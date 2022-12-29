Read full article on original website
A Buffalo woman found a stranger crying for help in the blizzard with a tote bag frozen to his hands. She scrapped her Christmas plans to care for him.
Sha'Kyra Aughtry said she heard the man, Joe White, screaming for help on the street, frostbitten from the extreme cold.
I stayed in 5-star hotels for the first time after years of booking cheap Airbnbs. Here are 15 things that surprised me.
Insider's reporter found unexpected perks at five-star hotels like free minibars, plush robes, nightly s'mores, and complimentary car rentals.
Michigan Doctor Found Dead Under Ice of Frozen Pond 5 Days After Going Missing
Dr. Bolek Payan, a physician at Henry Ford Jackson Hospital, was found dead under the ice of a frozen pond near his Michigan home on Tuesday A Michigan doctor has been found dead under the ice of a frozen pond, five days after going missing from his nearby home. Blackman-Leoni Public Safety (BLDPS) confirmed that divers had recovered the body of Dr. Bolek Payan "from a pond on the property near his residence" around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday. "After not locating anything on land, holes were cut in the ice of a pond...
To honor executed Dakota 38+2, memorial riders brave frigid cold to make their way to Mankato
MANKATO, Minn. - Despite the extreme weather conditions across the state, a group of horse riders is making their way through southern Minnesota.A powwow at the Courtland Community Center is a short reprieve from a journey that began two weeks ago. Everyone in the room is part of the annual Dakota Memorial Ride.They're honoring 38 warriors and 2 others who were hung in Mankato during the U.S. Dakota War of 1862."We are out here riding to commemorate the largest mass hanging in U.S. history in 1862," said Leanne Red Owl, Memorial Rider."I'm very honored to be here and I have...
Chicago mother-of-four dies from plastic surgery in the Dominican Republic
Chicago resident Sucretta Tolliver, a mother-of-four, died in the Dominican Republic two days after undergoing plastic surgery.
Big News For Anyone With Snowmobiles In New York State
The Erie County Federation of Snowmobile Clubs have set the official open date as January 2, 2023 for all trails in Erie County, pending sufficient snow cover and conditions. For those who don't love a good snowstorm, the next few weeks are going to be tough across New York State. It is that time of the year that the cold air moves in and the lake effect snows start to pile up. But that is good news for many here in Western New York.
Drone Footage Of Frozen Restaurant Near Buffalo, New York Looks Like The Start Of The Next Ice Age
It’s no secret that a good bit of the country suffered from extremely cold temperatures over the holiday weekend, resulting in power outages, and tons of people were even trapped inside their own homes as a result of the large amounts of snow and ice. I’d been hearing all...
This scenic train through the Adirondacks is returning in 2023
An Amtrak train route that has been named one of the “Top 10 Most Scenic Train Rides in the World” by National Geographic is coming back after a three-year pause. Adirondak service resumed just to Albany on December 5, but when it returns in full sometime in 2023, it’ll offer a beautiful ride through the mountains, from NYC’s Moynihan Train Hall at Penn Station all the way to Montreal, Quebec’s Gare Centrale/Central Station, covering 400 miles in 10 hours.
'He was an angel in our community.' These are the stories of the victims of the Buffalo blizzard
Most of the victims in Erie County, New York, were found dead either outside or in their homes, while others died in their cars, as the result of delayed emergency medical service, and while removing snow or from cardiac arrest, officials said.
Longstanding Dillard’s, Ross Dress For Less, and Long John Silver’s Locations Permanently Closing
The locations have been stalwarts in shopping malls throughout the country. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, SpectrumNews1.com, Google.com, and BucksCountyCourierTimes.com.
Goose freed from frozen sand along Lake Michigan
Personnel from multiple departments worked together to free a goose from frozen sand along Lake Michigan. Conservation officers from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources were called to the lakeshore after the Canada goose was found frozen in wet sand at Indiana Dunes State Park, which is within a 15,349-acre national park of the same name with miles of Lake Michigan shoreline.
Niagara Falls Nearly Froze Over After The Storm & The Photos Look Like A Winter Wonderland
A severe cold snap in Ontario has turned Niagara Falls into a winter wonderland and the photos surfacing online are here to prove it. With all the snow and spine-chilling temperatures that Ontario has been receiving, it's no wonder the iconic falls became half-frozen with sheets of ice and frosty mists.
Colorado City Is Ranked Top 10 In The Country For Ice Skating
With the cold weather we get in Colorado, it's no surprise we have a city ranked in the Top 10 in the entire country for ice skating. Three are ranked in the Top 15. We agree. It's the most "wonderful" time of the year, right? Typically during that time, families and friends like to get together for fun "holiday" activities, with ice skating being one of the more popular ones. While my family and I will typically get out and go at least one time a year, I've never gotten good at it. We went and skated at the Gaylord of the Rockies back in November and I probably lasted 10 minutes. I grew up roller skating, and can still roller skate pretty well, but as soon as I slap on ice skates, I'm a big ol' chicken. I think it's the fear of falling and not being able to get back up... maybe? The good news is, despite my lack of talent, Colorado is still an amazing place to ice skate. In fact, one Colorado city is a Top 10 city in the country to ice skate. And one NoCO city is in the Top 15.
My flight was delayed 8 times over 21 hours and caused such an uproar, police were called to the gate. Here's what I learned from the nightmare experience.
Many passengers were stranded and had to sleep overnight at the airport, and after boarding the plane we had to disembark due to mechanical issues.
Tips and tricks to defrost your car this winter
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — If you live in Missouri, you probably dread one thing the most in the winter… defrosting your car. Defrosting your car after an icy frost or snow can be a hassle in the morning, especially if you didn’t expect it. Thankfully, there are some tips and tricks that can save you […]
Strongest Storm in a Generation for New York on Christmas Weekend
While New York state and surrounding states will get a break from the wind, rain and snow for the next two days, that all changes by Thursday, as we will likely see a historic storm for the Christmas holiday. There's a major winter storm coming to much of the United...
PHOTO: Mesmerizing ‘Pancake Ice’ Forms Beneath Michigan Waterfall
Pancake ice—two words that we don’t normally see in a sentence together. The strange pairing of words, though, actually does describe a real-life weather phenomenon, one that occurs only in frigid cold waters. Photos of pancake ice beneath a Michigan waterfall began circulating online recently as vast regions of the U.S. endured harsh winter weather over the holiday weekend.
Buffalo's deadly blizzard by the numbers: What made the storm historic
The deadly Buffalo winter storm brought treacherous snow, winds and cold to the area. Here's a closer look at the blizzard by the numbers.
Meet the Running Shoe That Holds Up to Maine Winters
I didn’t want another Maine winter to pass using the same old excuse about it being too cold and snowy to do cardio outside. I love wandering through a winter wonderland, but at almost 40, I’m not as quick on my feet as I used to be. If I was going to put any pep in my step, I needed a pair of winter running shoes that felt safe in all the elements.
