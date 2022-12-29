ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KTEN.com

Tioga boys fall to Farmersville 52-39

ECTOR, Texas (KTEN) - Tioga boys were in action in the Ector tournament Wednesday. The Bulldogs were unable to keep up with Farmersville's speed in the first day of play as they fall 52-39.
FARMERSVILLE, TX
The Daily Gazette

Mueller leads Stillwater boys’ basketball team to Kirvin Cup championship

ROTTERDAM — Stillwater boys’ basketball coach Bruce Lilac said back when he played, the game was played from the inside-out. Go with what you know and who you’ve got. Using returning all-state center Jaxon Mueller early and often, Stillwater took an early lead and withstood Mohonasen’s fourth-quarter rally to win the Kirvin Cup championship, 67-55, Wednesday at Mohonasen High School.
STILLWATER, NY
On3.com

Texas begins Big 12 play at Oklahoma

The No. 6 ranked Texas Longhorns basketball team begins Big 12 play with a road test against arch-rival Oklahoma (9-3). [Get Inside Texas Plus until the start of the 2023 season for $10!]. The Longhorns (11-1) enter Big 12 play with a five game winning streak, with the most recent...
AUSTIN, TX

