Washington, PA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WDTV

Suncrest Dental flooded, looking for temporary location

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Last weeks cold weather busted pipes and caused leaks throughout Morgantown, but this local dentist office didn’t find out it happened to them until much later. Suncrest Dental on Pineview Drive in Morgantown had all three of its floors flooded. The office was closed for...
MORGANTOWN, WV
CBS Pittsburgh

Claysville couple brings antique Sarris Candy miniature parade van home to Washington County

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A couple from Washington County made quite the antique find while visiting North Carolina!Tom Kelsall took his wife down to Asheville for a holiday trip, and while they were there, they decided to check out a massive antique shop than spanned 75,000 square feet.Out of this whole place, you won't believe what they found hidden under a table -- it a miniature Sarris Candies parade van!Kelsall brought the van back home with him and says he's going to try and get the motorized van up and running again. 
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
fox5dc.com

Video: Boat gets stuck in frozen Pittsburgh river

PITTSBURGH, Penn. - A boat left in a Pittsburgh river will likely sink soon after getting stuck in a frozen river. Video from William Bara shows the boat practically buried by ice after temperatures dipped down to -5 degrees over Christmas weekend. A week later, the temperatures are in the 50s, which spells trouble for the boat, Bara told Storyful.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

3,500 pound natural gas main crashes into Westmoreland County family's home

ALLEGHENY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — A Westmoreland County family is waiting to find out if they can return to their home after a 12-inch natural gas main broke loose from its supports and slid 700 feet into their house. Anthony Ford walked into his Allegheny Township home a few days ago and immediately knew there was something wrong."I smelled gas," Ford said.Moments later, Ford found where it was coming from."I went into the basement to check everything out, and there was a huge, giant pipe in our house," Ford said.Specifically, a 12-inch yet-to-be-buried gas line that somehow broke free from...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

Pittsburgh Pet of the Week: Button

A good Samaritan brought Button to Animal Friends after finding her as a stray. Button is a friendly bunny who enjoys attention and loves to be petted. She is ready to charm you with her good looks and personality!. BunRuns are held nearly every Saturday from 2:30-4 p.m. and are...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pabucketlist.com

Remembering Ligonier Beach in Westmoreland County

For 93 summers, Ligonier Beach in Westmoreland County was an iconic spot to cool off in western PA. To this day, the remains of Ligonier Beach are one of the first landmarks you see when approaching Ligonier from the east, along the Lincoln Highway. The rise and fall of Ligonier...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
ellwoodcity.org

POLICE: Weekly Police Blotter

On December 16th at approximately 8:00 p.m., PA State Police received reports of an altercation that took place at a residence on Orchard Avenue, Ellwood City Borough between a 46-year-old Ellwood City man and a 15-year-old male victim. Upon police arrival it was determined that a physical altercation took place, and both parties requested not to prosecute.
ELLWOOD CITY, PA
Transportation Today News

West Virginia nearing completion of I-70 project

The West Virginia Department of Transportation recently announced it is nearing the completion of the $215 million I-70 Bridges Project in the Wheeling area. Painting, concrete repairs, and other minor work are the last that remains to be completed. “Any traffic impacts will be short-term,” Tony Clark, West Virginia Division of Highways District 6 engineer, […] The post West Virginia nearing completion of I-70 project appeared first on Transportation Today.
WHEELING, WV
CBS Pittsburgh

Westmoreland County DA asks residents to join doorbell camera program

By: Lauren Linder/KDKA-TVMURRYSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) — Throughout the holiday season, porch pirates across the country have been caught with the help of doorbell cameras. To law enforcement, those cameras are a potential "surveillance network" that can help them solve crimes. Now the Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office wants people to sign their cameras up to be part of such a network.Art Probola installed a doorbell camera at his home in Murrysville a few years ago for security."We don't have any kind of crime to speak of, at least not that I'm aware of. So I would like to keep it that...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
venangoextra.com

Man charged with endangering his ‘malnourished’ grandson

An Irwin Township man is facing a child endangerment charge after his grandson, who has a disability, was found to be malnourished and missing school, according to police. Franklin state police filed the charge against James Guffey, 48, who was the child’s guardian, after an investigation police said spanned many months.
ZELIENOPLE, PA

