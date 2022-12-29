Read full article on original website
Family's Fun Tradition of Picking a Vacation Spot Is Worthy of Stealing
The possibilities are endless with this!
Midwest Guy Shocked to Find a Frightened Bear Hiding in a Tree
Because of this, I've decided to not peek inside of trees anymore. A Midwest guy was more than a little shocked to find a frightened bear who had decided to make his home inside of one recently. Based on the date of the video share, this happened on December 22,...
Best restaurant in Indiana, according to the mayor of Flavortown
INDIANAPOLIS — With more than 400 “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” episodes under his (probably studded) belt, Guy Fieri has unleashed “Flavortown” in virtually every corner of the United States. But with so many dining destinations, how do you single out the best of the best? Luckily, Mashed has rounded up what they’re calling the tastiest […]
2022 Annual Licenses Are Valid Through March 31
Heads up, hunters and anglers! All 2022 annual licenses are valid through March 31, 2023. The 2023 licenses go on sale in January. Order yours as soon as you can. Have questions? To ask about your online license system account, license-purchasing errors, or deer control permits, email INHuntFish@dnr.IN.gov or call 317-232-4082.
Missing couple, Alabama fugitives, winter weather: Tracking Indiana’s top stories by month
We’ve taken a look at overall top stories for 2022. They involved an arrest in the Delphi murders, the March fire at a Walmart distribution center on the west side of Indianapolis and Indiana’s automatic taxpayer refund. In a similar vein, we took at look back at the top stories for each month of the […]
The best restaurant in Kentucky, according to Guy Fieri via Mashed
One of the best known food personalities is spilling his secrets.
Indiana hosts guided hikes, horse rides, off-road drives on New Year’s Day
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Anyone with a new year’s resolution to get outdoors more, to get more exercise, or both can walk at a state park on Sunday. All state parks and state forests are hosting guided hikes or other events for New Year’s Day. Janet Holcomb, the wife of Gov. Eric Holcomb, was captured on Twitter when she joined the hike at Brown County State Park to start 2022.
Two bald eagles spotted in the middle of snowy woods in Greater Cincinnati
TERRACE PARK, Ohio — How often do you see a bald eagle perched in the middle of a snowy woods, let alone two?. A WLWT viewer spotted two bald eagles among the snowy woods in Terrace Park. The viewer, Carl, says he was relaxing at home when he happened...
Goose frozen to sand rescued at the Dunes in Indiana
Temperatures across the Chicago area Monday remained below freezing, as a cold snap continues.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Indiana
Photo byPhoto by Krystel Heddy on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are highly praised for their food.
These 15 Tiny Towns in Illinois Defiantly Have Small Town Charm
Illinois has some of the best cities in the world in my opinion, but if your looking for that small-town charm there are plenty of towns that provide that feeling. Coming from New York and moving to a small town of 2,500 people I know the feeling of culture shock from moving from a city to a small town. However, there are advantages to living in a small town, you know your neighbors, small school districts mean more one-on-one time with teachers and students, and silence at night. I have to admit, that last one took me a while to get used to. Listening to crickets over police car sirens was a BIG difference for me.
Her mom is sick in Indiana, so when Southwest canceled her flight, she started driving
HOUSTON — The travel nightmare across the country has affected so many people in so many ways. Southwest Airlines canceled 61% of its flights on Wednesday and has already canceled 58% of its flights Thursday, according to FlightAware. For Melissa Clark, it started on Monday, when she was supposed...
Finding Family: Meet Abram
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - There are many kids who are waiting for homes right now. News 10 has partnered with the Indiana Adoption Program and Indiana Kids Belong to feature the state's waiting kids. In this Finding Family segment, we meet 14-year-old Abram. Click here to learn more about...
This Is The Best Restaurant In Indiana, According To Guy Fieri
This is the best restaurant in Indiana featured on "Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives."
Indiana Dept. of Health urges parents to have children tested for led under new law
126 food service workers at hospitals in Fort Wayne, Warsaw to be laid off. Morrison Healthcare has served a notice to the state that it will lose its food service contract with Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne and Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital in Warsaw. Irish fans arrive in Jacksonville ahead of...
This Beautiful Town Has Been Named Kentucky’s Most Underrated
Kentucky is full of great small towns, all of which have their own charm to them. Recently, one Kentucky town was named the most underrated. Can you guess what it is?. When thinking about towns/cities in Kentucky, you might first think of Louisville and Lexington, the two biggest cities with so much to see and do. However, Kentucky has a lot of smaller towns throughout the state that have a lot of interesting aspects to them. Quite frankly, you would be surprised by all of the beautiful and unique places that you could see in some of the smaller towns throughout the state.
The First Full Moon of 2023 Is the Wolf Moon and it’s a Micromoon Here’s When to See It Over Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois
The first full moon of 2023 is quickly approaching This full moon also happens to be the first full moon of wintertime, AND it's a "micromoon." January's full moon is also referred to as the "Wolf Moon." So why is it called the Wolf Moon and what does it mean to be a "micromoon?"
Local restauranteur named to Indiana Grown Commission
Mayasari Effendi, the owner/operator of Mayasari Indonesian Grill, is one of 10 people from around the state who were appointed to the commission. The members will be responsible for connecting businesses that use or sell agricultural products such as restaurants, grocers, wholesalers, and others with Indiana-based producers of meat, fruits, vegetables, wine, and forest products.
Kentucky College Kid Wins Best Light Display Contest In Kentucky & Indiana
Light Up The Tri-State took place during the month of December. The contest encouraged folks to submit their best light display photos for a chance to win money. Hundreds of photos came from all over Kentucky and Indiana;. Submit photos of your family Christmas lights for a chance to win!...
Firefighters rescue goose frozen to wet sand at Indiana Dunes State Park
PORTER, Ind. — A frozen Canada goose was dislodged from its icy binds thanks to the help of volunteer firefighters in northern Indiana. According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, conservation officers were notified on Monday about a Canada goose being frozen to the wet sand along the edge of Lake Michigan at Indiana […]
