cwbradio.com
Wisconsin Attorney General Says Public and School Safety Will Remain his Top Priority
(WBAY) Public and school safety will remain a top priority for Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul as he looks toward the new year. Months before securing another term as Wisconsin’s Attorney General in November, Kaul submitted his upcoming budget proposal. Now he’s ready to fight for what he calls his ‘crime fighting budget’. “We need dollars from the state.
spectrumnews1.com
'Hopefully, we can find compromise': GOP Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu weighs in on which proposals could pass in the new year
MADISON, Wis. — As Wisconsin lawmakers get ready to return to the floor in January, some proposals stand a better chance of passing than others under a Republican-controlled legislature. Spectrum News 1 Political Reporter Anthony DaBruzzi sat down with Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, for a one-on-one conversation...
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin Senate Majority Leader Wants Bipartisan Support for Tax Plan
(Raymond Neupert, WRN) State Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu wants Republicans and Democrats to work together to handle a projected massive tax surplus. The Oostberg Republican tells WOMT radio that he's spoken with Democrat Governor Tony Evers, as has Assembly Speaker Robin Vos. LeMahieu says Wisconsin needs to change its tax rates and says that Wisconsin's top tax bracket is higher than neighboring states.
DNR board member’s fight to extend term cost taxpayers $76K
Wisconsin taxpayers spent about $76,000 to fund a state Department of Natural Resources board member's legal battle to remain on the board after his term expired. The Wisconsin State Journal obtained invoices through an open records request that detail payments to Fred Prehn's attorney, Mark Maciolek, between October 2021 and February 2022. Prehn refused to step down after his term on the board ended in May 2021. Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul filed a lawsuit seeking a court order to remove him from the board. The state Supreme Court ultimately ruled in Prehn's favor.
wortfm.org
44 Years as Secretary of State with Doug La Follette
Last month, Doug La Follette narrowly won his bid for an unprecedented 12th term as Wisconsin’s Secretary of State. That makes him the longest serving, non-federal, elected official in the US. He was first elected to the position in 1974 and was reelected in 1982. He has held the position ever since.
marijuanamoment.net
Top Wisconsin GOP Lawmaker Warns Governor That Putting Full Marijuana Legalization In Budget Could Tank Medical Cannabis
A top Wisconsin Republican lawmaker says the governor risks jeopardizing a chance to pass bipartisan legislation allowing medical cannabis if he follows though with a pledge to put broader legalization of marijuana for recreational use in his upcoming budget proposal. While Gov. Tony Evers (D) has said that enacting a...
cwbradio.com
Committee Meets to Discuss Wisconsin's Livestock Siting Law
(Wisconsin Public Radio) A committee met for the first time Thursday as part of a review, which was broadcast on Wisconsin Eye. Every four years, the agency must convene a group of experts to provide technical input on the standards used in the state’s livestock siting law, which was first enacted in 2006.
cwbradio.com
Governor Evers Announces Launch of Recovery Voucher Program
Gov. Tony Evers announced the launch of the Recovery Voucher Program in partnership with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and the Wisconsin Department of Administration. The effort will be supported by a portion of Wisconsin’s McKinsey & Company opioid settlement funds, which provided the state with $31 million to...
nbc15.com
Gov. Evers issues new round of pardons, total rises to over 700
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In his first round of pardons since being reelected, Gov. Tony Evers’ total number of pardons ever granted topped 700. The governor granted 171 pardons, according to an announcement Thursday, bringing the total up to 774. “A pardon is both an act of forgiveness and...
cwbradio.com
Gov Evers Names Sheboygan County Executive as New DNR Secretary
(Raymond Neupert, WRN) Governor Tony Evers has found his next DNR Secretary. Evers named Sheboygan County Administrator Adam Payne to the position on Tuesday. He'll be set to take over leadership as of January 3rd. In a statement, Evers says Payne has a long history of conservation and led the Wisconsin Land and Water Conservation Association, and worked in the farmland preservation program at the state ag department.
cwbradio.com
Funding for Wisconsin Senior and Disabled Transportation Announced
(Ted Ehlen, WRN) Several Wisconsin agencies providing transportation for seniors and the disabled in rural areas will partake in over $5 million in state and federal funds next year. Governor Tony Evers joins with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation to announce an increase of funds for the 5310 Enhanced Mobility...
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin Veteran's Secretary Stepping Down
(Raymond Neupert, WRN) The state Veteran's Secretary is retiring. Governor Tony Evers says Mary Kolar will retire as of January 2nd. Evers appointed Kolar as Secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs in 2019. The former US Navy captain spent 28 years in the service before moving to the public sector.
WDIO-TV
cwbradio.com
National Nurse Suit Could Help Wisconsin Health Care Providers
(Ted Ehlen, WRN) A nationwide negative for the nursing field could turn out to be a positive for Wisconsin health providers. A report from NBC news states a lawsuit has been filed against four agencies who renew contracts of travel nurses, then slash their pay by as much as 50%. The Wisconsin Nurses Association believes that action could lead more nurses to stay in the state.
seehafernews.com
Assemblyman Tittl Calls Flat Tax Transition a “Simple, Easy Way to Do It”
Yesterday, we reported that Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu would like to work with Governor Tony Evers to establish a flat tax in Wisconsin. Under the current tax law, there are four tax brackets depending on income. LeMahieu noted that only eight other states have tax brackets higher than Wisconsin’s...
CBS 58
Legislature to introduce bills aimed at making Wisconsin National Guard more transparent
WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- Last year, the state Department of Justice wrapped up an 18-month review of sexual assault cases in the Wisconsin National Guard. The review followed a 2019 investigation by the federal National Guard that found at least 33 sexual assault cases were mishandled. It was discovered the...
wtmj.com
Gov. Evers defends health benefits of Wisconsin’s cranberries in FDA letter
MADISON, Wis. — In an attempt to protect the best interests of one of the top agricultural exports that Wisconsin has to offer, Governor Tony Evers issued a letter to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to contest an updated definition that would remove cranberries from the “healthy” category of fruits and vegetables.
FBI: Number of hate crimes in Wisconsin increased by 54 percent in 2021
The number of hate crimes reported in Wisconsin grew by 54 percent in 2021, according to new data from the FBI. The increase comes despite a significant drop in law enforcement agencies reporting hate crime data. There were 111 hate crimes in Wisconsin last year, according to the FBI’s Crime...
Reporter's notebook: The key county for Wisconsin Democrats
NBC News reporters tracked seven bellwether counties as part of the "County to County" project for the 2022 midterm elections. Here's some of what they learned. Home to the University of Wisconsin and Wisconsin’s state capital of Madison, Dane County provided a clear measure of Democratic enthusiasm in the battleground state that helped propel President Joe Biden to the White House in 2020.
