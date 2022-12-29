Read full article on original website
Kimball boys fend off rival South Oak Cliff to win Dallas ISD Holiday Tournament title
By Cody Thorn DALLAS - Two Oak Cliff area rivals, separated by four miles, met in the championship game of the 82nd Annual Dallas ISD Holiday Tournament on Friday night. The second meeting between Class 5A No. 1-ranked Dallas Justin F. Kimball and Dallas South Oak Cliff was the same as the ...
KTEN.com
Tioga boys fall to Farmersville 52-39
ECTOR, Texas (KTEN) - Tioga boys were in action in the Ector tournament Wednesday. The Bulldogs were unable to keep up with Farmersville's speed in the first day of play as they fall 52-39.
Mueller leads Stillwater boys’ basketball team to Kirvin Cup championship
ROTTERDAM — Stillwater boys’ basketball coach Bruce Lilac said back when he played, the game was played from the inside-out. Go with what you know and who you’ve got. Using returning all-state center Jaxon Mueller early and often, Stillwater took an early lead and withstood Mohonasen’s fourth-quarter rally to win the Kirvin Cup championship, 67-55, Wednesday at Mohonasen High School.
Texas begins Big 12 play at Oklahoma
The No. 6 ranked Texas Longhorns basketball team begins Big 12 play with a road test against arch-rival Oklahoma (9-3). [Get Inside Texas Plus until the start of the 2023 season for $10!]. The Longhorns (11-1) enter Big 12 play with a five game winning streak, with the most recent...
