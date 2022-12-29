Read full article on original website
Related
Awful Neymar Dive Results In Fifth Red Card Of His PSG Career
The Brazil captain received two quickfire yellow cards during the second half of PSG's Ligue 1 game against Strasbourg.
Mbappé snatches winner for PSG after Neymar red card against Strasbourg
Neymar was sent off but Kylian Mbappé rescued Paris Saint-Germain with a late penalty to snatch a 2-1 victory over Strasbourg in the France striker’s first game since the World Cup final. Marquinhos opened the scoring by breaking free from his marker and heading in Neymar’s cross after...
Kylian Mbappe brushes off Argentina celebrations and insists PSG form won’t suffer after scoring on return
Kylian Mbappe may always be haunted by France's loss in the World Cup 2022 final, but says he bears no bitterness over the way Argentina celebrated and won't let the defeat hold him back with Paris Saint-Germain.Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has been criticised for the excessive tone of his celebrations. He carried a doll with Mbappé's face on it while standing alongside teammate Lionel Messi as Argentina paraded the trophy back home. Martinez, who also made a crude gesture after winning the Golden Glove award for best goalkeeper, was filmed mocking Mbappe in the team dressing room after the game."Those...
Kylian Mbappe Scores Added-Time Winner For PSG In First Game Since World Cup
Mbappe was back in club action for Paris Saint-Germain 10 days after the World Cup final and he marked his return with a late winning goal.
NBC Los Angeles
Brazilian Soccer Great Pelé Has Died at 82
Brazilian soccer legend Pelé, widely regarded as the greatest players of all time, has died. He was 82. The standard-bearer of “the beautiful game” and three-time World Cup champion had undergone treatment for colon cancer since 2021. He had been hospitalized for the last month with multiple ailments.
Brazilian soccer legend Pelé, winner of record 3 World Cups, has died at 82
Brazilian soccer legend Pelé, winner of record 3 World Cups and standard-bearer for 'the beautiful game,' has died at 82.
Lionel Messi Throws World Cup Party In Rosario At Same Venue Where He Married Antonela Roccuzzo In 2017
Messi's dad, Jorge, shared photos of the event.
BBC
Pele: Goalscorer, World Cup winner, hero, icon and legend
Brazil legend Pele, who has died aged 82, is widely regarded as the greatest footballer of all time, the iconic sporting figure for a country that regards itself as the game's spiritual home. Pele's greatness can be measured by the simple fact that he could make football a spectacle of...
VIEW FROM BRAZIL: Pele overcame the odds to conquer the world and transcend football
JOSUE SEIXAS: If you were a good player, they'd say, 'Oh, so you think you're Pele?' and if you were not, Pele was the irony. 'This kid is terrible and thinks he has the ability of Pele'.
Yardbarker
Inside Spain: Real Madrid find Carlo Ancelotti successor and the Joao Felix enigma
Inside Spain is a weekly instalment brought to you by Football España, providing an insight into all of the major stories coming out of the rich and intense climes of La Liga and beyond. La Liga has had its Christmas ‘break’ already – a luxurious ten days between the...
Pelé, Brazil’s mighty king of ‘beautiful game,’ has died
Pelé, the Brazilian king of soccer who won a record three World Cups and became one of the most commanding sports figures of the last century, died Thursday. He was 82.
Post Register
US, Greece, Italy, Britain, Swiss win at United Cup
SYDNEY (AP) — It wasn't the way Frances Tiafoe would have preferred to clinch a match at the United Cup mixed teams tennis tournament. The United States defeated Czech Republic when Tiafoe’s opponent Tomas Machac retired due to a right ankle injury in the second set of their singles match Friday.
Yardbarker
Brazilian football legend Pele dies aged 82
Brazilian football legend Pele has passed away at the age of 82 after a recent battle with illness. The former Santos and Brazil forward was widely regarded as the greatest footballer of all time, winning the World Cup three times during his career, most notably as part of that iconic Brazil side in 1970.
FOX Sports
PSG midfielder Verratti signs 2-year contract extension
PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti signed a two-year contract extension Wednesday, tying him to the French champion until 2026. The 30-year-old Italy international joined PSG from second-tier Italian champion Pescara in 2012 and made his 399th appearance for PSG against Strasbourg on Wednesday. Only former defender Jean-Marc Pilorget has played more times for the club with 435 appearances.
Loyal to Santos, Pelé toured and scored in Europe
Pelé or Diego Maradona? Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo? Endless arguments over the greatest player in the history of men's soccer can often see cheap hits aimed at Pelé, who died Thursday at age 82, with the claim that he wasn't tested in European leagues. The contention is that Pelé didn’t prove himself against some of the best clubs in the world — and other soccer greats did.But despite playing most of his career at Brazilian club Santos, and later with the New York Cosmos of the North American Soccer League, Pelé did actually face some of the finest...
brytfmonline.com
Ball – Abel Ferreira’s response to the possibility of coaching Portugal or Brazil (Brazil)
During the presentation of the book “Cabeça Fria, Coração Quente”, which took place at the Porto IPO, where all the proceeds from his work would go, Abel Ferreira talked about the possibility of being invited to be a coach for Portugal or Brazil. The Palmeiras coach said that he feels good at the Sao Paulo club and that there are no reasons to change…
wtatennis.com
Haddad Maia leads Brazil to 2-0 lead over Norway in Brisbane
No.15 Beatriz Haddad Maia improved her United Cup record to 2-0 after defeating Malene Helgo of Norway 6-4, 6-2 on Day 3 in Brisbane. The victory kicked off Brazil's perfect day against Norway, after Felipe Meligeni Rodriguez Alves defeated No.343 Viktor Durasovic in the No.2 men's singles match to finish the day.
BBC
'Thank you, King': Brazil lights up in honour of Pelé
Brazil has woken up to its first day without footballing legend Pelé. "The King", who won three World Cups and was widely considered the greatest footballer of all time, died at the age of 82 in São Paulo on Thursday. Overnight, Pelé's face shone on buildings across the...
PSG vs Strasbourg LIVE: Ligue 1 result, final score and reaction
Follow live coverage as PSG take on Strasbourg in Ligue 1 today.Kylian Mbappe is back in action for PSG for the first time since scoring a hat-trick in the World Cup final, where France fell to a dramatic penalty shootout defeat against Argentina.Lionel Messi remains celebrating his triumph in Argentina but Neymar, whose Brazil side lost at the quarter-final stage, is also back in action for PSG.PSG XI: Donnarumma; Bitshiabu, Ramos, Marquinhos, Mukiele; Vitinha, Fabian, Verrati; Ekitike; Neymar, Mbappe.Strasbourg XI: Sels; Djiku, Nyamsi, Perrin; Diarra, Thomasson, Prcic, Bellegarde, Doukoure; Gameiro, Ajorque.We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
Comments / 0