antioxidant properties and hence it might help with sore throats caused by bacterial flu.
infomeddnews.com
Reasons to Opt for Invisalign Treatment for Orthodontic Issues
Orthodontic malocclusion is treated with either use of braces or Invisalign. The clear aligners make it a suitable alternative to metal braces or other traditional braces. This makes the Invisalign a more lucrative treatment option as compared to the other aligners. The Invisalign cost is slightly higher than the metal braces but also it is clear, plastic aligners which are not visible, unlike the braces.
Does Chewing Gum Really Help With A Toothache?
Toothaches can be warning signs of underlying oral health conditions, including tooth decay, infection, and damaged teeth or fillings.
lifetrixcorner.com
How can poor oral hygiene lead to oral cancer?
Are you someone who brushes their teeth only once a day and sometimes not at all? Do you not visit your dentist periodically to ensure healthy oral conditions? If you are someone who doesn’t care about their oral hygiene as much as they should, you might become a victim of oral cancer. If this scares you, keep reading to learn more about the link between poor oral health and oral cancer and the simplest way to prevent this situation.
hcplive.com
Allergic Contact Dermatitis: Maintaining Our Armor in 2022
Allergic contact dermatitis burden many people, but it is important for patients to know why and how they may limit their risk. The skin functions as armor, protecting human beings from harmful outside elements and ensuring a level of safety and comfort for the body. Allergic reactions are natural responses to these harmful elements invading bodies.
Comments / 0