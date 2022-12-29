ROTTERDAM — Stillwater boys’ basketball coach Bruce Lilac said back when he played, the game was played from the inside-out. Go with what you know and who you’ve got. Using returning all-state center Jaxon Mueller early and often, Stillwater took an early lead and withstood Mohonasen’s fourth-quarter rally to win the Kirvin Cup championship, 67-55, Wednesday at Mohonasen High School.

