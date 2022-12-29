ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Oak Township, MI

Comments / 6

12freemind
1d ago

Pat is known throughout the community beyond his service as an officer and one of those rare special people. Enjoy the retirement.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLive

Passenger dies after vehicle goes off icy road in St. Clair County

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, MI — A 47-year-old man died after the vehicle he was a passenger in went off an icy rural Michigan road and rolled over into a ditch, police said. Deputies with the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office responded shortly after 5:15 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30, to the 11000 block of Norman Road in Brockway Township, south of Yale, after a single-vehicle crash.
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Chesterfield woman killed after being hit by two cars, ejected from snow mobile

NEWBERRY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Chesterfield Township woman was killed after being struck by multiple vehicles while snowmobiling in northern Michigan this week. The 55-year-old victim had attempted to cross a rural highway when she was struck by a vehicle traveling northbound. She was hit again after being ejected before being transported to the hospital.
NEWBERRY, MI
mikeandjonpodcast.com

Oceola Township man convicted in murder of his grandparents

An Oceola Township man has been convicted in the murder of his grandparents. On December 14, a jury found 23-year-old Chance Raymond Hallam guilty as charged on two counts of open murder in the deaths of 75-year-old Dale Dormanen and his wife, 79-year-old Joan Dormanen. Troopers with the Michigan State Police found their bodies November 19, 2021 inside of their home at 1263 Maple Leaf Lane.
OCEOLA TOWNSHIP, MI
Banana 101.5

Revisiting Michigan Celebrity Homes: Don & Patsy Lou Williamson

As we wrap up the year, we're revisiting some of the sweetest houses in Michigan that have belonged to some of our state's most prominent figures. Today, we're peeking inside a beautiful home in Davison that used to belong to eccentric Flint mayor Don Williamson and his wife Patsy Lou Williamson. This custom-designed home was built in 2010 and is nestled on 19 acres on the Potter Lake Peninsula.
MICHIGAN STATE
WTVR-TV

Barber helps Michigan student who was bullied over his hair

DETROIT, Mich. — We all know words can hurt. Until recently, a 7th-grade student said he was skipping class and avoiding friends because of bullying over his hair. It was impacting his grades and attitude until his principal, and a barber stepped in, and a simple haircut transformed his year.
MICHIGAN STATE
Banana 101.5

Revisiting Michigan Celebrity Homes: Michael Moore

As we wrap up the year, we're revisiting some of the sweetest houses in Michigan that have belonged to some of our state's most iconic celebrities. Today, we're looking inside one of Michael Moore's sprawling Michigan homes that sold for $4.3 million. The outspoken celebrity's home was tastefully decorated, with a few exceptions.
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Michigan experts urge caution with over-the-counter hearing aids

The Biden administration has expanded access to over-the-counter hearing aids, but some Michigan audiologists said they are concerned that people who are hard of hearing won’t get exactly what they need. Biden administration officials say that a recent executive order lowers the price of hearing aids and allows more...
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy