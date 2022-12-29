San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan offered high praise for star pass-rusher Nick Bosa while explaining why Bosa deserves to be in Most Valuable Player conversations. "It’s always tough with quarterbacks because of how big of a deal quarterbacks are to their teams and in the league and how great some of them are, so they do usually get it," Shanahan said about MVP voting on Friday, per the 49ers' website. "The other position that’s so impactful are pass rushers, so you think of someone like Lawrence Taylor, that makes sense for someone like that to win it.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 12 HOURS AGO