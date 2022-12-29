MADISON, WI (WSAU) — Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing has crept back into record territory at $565 million, something lottery players have gotten used to seeing in 2022. Both the Mega Millions and Powerball games produced at least one billion-dollar jackpot in the last year, and multiple drawings worth $500 million or more. Wisconsin Lottery Spokesperson Gary Kohn says that seems to be the new “attention-grabbing” jackpot level.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO