Read full article on original website
12freemind
1d ago
Pat is known throughout the community beyond his service as an officer and one of those rare special people. Enjoy the retirement.
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Ann ArborTed RiversAnn Arbor, MI
The Unsolved Murder of Chelsea Small: Caught on Camera Killed in Broad DaylightNikTaylor, MI
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on 12/20Adrian HolmanBoise, ID
Lottery ticket worth $3.7 million sold at Michigan storeKristen WaltersMichigan State
Highly-anticipated new restaurant opening this week in MichiganKristen WaltersFenton, MI
Related
Trial to begin soon for man accused of hunting trespasser, burning body
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – More than two years later, a man accused of hunting down, killing and burning a man who allegedly broke into his marijuana grow operation will face trial. The jury trial for Kent Charles Hyne is scheduled to begin Jan 9 before Washtenaw County Trial Judge...
Passenger dies after vehicle goes off icy road in St. Clair County
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, MI — A 47-year-old man died after the vehicle he was a passenger in went off an icy rural Michigan road and rolled over into a ditch, police said. Deputies with the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office responded shortly after 5:15 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30, to the 11000 block of Norman Road in Brockway Township, south of Yale, after a single-vehicle crash.
wwnytv.com
Troopers buy Christmas presents for kids after arresting father for domestic violence
HILLSDALE COUNTY, Mich. (WILX/Gray News) – Troopers in Michigan pooled their own money to buy a family Christmas presents after they learned the father, whom they arrested, did not buy any gifts for his children. According to Michigan State Police, troopers were sent to the home on Christmas Day...
Teen saves homeowner and 8 pets from house fire in Chesterfield Township
A hero emerged to save a man and his pets from a burning house fire with seconds to spare. It was all caught on cell phone video after flames broke out at 4:30 p.m. on Monday in Chesterfield Township.
fox2detroit.com
Chesterfield woman killed after being hit by two cars, ejected from snow mobile
NEWBERRY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Chesterfield Township woman was killed after being struck by multiple vehicles while snowmobiling in northern Michigan this week. The 55-year-old victim had attempted to cross a rural highway when she was struck by a vehicle traveling northbound. She was hit again after being ejected before being transported to the hospital.
mikeandjonpodcast.com
Oceola Township man convicted in murder of his grandparents
An Oceola Township man has been convicted in the murder of his grandparents. On December 14, a jury found 23-year-old Chance Raymond Hallam guilty as charged on two counts of open murder in the deaths of 75-year-old Dale Dormanen and his wife, 79-year-old Joan Dormanen. Troopers with the Michigan State Police found their bodies November 19, 2021 inside of their home at 1263 Maple Leaf Lane.
Body of Michigan doctor missing since last week found in pond near his home
Police recovered the body of a Michigan doctor who has been missing since last week. According to the Blackman-Leoni Township Department of Public Safety, divers recovered the body of Dr. Bolek Payan.
Revisiting Michigan Celebrity Homes: Don & Patsy Lou Williamson
As we wrap up the year, we're revisiting some of the sweetest houses in Michigan that have belonged to some of our state's most prominent figures. Today, we're peeking inside a beautiful home in Davison that used to belong to eccentric Flint mayor Don Williamson and his wife Patsy Lou Williamson. This custom-designed home was built in 2010 and is nestled on 19 acres on the Potter Lake Peninsula.
WTVR-TV
Barber helps Michigan student who was bullied over his hair
DETROIT, Mich. — We all know words can hurt. Until recently, a 7th-grade student said he was skipping class and avoiding friends because of bullying over his hair. It was impacting his grades and attitude until his principal, and a barber stepped in, and a simple haircut transformed his year.
fox2detroit.com
First gentleman Marc Mallory gives rare interview, says no interest in running for office: 'None'
LANSING, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan's First Gentleman, former dentist Dr. Marc Mallory, rarely talks to the news media but with a nudge from his wife the governor, he sat down again with FOX 2's Tim Skubick to discuss what it's like to be the husband of the state's chief executive.
24-hour diners are getting rarer – but a few hold strong in Michigan
BYRON CENTER, MI - A couple huddles in their favorite booth after finishing their shift at a nightclub. An overnight gas station clerk orders a cherry Coke under warm lights. And a group of retired men trade jokes over plates of buttered toast and hot mugs of coffee. This is...
What’s up with closing I-196 at the Grand River?
The Michigan Department of Transportation announced I-196 eastbound over the Grand River would be closed, scheduled to begin in October 2022, but it has been delayed.
Why do Metro Detroiters remember the Uniroyal Giant Tire breaking loose and rolling down I-94?
There’s been a lot of lore surrounding the Uniroyal Giant Tire, which towers over I-94 in Allen Park at 80 feet tall. This episode of The Daily J podcast dives into the facts – and the legends – that persist about the iconic Metro Detroit landmark.
Is It Illegal to Drive With a Snow-Covered License Plate in Michigan?
How many times have you gone outside to clean the snow off your windshield, roof, headlights, and windows, but forgot to clear it away from your license plate? For many Michiganders, this is something that happens all the time in the winter. Even though many of us forget to clear...
Revisiting Michigan Celebrity Homes: Michael Moore
As we wrap up the year, we're revisiting some of the sweetest houses in Michigan that have belonged to some of our state's most iconic celebrities. Today, we're looking inside one of Michael Moore's sprawling Michigan homes that sold for $4.3 million. The outspoken celebrity's home was tastefully decorated, with a few exceptions.
What’s up with the I-94 widening project?
Drivers on I-94 and the interchanges at Portage Road and Sprinkle Road have been dealing with construction since late 2020. The project is now about four months behind schedule
wkar.org
Learning how to recover from a skid on Michigan's icy roads | Messages from the Mitten
Driving during Michigan’s winters is not for the faint of heart. Icy conditions have led many drivers to skid into a frantic situation. Unfortunately, it’s not something we can fully avoid considering winter weather conditions can last months here. As part of our series Messages from the Mitten,...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: At La Pinata, everything is made from scratch
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI -- Luis Herrera, owner of the La Piñata in Oshtemo Township, prides himself on providing a true experience in Mexican cuisine. “It’s not like Tex-Mex,” Herrera said. “It’s authentic Mexican food.”. And Herrera would know. Born in Mexico, he first honed his...
wlen.com
AG Nessel Urges Hope College Current/Former Students Possibly Impacted by Data Breach to Take Action
Holland, MI – Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is urging current and former Hope College students who believe they were impacted by the data breach announced earlier this month to take appropriate steps to protect their information from identity theft. Hope College reported a massive data breach to the...
Detroit News
Michigan experts urge caution with over-the-counter hearing aids
The Biden administration has expanded access to over-the-counter hearing aids, but some Michigan audiologists said they are concerned that people who are hard of hearing won’t get exactly what they need. Biden administration officials say that a recent executive order lowers the price of hearing aids and allows more...
Comments / 6