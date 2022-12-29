Read full article on original website
Related
Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce
Tom Brady, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, probably knew Christmas would look different this year following his highly publicized divorce from Brazillian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Bündchen, for her part, got to take the couple’s three children to her native Brazil for a scenic holiday weekend while Brady led the Buccaneers in a come-from-behind Read more... The post Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Concussion expert Chris Nowinski: Tua Tagovailoa isn't ‘concussion-prone,' need not retire
Boynton Beach’s Chris Nowinski, a pioneer in research on traumatic brain injury and an expert on concussions, believes that Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is not “concussion-prone” and should not have to retire. Nowinski, co-founder and CEO of the Concussion Legacy Foundation, a nonprofit that has studied the brains of numerous deceased NFL players...
Cowboys, Terrell Owens unable to reach deal as 49-year-old asks for too much money: report
Terrell Owens' agent was reportedly in talks with the Dallas Cowboys for an NFL return, but after asking for too much money, they were unable to agree to a deal.
If the Jaguars get a home playoff game, here’s what to know if you want to buy tickets
The Jacksonville Jaguars are on top of the AFC South and look poised to make the playoffs. With that in mind, the team is releasing information on how fans can purchase tickets to a potential home playoff game for Wild Card Weekend at TIAA Bank Field. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS...
What Bill Belichick said about preparing for the Dolphins without Tua Tagovailoa
Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel told reporters that Tagovailoa will not play on Sunday. Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will miss Sunday’s game against New England with a concussion, coach Mike McDaniel told reporters on Wednesday. Teddy Bridgewater will start in his place. Patriots coach Bill Belichick said that he doesn’t...
NBC Sports
NFL Week 17 picks: Expert predictions for Patriots vs. Dolphins game
The Patriots won't be playing against a full-strength Miami Dolphins team on Sunday, and that's a huge advantage for a New England team that desperately needs a win to remain in the race for a playoff spot in the AFC. Dolphins starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who owns a 4-0 career...
FOX Sports
Dolphins-Patriots: Tua Tagovailoa's absence changes the playoff picture
Just a few weeks ago, the Miami Dolphins seemed like they would waltz into the postseason. They even seemed like contenders to fight with the Buffalo Bills for the division — and the AFC's top seed. Now, Miami is in danger of missing the playoffs. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered his second documented concussion of the season, and he will miss this week's game.
Adversity is opportunity: This Dolphins mantra could most come in handy this week
At two separate entrances to the Miami Dolphins’ locker room at their practice facility, there are three team rules posted on the walls. No. 1 is “Protect the team.” No. 2 is “No excuses.” No. 3: “Be on time.” Between 2 and 3, in white lettering that stands out amid the gray that surrounds it, is an added rule — the Dolphins’ first amendment, if you will, to their team rules. “Adversity is ...
New Miami punter trades footy for college football, kangaroos for alligators and the Australian Outback for Miami Beach
Miami's new punter who will take over for Lou Hedley is also from Australia. He took a chance on American football and it worked out.
Patriots-Dolphins Betting Preview: Trends, Pick For Week 17 Clash
When the Patriots and Dolphins kick off Sunday at Gillette Stadium, it technically will be a Week 17 regular-season game. But for intents and purposes, it’s a playoff game, especially for New England. New England’s playoff hopes are hanging on by a thread after losing yet another heartbreaker in...
Playing In Miami Vs. Dolphins Never Was Easy For Tom Brady’s Patriots
Oct. 19, 2003. Pro Player Stadium. With the New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins tied late in regulation, Richard Seymour blocked a go-ahead field-goal attempt by Olindo Mare, sending the game to overtime. After Mare pushed another try wide left early in the extra session, Tom Brady uncorked an 82-yard, walk-off, game-winning touchdown pass to Troy Brown.
ASK IRA: Are the Heat approaching this as some sort of gap season?
Q: There is absolutely no reason that Jimmy Butler or anyone else couldn’t have played in both of these games. – Paolo. A: Well, with Dewayne Dedmon dealing with NBA health-and-safety protocols and with Omer Yurtseven recovering from ankle surgery, there are at least two reasons. For that matter, Caleb Martin is dealing with a new, legitimate ailment with his quad – because if anyone is ...
CBS News
Patriots 1st Down: How do Patriots match up against Dolphins in Week 17?
Steve Burton and Mike Reiss break down the matchups for the Patriots in Sunday's must-win game against the Dolphins. With Bradley Chubb now in the mix, the Miami defense is much different than the one New England saw back in Week 1.
How Miami Heat’s Twitter Reacted to the Win Against the Los Angeles Lakers Wednesday Night
The Heat get big win against Lakers to regain winning record
NESN.com
NESN Patriots Podcast | Patriots Enter Must-Win Week Vs. Dolphins | Ep. 254
On this episode of the NESN Patriots Podcast, Zack Cox and Dakota Randall recap the Patriots’ 22-18 loss to the Bengals in which New England had a chance to take lead in the last minute of the fourth quarter before fumbling the ball, and a potential win, away in the final seconds of the game.
How Bill Belichick Factored Into Wild Brian Flores-Dolphins Saga
If it weren’t for Bill Belichick, Brian Flores might not have become an NFL head coach. However, Belichick also might’ve been the reason Flores wasn’t a head coach in 2022. In 2004, a 23-year-old Flores joined the New England Patriots as a scouting assistant. He worked his...
CBS Sports
Sports betting in Florida: Has it been legalized, how to bet online, where to get picks, fast promos
Is the epic saga of trying to get Florida sports betting legalized again going to have a happy ending? Florida mobile sports betting briefly launched in November 2021 through a compact between the state and the Seminole Tribe, but the Seminole challenged the compact just three weeks later saying the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act had been violated. In-person casinos and pari-mutuel horse races run by the Seminole have remained legal while sports betting in Florida has been paused for over a year. However, it does appear that the case for Florida sportsbooks to restart operations will finally be heard in 2023.
Comments / 0