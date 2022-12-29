Read full article on original website
Rodent problem sickening kids in Beaver Co. school
Beaver County school district is dealing with a rodent problem that’s sickened dozens of students. Hopewell Area officials say the rodents were found in a wall at Hopewell Elementary.
WDTV
Suncrest Dental flooded, looking for temporary location
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Last weeks cold weather busted pipes and caused leaks throughout Morgantown, but this local dentist office didn’t find out it happened to them until much later. Suncrest Dental on Pineview Drive in Morgantown had all three of its floors flooded. The office was closed for...
Claysville couple brings antique Sarris Candy miniature parade van home to Washington County
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A couple from Washington County made quite the antique find while visiting North Carolina!Tom Kelsall took his wife down to Asheville for a holiday trip, and while they were there, they decided to check out a massive antique shop than spanned 75,000 square feet.Out of this whole place, you won't believe what they found hidden under a table -- it a miniature Sarris Candies parade van!Kelsall brought the van back home with him and says he's going to try and get the motorized van up and running again.
Marine who owns local auto-body shop helps fellow veteran in need with free repair
VALENCIA, Pa. — Military veterans share a bond unlike any other. When the owner of a local auto-body shop found another veteran in need, he went above and beyond to pay it forward. “I was in the Navy, I was heading for the marines before I got hurt,” said...
Unhealthy pollution levels expected in 5 southern Allegheny County communities
The state is advising young children, the elderly and people with respiratory problems to limit outdoor activities Thursday in certain parts of Allegheny County. Fine particulate matter — microscopic materials that can be inhaled and cause health problems — are anticipated in Clairton, Glassport, Liberty Borough, Lincoln and Port Vue.
Abby Lee Miller sells ‘Dance Moms’ studio in Penn Hills
PENN HILLS, Pa. — Abby Lee Miller has sold the dance studio in Penn Hills where the reality show “Dance Moms” began. According to our partners at TribLIVE.com, Allegheny County real estate records say the studio on Saltsburg Road was sold this month. The Tribune-Review said the...
fox5dc.com
Video: Boat gets stuck in frozen Pittsburgh river
PITTSBURGH, Penn. - A boat left in a Pittsburgh river will likely sink soon after getting stuck in a frozen river. Video from William Bara shows the boat practically buried by ice after temperatures dipped down to -5 degrees over Christmas weekend. A week later, the temperatures are in the 50s, which spells trouble for the boat, Bara told Storyful.
3,500 pound natural gas main crashes into Westmoreland County family's home
ALLEGHENY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — A Westmoreland County family is waiting to find out if they can return to their home after a 12-inch natural gas main broke loose from its supports and slid 700 feet into their house. Anthony Ford walked into his Allegheny Township home a few days ago and immediately knew there was something wrong."I smelled gas," Ford said.Moments later, Ford found where it was coming from."I went into the basement to check everything out, and there was a huge, giant pipe in our house," Ford said.Specifically, a 12-inch yet-to-be-buried gas line that somehow broke free from...
pittsburghmagazine.com
Pittsburgh Pet of the Week: Button
A good Samaritan brought Button to Animal Friends after finding her as a stray. Button is a friendly bunny who enjoys attention and loves to be petted. She is ready to charm you with her good looks and personality!. BunRuns are held nearly every Saturday from 2:30-4 p.m. and are...
pabucketlist.com
Remembering Ligonier Beach in Westmoreland County
For 93 summers, Ligonier Beach in Westmoreland County was an iconic spot to cool off in western PA. To this day, the remains of Ligonier Beach are one of the first landmarks you see when approaching Ligonier from the east, along the Lincoln Highway. The rise and fall of Ligonier...
Amtrak’s ‘Pennsylvanian’ connecting Pittsburgh and New York to get new Airo trains
PITTSBURGH — The passenger rail service from Amtrak connecting Pittsburgh and New York is among a select few routes nationally that will see its trains receive a major upgrade in the coming years that “will transform the travel experience.”. It’s part of an effort called Amtrak Airo, which...
Double Ohio house fire kills 1, 2 people taken to hospital with injuries
One person has died after a house fire on Thursday. Officials say the fire started at 119 Ohio Street in Mingo Junction around 2 am Fire officials called the incident a double house fire. The officials at the fire say they tried to get everyone out but the blaze was too much. Officials say they […]
13 former Allegheny County employees file lawsuit after being fired for refusing COVID vaccine
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — More than a dozen people say their constitutional rights were violated when they were fired from the county for not getting the COVID-19 vaccine. They’re asking for hundreds of thousand dollars in damages. One year ago, Shane Chesher was fired from Allegheny County for...
Egg prices have doubled since 2021, no decrease in sight
PITTSBURGH — The price of eggs has doubled in the last year with no end in sight. According to marketplace.org, a dozen Grade A eggs cost $1.82 at this time last year. Now, it’s around $3.60 on average. Shoppers have noticed. “I used to get the little six...
ellwoodcity.org
POLICE: Weekly Police Blotter
On December 16th at approximately 8:00 p.m., PA State Police received reports of an altercation that took place at a residence on Orchard Avenue, Ellwood City Borough between a 46-year-old Ellwood City man and a 15-year-old male victim. Upon police arrival it was determined that a physical altercation took place, and both parties requested not to prosecute.
West Virginia nearing completion of I-70 project
The West Virginia Department of Transportation recently announced it is nearing the completion of the $215 million I-70 Bridges Project in the Wheeling area. Painting, concrete repairs, and other minor work are the last that remains to be completed. “Any traffic impacts will be short-term,” Tony Clark, West Virginia Division of Highways District 6 engineer, […] The post West Virginia nearing completion of I-70 project appeared first on Transportation Today.
Westmoreland County DA asks residents to join doorbell camera program
By: Lauren Linder/KDKA-TVMURRYSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) — Throughout the holiday season, porch pirates across the country have been caught with the help of doorbell cameras. To law enforcement, those cameras are a potential "surveillance network" that can help them solve crimes. Now the Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office wants people to sign their cameras up to be part of such a network.Art Probola installed a doorbell camera at his home in Murrysville a few years ago for security."We don't have any kind of crime to speak of, at least not that I'm aware of. So I would like to keep it that...
‘Butterfly Shot’ can help you in an uncomfortable situation at your local bar
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) The The Upper Ohio Valley Sexual Assault Help Center is starting a new program to bring awareness of safe bars and restaurants in the valley. With the program, employees of breweries, bars, or restaurants can get trained in bystander intervention and how to decrease alcohol facilitated sexual assault. SAHC’s logo is a […]
Community in Beaver County under boil water advisory
CONWAY BOROUGH, Pa. — A community in Beaver County is under a boil water advisory. The downtown area of Conway Borough was placed under a boil water advisory Thursday after a series of main breaks occurred in the downtown area. Anyone who lives from 5th Avenue to Route 65...
venangoextra.com
Man charged with endangering his ‘malnourished’ grandson
An Irwin Township man is facing a child endangerment charge after his grandson, who has a disability, was found to be malnourished and missing school, according to police. Franklin state police filed the charge against James Guffey, 48, who was the child’s guardian, after an investigation police said spanned many months.
