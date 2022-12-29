Read full article on original website
Giants’ Wink Martindale ready to go after Colts’ Nick Foles: ‘There’s definitely blood in the water’
The Chargers sacked Colts quarterback Nick Foles seven times on Monday night. So what does that make Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale think, entering Sunday’s win-and-in home game against Indianapolis?
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
Carson Wentz will start at quarterback Week 17 vs. Browns
The Washington Commanders will start Carson Wentz at quarterback in their Week 17 game against the Cleveland Browns. Per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, head coach Ron Rivera informed the quarterbacks of the move before it was revealed to the media. Wentz relieved Taylor Heinicke in the fourth quarter...
Golf Digest
Josh Allen absolutely clowned on his fellow AFC East quarterbacks while recruiting Von Miller last March
On more than a few occasions this NFL season, the AFC East race did not appear like it would play out the way we all thought it would - with Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills easily taking the top spot for the third straight season and officially planting their flag as the new AFC East juggernaut. The new-look Miami Dolphins, and the much-improved New York Jets, both had something to say about that. Even the New England Patriots, despite a slow start, crept back into the fold before Thanksgiving.
NFL Playoff Picture: How NY Giants, Miami Dolphins can clinch playoff berth
There are still several portions of the NFL playoff picture up in the air with two weekends left in the regular season. In the AFC, Buffalo can clinch the No. 1 seed with a win and a Chiefs loss. The Bills, though, have a tough test at Cincinnati on Monday night. The Bengals can clinch the AFC North with a win and a Ravens loss to the Steelers. Miami can also clinch a playoff berth with...
Clayton News Daily
Cowboys send battered Titans to sixth straight loss
Dak Prescott threw two second-half touchdown passes to Dalton Schultz and the Dallas Cowboys clinched their second straight 12-win season with a 27-13 victory over the injury-ravaged Tennessee Titans on Thursday night in Nashville, Tenn. Prescott was 29 of 41 passing for 282 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions for...
Clayton News Daily
Falcons Injury Report: TE Feleipe Franks OUT vs. Cardinals; Who Else?
The Atlanta Falcons will be without three players for Sunday's home contest against the Arizona Cardinals ... and the list has a chance to grow. Tight end Feleipe Franks (concussion), safety Jovante Moffatt (calf) and offensive lineman Chuma Edoga (knee) have all been ruled out for Sunday, while starting left guard Elijah Wilkinson (calf) is questionable.
Clayton News Daily
Saban: Lack of ‘Energy Vampires’ Made Bowl Prep Enjoyable
Alabama is often preparing for a College Football Playoff appearance this time of year, so it can be tough for players on the team to get up for non-Playoff bowl games. However, this year that doesn’t seem to be an issue. Coach Nick Saban said this year’s practices have...
chatsports.com
NY Jets open as one of top betting favorites to land Derek Carr
According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the New York Jets have a strong chance to land Derek Carr in the offseason. The New York Jets are +400 to be Derek Carr’s next team, giving them the second-best odds. The Indianapolis Colts have the best odds, followed by the Jets. The Tennessee Titans are +500 while the divisional rival New England Patriots are +800. The Panthers, Buccaneers, and Commanders are +900 while the Saints and Giants are +1000 to round up the longshots.
Yardbarker
49ers' Kyle Shanahan compares Nick Bosa to Lawrence Taylor, Aaron Donald
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan offered high praise for star pass-rusher Nick Bosa while explaining why Bosa deserves to be in Most Valuable Player conversations. "It’s always tough with quarterbacks because of how big of a deal quarterbacks are to their teams and in the league and how great some of them are, so they do usually get it," Shanahan said about MVP voting on Friday, per the 49ers' website. "The other position that’s so impactful are pass rushers, so you think of someone like Lawrence Taylor, that makes sense for someone like that to win it.
Yardbarker
Broncos DC Ejiro Evero Lands on Football Outsiders' All-Rookie Team
It’s been a trying time for Denver Broncos fans, who had high expectations for 2022 that never came to pass. However, there have been a few bright spots for Broncos Country — namely, defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, who made a good impression in his first year, despite other coaches struggling to do so.
Broncos place promising rookie TE on IR
The Broncos’ thoroughly underwhelming passing offense will be shorthanded to close out the season. Tight end Greg Dulcich has been placed on IR, per a team announcement. The move officially ends his rookie campaign, one that was cut short by a lingering hamstring issue. The injury required an IR stint to begin the campaign and delayed his NFL debut until Week 6; he re-aggravated it during the team’s disastrous Christmas Day loss to the Rams, which marked the final straw for head coach Nathaniel Hackett‘s tenure. In the 10 contests he played this year, the UCLA product had established himself as Denver’s top option at the position, logging a 75% snap share.
