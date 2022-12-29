Read full article on original website
Wisconsin FoodShare Benefits Schedule for January 2023
FoodShare, Wisconsin's version of SNAP, is administered by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and helps boost the food budget of low-income households. Benefits are distributed to FoodShare...
WSAW
Wisconsin homeowners to receive average lottery credit of $213
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - This month, Wisconsin homeowners will receive a little relief on their property tax bills. The Lottery and Gaming Credit is a credit that provides direct property tax relief to qualifying taxpayers on their property tax bills. Lottery proceeds are paid into a separate segregated state fund. The lottery credit is displayed on tax bills as a reduction of property taxes due.
cwbradio.com
USDA to Conduct Commercial Floriculture Survey for Wisconsin
(Wisconsin Ag Connection) The USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service will conduct its Commercial Floriculture Survey in Wisconsin, Minnesota and Iowa over the next month. According to the Wisconsin Ag Connection, between January 1 and February 15, over 900 growers will be asked to provide information on production area, sales of...
cwbradio.com
Funding for Wisconsin Senior and Disabled Transportation Announced
(Ted Ehlen, WRN) Several Wisconsin agencies providing transportation for seniors and the disabled in rural areas will partake in over $5 million in state and federal funds next year. Governor Tony Evers joins with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation to announce an increase of funds for the 5310 Enhanced Mobility...
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin's Hog Inventory Down Compared to Last Year
(Wisconsin Ag Connection) Wisconsin's hog and pig inventory totaled 345,000 head on December 1, down five percent from the same time last year. According to the Wisconsin Ag Connection, the USDA says breeding hog inventory in the Badger State was counted at 51,000 head, which was about 1,000 less than in late 2021. Market hog numbers totaled 294,000 head, much lower than the 319,000 a year earlier.
nbc15.com
Wisconsin reveals how much lottery revenue will save homeowners
Wisconsin Nurses Assoc. optimistic for retention in wake of travel nurse contract battles. Travel nurses are claiming agencies are slashing their contracts, in some cases, by nearly 50% in recent months. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. A Belleville community is mourning the loss of a beloved technology education teacher. Eight...
gbnewsnetwork.com
Learn How to Become a Wisconsin Notary Public
Wisconsin Notaries Public perform a valuable service to businesses and individuals. And, while many businesses offer notary services to their clients and customers, there’s always room (and a need) for more notaries to join the field. So, how does one become a Notary Public in Wisconsin?. From the Wisconsin...
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin Attorney General Says Public and School Safety Will Remain his Top Priority
(WBAY) Public and school safety will remain a top priority for Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul as he looks toward the new year. Months before securing another term as Wisconsin’s Attorney General in November, Kaul submitted his upcoming budget proposal. Now he’s ready to fight for what he calls his ‘crime fighting budget’. “We need dollars from the state.
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Mega Millions Jackpot Grows Again
MADISON, WI (WSAU) — Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing has crept back into record territory at $565 million, something lottery players have gotten used to seeing in 2022. Both the Mega Millions and Powerball games produced at least one billion-dollar jackpot in the last year, and multiple drawings worth $500 million or more. Wisconsin Lottery Spokesperson Gary Kohn says that seems to be the new “attention-grabbing” jackpot level.
cwbradio.com
Prehn Case Costs State Natural Resources Board Thousands of Dollars
(Raymond Neupert, WRN) State taxpayers paid thousands of dollars in attorney’s fees for Dr. Fred Prehn, when he refused to step down from the Natural Resources Board. Prehn remained on the board after the end of his six-year term. The Wisconsin State Journal reports that the Board paid 76 thousand dollars to defend against a lawsuit from Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul to force Prehn off the board which sets DNR policy.
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin Senate Majority Leader Wants Bipartisan Support for Tax Plan
(Raymond Neupert, WRN) State Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu wants Republicans and Democrats to work together to handle a projected massive tax surplus. The Oostberg Republican tells WOMT radio that he's spoken with Democrat Governor Tony Evers, as has Assembly Speaker Robin Vos. LeMahieu says Wisconsin needs to change its tax rates and says that Wisconsin's top tax bracket is higher than neighboring states.
cwbradio.com
Governor Evers Announces Launch of Recovery Voucher Program
Gov. Tony Evers announced the launch of the Recovery Voucher Program in partnership with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and the Wisconsin Department of Administration. The effort will be supported by a portion of Wisconsin’s McKinsey & Company opioid settlement funds, which provided the state with $31 million to...
wtmj.com
Wisconsin businesses are eligible for a grant to open a new location or expand an existing one
MILWAUKEE — Have you ever dreamed of opening your own small business or expanding one that you already have? If so, the Wisconsin Tomorrow Main Street Bounceback Grant offers the perfect opportunity for you to reach for your goals. The program was recently extended until Dec. 31, 2022, allowing...
Daily Reporter
Editorial: A loophole that should be closed
Fred Prehn's belated resignation from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources board ended one of the strangest spats in Wisconsin political history. It's time for legislators to ensure it doesn't happen again.
The price of eggs has gone up, and there’s multiple reasons shoppers could be left scrambled at the store
MADISON, Wis. — If you haven’t noticed already, one of the big items on your grocery list has become more expensive this year. In the year through November, not adjusted for seasonal swings, egg prices jumped 49%, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Brandon Scholz is the president of the Wisconsin Grocers Association. He highlighted multiple reasons...
seehafernews.com
Wisconsin Gas Prices Going Up, Experts Blame It On The Cold
Gas prices are going up and fuel experts are blaming it on the cold. GasBuddy Analyst Patrick DeHaan says the recent extreme cold has caused some fuel refineries to shut down, which is tightening gas supplies, especially in the Midwest. The statewide average for regular unleaded in Wisconsin is two...
One Wisconsin City Named Among The 'Loneliest Cities' In America
Chamberofcommerce.org put together a list of the loneliest cities across the country.
wizmnews.com
Murphy on Wisconsin’s $6.6 billion surplus, Trump 2024, lying to get elected and EVs
La Crosse Talk PM “political blowhard,” Adam Murphy, joined Thursday. La Crosse Talk PM airs weekdays at 5:06 p.m. Listen on the WIZM app, online here, or on 92.3 FM / 1410 AM / 106.7 FM (north of Onalaska). Find all the podcasts here or subscribe to La Crosse Talk PM wherever you get your podcasts.
WSAW
Gov. Evers announces $5 million investment into rural transit
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers, together with WisDOT, announced Tuesday that 44 agencies that provide transportation services for seniors and individuals with disabilities in rural areas of Wisconsin will benefit from more than $5 million in state and federal funds in 2023. “Whether it’s getting to and from...
Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin renews efforts to bring a casino to Kenosha
The Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin has relaunched efforts to bring a casino to Kenosha — roughly seven years after its last attempt was blocked by former Gov. Scott Walker. In July, the tribe announced that it had once again partnered with Hard Rock International, which is owned by...
