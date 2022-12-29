ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 6

Related
K2 Radio

Cheapest Gas Station in Wyoming Below Two Dollars

Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have fallen 11 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.87/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 494 stations in Wyoming. Prices in Wyoming are 54.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 41.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 8.6 cents in the last week and stands at $4.68 per gallon.
WYOMING STATE
TheStreet

Prices at the Gas Pump Headed Higher

The rebound in crude oil prices continues to impact gasoline prices for consumers at the pump. People should expect gasoline prices to start to rise moderately by 20 to 30 cents a gallon if they are currently paying $2.50 a gallon or less, said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, a Boston-based provider of retail fuel pricing information and data.
KXLY

$4-a-gallon gas could return in US as soon as May, projections show

Gas prices will probably be significantly cheaper overall next year. Yet the national average could still climb back above the $4-a-gallon threshold as soon as May, according to GasBuddy projections shared exclusively with CNN. The good news is that GasBuddy, an app that tracks fuel prices, doesn’t expect a repeat...
marketplace.org

As natural gas prices fall, coal’s comeback may be short-lived

The price of natural gas in Europe has fallen to lows not seen since before the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February. Prices reached record highs as the year went on and as Russia cut gas exports to Europe after the European Union imposed a series of sanctions in response to the invasion.
freightwaves.com

Benchmark diesel price down again but futures price turns higher

Retail diesel prices continued their slide as measured by the Department of Energy/Energy Information Administration, even as diesel in the futures and wholesale market has taken a decidedly upward turn. The price published Tuesday by the DOE/EIA is the benchmark for most fuel surcharges and came in at $4.537 a...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy